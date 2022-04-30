PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks softball team made quick work of the Clarion Lady Cats on Friday afternoon in a 17-5 victory in five innings.
The Lady Chucks (4-6) snapped a six-game losing streak by racking up 17 hits on the day, led by freshman Brooke Young, who was 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Fellow Lady Chuck freshman Avary Powell also had four RBIs as she was 2-for-4. Kaylee Guidice, Emily Dobbins, Brynn Hergert and Ciara Toven were the other Punxsy players with two hits each. Guidice also had three RBIs.
Dobbins, Toven and Young recorded doubles as the other extra-base hits by the home team.
Karli Young got the win inside the circle for the Lady Chucks. She threw four innings and allowed six hits, four runs (two of which were earned), two walks and two strikeouts.
Hegert came into the game in the fifth inning and allowed two hits and one run, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Lady Cats to get within the mercy rule and Punxsy picked up a 17-5 win in five innings.
Punxsutawney is back in action today as they host Williamsport for a double-header that starts at noon.