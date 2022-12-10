HYDE — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team came out of the gates firing on Friday night against the Clearfield Lady Bison, jumping out to a 13-0 first quarter lead. From there, Punxsy would gradually pull away en route to a convincing 63-37 victory.
Punxsy had four players in double figures as Avary Powell and Samantha Griebel had 12 points while Olivia Burkett had 11 and Danielle Griebel had 10.
“It’s kind of what we’ve been doing all year in different people stepping up and playing well,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said. “It wasn’t perfect by any stretch. There were some times we turned it over a little too much — especially at the end of the first half. But other than a few rough spots, I thought we played pretty well, especially in that first and third quarter.
“The first period and third periods, the score was 36-10. That’s where we did our damage and we just kind of held on in the other ones.”
Powell got things going by scoring the first two buckets as she notched 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter. Clearfield’s Riley Ryen got the Lady Bison on the board finally with two free throws with 3:53 left in the first quarter, but another Samantha Griebel three and a Powell bucket underneath gave Punxsy a 20-4 lead before Clearfield’s Mia Helsel — who led the game with 17 points — scored late as Punxsy’s first quarter lead was 20-6.
“I think our press is coming around,” Carlson said. “I think if we would’ve stuck with that longer, we could’ve game (Clearfield) a little more trouble. I thought that looked good early and I really like how we started. We haven’t been starting great so that was great to really jump out and get after it early.”
Clearfield started to get its offense going in the second quarter thanks to Helsel and Hannah Glunt, as they combined to score all 13 of the Lady Bison second quarter points. But as Powell and Samantha Griebel made buckets in the first quarter, Punxsy turned to Danielle Griebel and Olivia Burkett in the second quarter as they scored seven each and 14 of the 18 total Lady Chucks’ total — with Riley Doverspike notching the other four as Punxst had a 38-19 halftime lead.
Carlson praised his team on how many different point-scorers they can have in each game, as Chloe Presloid also had eight points, Doverspike had six and Emily McMahan had four.
“Sam coming off the bench, she hit those threes early and makes the defense think a little bit,” Carlson said. “Coming into the year, the (opposition’s) focus is probably on Chloe (Presloid) but I think we’ve got maybe four kids now averaging double-digits. It’s nice to have that many ... We do have a number of kids that can (score a large amount) on any given night.”
Clearfield cut the deficit to 18 early in the third quarter before the Lady Chucks went on a 14-1 run to close it out, implementing the running clock with a 31-point lead as Punxsy led 54-23 with three quarters down. Punxsy had five different players score in Powell, Presloid, Samantha Griebel, Danielle Griebel and Burkett before Samantha Griebel then knocked down a three to make it 52-23. Presloid’s bucket underneath then gave them a running clock for the rest of the contest.
The Lady Chucks started out the fourth quarter with McMahan and Doverspike buckets inside to get the lead to 35 before Clearfield went on a 14-5 run to end the game. Helsel scored seven of her 17 in the final quarter and Glunt had four before the final buzzer sounded and Punxsy took a 63-37 victory.
Glunt scored 13 for the Lady Bison and had six rebounds.
Presloid led Punxsy with seven rebounds while Burkett had five. Danielle Griebel also had five rebounds and led the team with five assists.
Punxsutawney (4-0) plays Monday as they host Tyrone. Carlson said he hopes they can avenge last year’s loss on the road to them, 45-26.
“Tyrone, they really put it to us last year,” Carlson said. “But Tyrone was one where we were coming home on the bus and that was a tough one. But from this (game), we got to look at our zone a little bit and got to look at our press. I feel like we’ve got a lot of momentum going into it and I’m confident in our kids and from this game, it’s potentially a District 9 playoff team that we could see later. So it was nice to come to their court and be able to come out with a win.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 63, CLEARFIELD 37
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 20 18 14 9 — 63
Clearfield 6 13 4 14 — 37
Punxsutawney—63
Chloe Presloid 4 0-0 8, Danielle Griebel 4 1-2 10, Olivia Burkett 5 0-0 11, Emily McMahan 2 0-0 4, Avary Powell 6 0-0 12, Riley Doverspike 3 0-0 6, Samantha Griebel 4 1-2 12, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kriebel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 2-4 63.
Clearfield—37
Hannah Glunt 3 6-12 13, Cayleigh Walker 1 1-3 3, Riley Ryen 0 4-4 4, Mia Helsel 8 1-2 17, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0, Myleigh Huston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-21 37.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 5 (S. Griebel 3, D. Griebel, Burkett), Clearfield 1 (Glunt).