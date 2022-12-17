BROOKVILLE — Working on the inside game and trying to get its District 9 League schedule off on the right foot, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team accomplished both of those tasks with a 53-31 win at Brookville Friday night.
Syd Alexander led the way with 19 points and six rebounds while Tori Newton finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, much of the scoring from both coming in the paint.
“The other night against Johnsonburg we didn’t do a good job inside,” said Lady Crusaders head coach Ken Pistner, whose team improved to 4-1 overall. “We shot a lot of threes on flat passes. But tonight, I was really happy with the beginning of the game. We got a lot of shots inside and we didn’t shoot it well outside, but they were good inside-out looks.”
The Lady Crusaders never trailed, holding a 15-4 lead after the first quarter. They led 28-16 at halftime after edging Brookville 13-12 in the second quarter as the Lady Raiders forced eight second-quarter ECC turnovers.
Alexander, who hit 8 of 15 shots, scored 10 points in the first quarter and had 11 of her game-high 19 by halftime.
“That was our goal, getting the ball inside,” Pistner said. “The only threes we wanted were inside-out and not any flat passes and I think we accomplished that tonight.”
The Lady Crusaders were 0-for-9 from the 3-point line, but they finished 21-for-52 overall and dominated the rebounding battle by a whopping 42-14 margin. They didn’t put out any press defense on the Lady Raiders and the turnover edge went to Brookville, 16-15.
Pistner was happy with his three players in double figures.
“Our key is balance and we don’t want to be scoring 50 points from the 3-point line every night, so thats not going to work out like that every night,” Pistner said. “I thought we did that tonight. We played half-court defense pretty decent tonight.”
ECC led by as many as 23 at 43-20 on Klawuhn’s basket at the 1:16 mark of the third quarter. That turned out to be the biggest margin as the teams played to a 10-10 draw in the fourth.
Brookville (0-6), also in its D9 League opener, got eight points from Kerstyn Davie. Eden Wonderling scored six points.
“When you play a team like Elk, it should only make you better,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “You have to be able to take something from it. We were trying to work hard on the defensive side and I thought we did OK defensively, but we have areas to improve on, but the biggest glaring issue right now is rebounding. We have to find a way to rebound better.”
The Lady Crusaders, who won the JV game 38-11, host Kane Tuesday. Wednesday, the Lady Raiders host St. Marys.
ELK CO. CATHOLIC 53,
BROOKVILLE 31
Score By Quarters
ECC 15 13 15 10 — 53
Brookville 4 12 5 10 — 31
ECC –53
Syd Alexander 8 3-4 19, Sami Straub 1 1-2 3, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Tori Newton 5 3-4 13, Lucy Klawuhn 4 2-4 10, Gracee Breindel 0 2-2 2, Kiri Emmert 1 0-0 2, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 1 0-0 2, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-16 53.
Brookville –31
Hannah Lundgren 2 0-0 5, Kerstyn Davie 2 3-4 8, Mara Bowser 2 0-0 4, Reggan Olson 2 0-0 5, Eden Wonderling 3 0-0 6, Samantha Whitling 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 2-4 2, Kaida Yoder 0 1-2 1, Hannah Geer 0 0-0 0, Isabella Pangallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-10 31.
3-pointers: Brookville 3 (Lundgren, Davie, Olson).