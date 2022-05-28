SHIPPENSBURG — Heading into the second day of the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University, area athletes have won or secured two state medals.
In what was a rain Friday session that got through a two-hour delay due to heavy rain, two freshmen led the way as Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky won a seventh-place medal in the javelin and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon earned a finals berth in the 400-meter dash.
Grusky’s medal throw came on her second throw of the preliminary round with a toss of 128 feet, 1 inch. She was in sixth place going into the finals before Union/A-C Valley’s Evelyn Bliss popped what turned out to be a runner-up throw of 140 feet, 11 inches.
Grusky started out well, opening with a 127-foot throw before her best on her second throw. Her third was 125-6 and the first throw of the final went 121-6 before the final two were under 120.
Fort LeBoeuf’s Audrey Friedman won the title with a 142-9.
Grusky was able to get through a struggling start to the day in the discus in the morning session as she didn’t record a measurable throw.
“The discus didn’t go like I hoped it would, but it was very nice to bounce back and win a medal in the javelin,” said Grusky. “The nerves definitely got to me (after discus), but after my first throw I kind of calmed down a little bit. I knew I could do it and knew I could place if I just kept my head up and prayed to God.
“Coming down here, I was really hoping to get a medal and place in something being my first trip. I’m excited for the next couple years now.”
Harmon bounced back from a disappointing start to her day by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to finish 22nd. In the 400-meter dash, Harmon qualified for the finals by winning her heat with a 58.91 which put her as the No. 4 seed for today’s final.
Later, she just missed a finals berth in the 200 dash when she finished third in her heat with a 26.5 that placed her ninth.
Harmon ran a leg on the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team that finished 24th in 4:26.49. Joining her were Reagen Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers and Alexandra Shoemaker.
District 9 had a championship performance in the long jump from Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser, who went 18 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
Combined with Bliss’ runner-up finish in the javelin, the Falcon Knights were in first place with 18 team points going into Saturday. Blauser is seeded No. 1 for Saturday’s triple jump.
Also from area athletes Friday:
— DuBois Central Catholic’s 4x400 relay of Hope and Faith Jacob, Madelyn Schmader and Chloe Benden finished 11th 4:11.09.
Faith Jacob was 19th in the 400 dash (1:01.67) while Hope Jacob cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to tie for 16th place.
— Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Madison Foringer failed to record a measured throw in the discus.
— Brookville’s Julie Monnoyer finished 25th in the 100 hurdles (18.09).
— Clarion-Limestone’s Brooke Kessler was 25th in the long jump (15 feet, 6 1/2 inches).
— Johnsonburg’s 4x100 relay of Gina Gerg, Abby King, Alaina Sherry and Annasophia Stauffer finished 22nd with a time of 52.32.
— Elk County Catholic’s Sophie Bille was 14th in the 1,600 run (5:20.73).