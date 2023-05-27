PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a tale of two different games on Friday at Harry Doerr Field in Punxsutawney where the first five innings of the District 5/9 Class 3A subregional between No. 3 Somerset and No. 2 Punxsutawney was a close affair as the Lady Chucks led 3-1 with the Lady Eagles missing out on a handful of opportunities. But once the sixth inning rolled around, Punxsy scored eight runs on 10 hits as the Lady Chucks downed the Lady Eagles, 11-1, in six innings.
Friday’s game saw 26 hits between the two squads, with the Lady Chucks notching 19 as every single Punxsy starter had at least one hit and eight of the nine had two or more.
Lady Chucks pitcher Ciara Toven went the distance, throwing six innings and allowing seven hits — with just one of those in the final three innings — one run and two walks while striking out five.
“We made the plays we had to make at important times,” Punxsutawney head coach Brad Constantino said. “Ciara threw super and we played really good defense behind her.”
Of the 19 hits, freshman catcher Sara Gotwald, who stepped in for Avary Powell on the afternoon, was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs in the No. 9 spot while leadoff hitter Laci Poole was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
“Sara stepped up in a huge situation tonight,” Constantino said. “She plays a lot of competitive ball so we knew she would come out and battle tonight. Just was very, very happy with what she gave us. Her and Ciara were on the same page tonight and she came through big at the plate.”
Somerset had aspirations on an upset and jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Savanna Landis scored on a wild pitch. But the Lady Chucks answered in the bottom of the first as Olivia Toven cracked a two-run single to left to give Punxsy a 2-1 lead.
Gotwald’s RBI single gave the home team a 3-1 advantage in the third inning as that would be the score until the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Eagles looked prime to erase the Punxsy lead in the top of the third as singles by Landis, Willa Sharbaugh and Ava Baumgardner loaded up the bases with no outs. However, Punxsy would make arguably its biggest play of the game as a line drive to center by McKenna Sheeler was caught by Olivia Toven — who in turn fired it to Gotwald at home and was able to tag out Landis trying to reach home on the sac fly for an 8-2 double play.
“The nice thing about that double play with the bases loaded is the kids, I’m sure they’re like ‘why are we (practicing this) over and over and over,’” Constantino said. “It’s just repetition and what we did there, we do that in practice. I loved the execution tonight.”
One batter later, Ciara Toven struck out Riley Weincek looking as Punxsy still held a 3-1 lead.
“That’s the one thing about Ciara Toven — she will battle,” Constantino said. “She will get out of a lot of jams because she continues to grind. She refuses to give up and makes big pitches at opportune times.”
With the Lady Chucks still leading by two heading into the bottom of the sixth, Brinley Hallman led off with a double, followed by a Brooke Skarbek RBI single and another Gotwald single saw the end for Lady Eagles starting pitcher Sheeler as she was replaced by Brooklyn Thomas. But from there, the Lady Chucks continued on with the hit parade.
“I thought we were making better swings and we were hitting better pitches,” Constantino said. “Sometimes we help pitchers by swinging at bad balls. And I thought our selection of attacking good pitches was very good tonight.”
Skarbek scored on a throwing error in an attempt to pick her off at third to make it 5-1 and Poole’s groundout to short plated courtesy runner Makenna Gula for a five-run advantage. Karli Young’s RBI single made it 7-1 and with the bases juiced, Brooke Young’s two-RBI single gave Punxsy a 9-1 lead as the 10-run mercy rule inched closer.
Hallman drew a walk in her second at-bat of the inning to load up the bases again and a bloop single by Skarbek gave her another RBI single to make it 10-1. Gotwald then ended the contest with a single up the middle, plating Young and giving Punxsy an 11-1 victory in six innings.
“We stranded some runners early and the kids didn’t panic. We have tried to play a demanding schedule to get us ready for the playoffs. This is where you hope the St. Marys’, the DuBois’, the DuBois Centrals and the Clearfields get you ready for games like this. I thought it was such a team win tonight. Kids came off the bench and came in and got base hits. I thought everybody tonight put the team first — I thought that was big. Now basically, like we told the kids, everybody that’s moving on is basically 1-0. It’s a race to five wins from here.”
Punxsy (9-9) now plays top seed Chestnut Ridge (15-5), who beat Bedford 13-1 in six innings, for the Class 3A subregional final on Thursday at Windber at 4:30 p.m.
“We’re going to have to play well,” Constantino said. “You’ve got to bring your A-game every night. We’ve got to pitch well, we’ve got to field well and we’ve got to hit well. You can’t have an off-night. For everybody right now, it’s win or go home.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 11,
SOMERSET 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Somerset 100 000 — 1
Punxsy 210 008 — 11
One out when winning run scored.
Somerset—1
Savannah Landis lf 2110, Willa Sharbaugh 2b-c 3010, Ava Baumgardner 3b-2b 3020, McKenna Sheeler p-3b 3010, Kaylee Walker cr 0000, Riley Weincek ss 2000, Gracie Bowers cf 3020, Brooklyn Thomas dp-p 3000, Chloe Miller rf 3000, Emily Rush 1b 1000, McKenzie Piccola ph 1000, Alexis Miller c (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-1-7-0.
Punxsutawney—11
Laci Poole rf 4131, Ciara Toven p 4020, Kaylee Guidice cr-ph 1100, Sydney Hoffman cr 0100, Karli Young dp 3121, Brynn Hergert 1b 4120, Olivia Toven cf 3122, Brooke Young 3b 3112, Brinley Hallman 2b 3220, Brooke Skarbek ss 4122, Sara Gotwald c 4032, Makenna Gula cr 0100, Emily Dobbins pr-lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-11-19-10.
Errors: Somerset 1, Punxsy 2. LOB: Somerset 7, Punxsy 6. DP: Somerset 0, Punxsy 1. 2B: Poole, C. Toven, Hallman. SAC: Young, O. Toven.
Pitching
Somerset: McKenna Sheeler-5+ IP, 12 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Brooklyn Thomas-1/3+ IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsutawney: Ciara Toven-6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: C. Toven. Losing pitcher: Sheeler.