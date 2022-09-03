ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders had quite the successful regular season last year, as they went 15-0. Unfortunately for the Lady Crusaders, its first loss happened at the most inopportune time — in the District 9 Class A semifinals on Nov. 2 against Oswayo Valley. This season will return six letterwinners from that squad that are looking forward to making up for that playoff upset.
Head coach Tricia Bauer said there are 17 kids on this year’s team — five seniors and 10 juniors — as they’ve worked hard in the offseason and in preseason workouts.
“This group of girls are very dedicated, hard working and want to be challenged,” Bauer said.
Those six that return include juniors Reagan Bauer, Lucy Klawuhn and Tori Newton and seniors Maddie Bierley, Madison Marzullo and Gabby Weisner.
“All six of these girls will be major contributors to the team this season with their experience,” Bauer said. “Tessa Fledderman will also be helping out in the back row and Kiri Emmert will be running our offense this year.”
Bauer feels one of the strengths of the squad will be its experience.
“Our strengths this year will be the experience we have from our returning letter winners and the amount of hard work all the girls put in during the off-season,” Bauer said. “I have witnessed a lot of improvement from everyone on the team.”
Opposite of that, Bauer feels the team will have to work on having patience if they plan on taking the next step.
“We are working on some different things and we have to learn to have patience and know that when trying these new things it takes time to perfect them,” Bauer said. “This group of girls likes to be challenged but they also strive for perfection. We need to learn that in time, with practice, and mistakes it will all come together.”
The end goal typically remains the same. But in the short term, Bauer said they set goals each week with the hopes of parlaying them over into the bigger picture.
“We are in the habit of setting little goals each week,” Bauer said. “We have team goals and individual goals. I would love to improve our serve receive game and communication, but our big goal is to get back into the D-9 championship game this year.”
Assisting Bauer on the varsity staff are Jill Kaul, Kelsey Morey, Vicki Struble and Rick Fox. The junior varsity staff includes Cassidy Cunningham, Josie Smith and Reilly Herzing.
Already into its first week of the season, the Lady Crusaders took part in last week’s A-C Valley tournament and also played on Thursday night against crosstown rival St. Marys, beating the Lady Dutch in straight sets.
Elk County Catholic will be hosting the Elk County Tournament this morning that also includes St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway. Win or lose, Bauer said they’ll continue to enjoy the process of what a typical season entails.
“This year we are going to try to just enjoy each day,” Bauer said. “Enjoy the practices, games and team bonding activities. But I know the girls love playing in our own gym and I think they enjoy our home games more than anything. We have an awesome student section and our parents are really supportive of the team. We are looking forward to having a successful year.”
Seniors: Maddie Bierley, Tessa Fledderman, Josie Lawrie, Madison Marzullo, Gabby Weisner. Juniors: Reagan Bauer, Mackenzie Bille, Gracee Breindel, Kiri Emmert, Hailey Fleming, Sarah Hasselman, Lacy Jovenetti, Lucy Klawuhn, Isabella Macer, Tori Newton. Sophomores: Ashlynn Schutz. Freshmen: Payton Newton.