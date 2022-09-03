Marzullo spike
Elk County Catholic’s Madison Marzullo (20) hammers a spike between the block attempt of two DuBois Central Catholic players last season. Marzullo, now a senior, returns as part of a strong core group for the Lady Crusaders.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders had quite the successful regular season last year, as they went 15-0. Unfortunately for the Lady Crusaders, its first loss happened at the most inopportune time — in the District 9 Class A semifinals on Nov. 2 against Oswayo Valley. This season will return six letterwinners from that squad that are looking forward to making up for that playoff upset.

Head coach Tricia Bauer said there are 17 kids on this year’s team — five seniors and 10 juniors — as they’ve worked hard in the offseason and in preseason workouts.

