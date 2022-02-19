PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team picked up the District 9 League title on Friday night at the Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium as they soundly defeated the Bradford Lady Owls, 57-14.
Punxsy went 9-1 in league play this year to pick up the title, besting an 8-2 Elk County Catholic squad.
“I think everybody in the league had a busy week this week,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said. “This was our fourth game (of the week). To play with that effort (tonight), it was nice to see come playoff time.”
In Friday night’s game, Chloe Presloid led the Lady Chucks with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Kierstin Riley was the other Punxsy player in double figures with 11 points, four boards and four steals. Guard Danielle Griebel also had nine points, five assists and four steals.
After a slow start that saw the Lady Chucks beating Bradford 5-4 in the middle of the first quarter, Punxsy went on a 10-2 run to give them a 15-6 first quarter lead.
Punxsutawney then used an onslaught of steals and fast breaks to put the game away in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Owls 25-4 as the home team held a 40-10 halftime lead.
Presloid had 10 of her 16 in the second quarter while Griebel had five and Riley and Riley Doverspike had four each.
“Honestly, the energy, we kind of switched to that full court, man-to-man defense to get the energy going and making people uncomfortable,” Carlson said. “And we were able to do that the last couple of nights.”
The Lady Chucks slowed down the offense in the second half but still pulled away. Punxsy held a 50-14 lead at the end of the third quarter and the team held the Lady Owls scoreless in the fourth quarter to take the 57-14 victory.
Carlson said it was a team effort as nine of the 10 players scored points on the night. Avary Powell led Punxsy in rebounding with seven boards. As a team, the Lady Chucks had 17 total steals, led by Presloid’s five and Riley and Griebel’s four. Maeve Hanley chipped in with six points and four rebounds while Amy Poole had four points and three assists.
“We’ve been really focusing on rebounding,” Carlson said. “Avary (Powell), coming off the bench, she had seven rebounds tonight. Chloe kind of stuffed the stat sheet with points, assists, rebounds, steals. And then Danielle, the past two nights especially, has just seen the court as well as anybody I’ve coached. So that’s been really fun to watch.”
Bradford (2-20) was led by Alanna Benson, who had eight of the team’s 14 total points, in the team’s final game of the season.
With the win, Punxsy ends its regular season at 15-6 and awaits District 9 Class AAA playoffs. The Lady Chucks will have a week to prepare as the No. 1 seed as they will take on No. 4 seed Moniteau on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Brookville High School. Also in the Class AAA bracket is No. 2 Redbank Valley and No. 3 Karns City, as one of those teams will be the D9 representative at the state tournament.
“We know that anybody can win it, really,” Carlson said. “We have not played any of those three teams this season. So it’s a new thing for us to see these guys (Moniteau) for the first time this year. I got some tape today, watched a few games of Moniteau already and I’m sure that’s what we’ll cram in this weekend.”
PUNSXSUTAWNEY 57,
BRADFORD 14
Score by Quarters
Bradford 6 4 4 0 — 14
Punxsy 15 25 10 7 — 57
Bradford—14
Alanna Benson 3 1-3 8, Mackenzie Taylor 1 0-0 2, Carli Persichini 0 0-0 0, Rylee Close 0 0-0 0, Kalie Dixon 1 0-2 2, Abbigail Schleicher 1 0-0 2, Ryley Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Cadence Stiles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-5 14.
Punxsutawney—57
Danielle Griebel 3 1-2 9, Chloe Presloid 7 0-2 16, Amy Poole 2 0-0 4, Kierstin Riley 5 0-0 11, Maeve Hanley 3 0-0 6, Samantha Griebel 1 0-0 3, Avary Powell 1 0-0 2, Olivia Burkett 1 0-0 2, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 1-4 57.
Three-pointers: Bradford 1 (Benson), Punxsy 6 (D. Griebel 2, Presloid 2, Riley, S. Griebel).