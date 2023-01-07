DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team found itself trailing 17-9 after the first quarter against the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals at the Varischetti Sports Complex Friday evening. But the visitors would erase the eight-point lead by halftime and its defense would shut down the Lady Cardinals in the second half, allowing just nine points as ECC walked away with a 46-34 win.
“I told the girls I was proud of their composure early,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “We did get down — give DuBois Central credit, they came out of the gates really strong in making some shots.”
Lucy Klawuhn led the Lady Crusaders with 18 points as her teammates Sami Straub and Tori Newton had 10 points each.
DuBois Central Catholic (4-6) held an 8-2 lead to start as Emma Elensky was dominant underneath without teammate Faith Jacob, who was injured in Tuesday’s game at St. Marys. Elensky scored eight of a team-high 13 points in the first quarter.
“They were down Faith and I told the girls, ‘When you’re down a person ... a team feels like they’re backed into a corner and they come out swinging,’” Pistner said. “They certainly did and I give them all the credit in the world. But we settled down and got into our offense and started to make some shots.”
Elk County Catholic (10-1) cut the deficit to three after Syd Alexander got a putback, but DCC’s Lexi Berta hit a three to go up by six. After a Straub free throw, Rose Whipple knocked down a long two to give DCC a 15-8 advantage and after another free throw make, this time by Newton, Elensky’s final bucket of the first quarter made it 17-8 Lady Cardinals.
However through the first quarter DCC run, the Lady Cardinals would get into foul trouble, specifically Elensky and Kayley Risser.
“They called seven fouls on us in the first quarter,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “What that did to the game was we wanted to get them sped up — which we were doing with makes early in the first quarter — but you can only absorb (so much). We are deep, but when you add Faith (being out) and Kayley leaves the first quarter with two fouls and Emma leaves the first half with three fouls, there’s only so much that you can do with tempo at that point.”
The Lady Cardinal foul troubles helped the visitors take advantage in the second quarter as ECC would go on a 13-3 run with a Klawuhn corner three giving them a 22-20 lead.
“When we got down, we started to get the ball inside in the first half,” Pistner said. “And we got them in a little bit of foul trouble (with Elensky and Kayley Risser, who fouled out with 1:49 to go). That all started midway through the first quarter and that started to open things up on the outside (for Klawuhn).”
With a 25-22 ECC lead, Berta would hit another triple to tie things up, sending both teams into the half at 25-25.
“I thought the fact that we were forced to pull off our press in the second quarter was a huge turning point in the game,” Hoover said. “And I know we kind of hung a long time within that game flow. But obviously it changed the pace of the game and when we play a team like Elk County, we want it to look like the first quarter — not whenever they can walk it up and (run their offense).”
Elk County Catholic would then come out in the second half firing, going on a 9-0 run to start as they didn’t look back. Newton scored underneath, followed by a Klawuhn turnaround midrange jumper. Newton made an and-one play after that and a Klawuhn layup in transition gave the Lady Crusaders a 34-25 lead with 4:50 left in the third quarter as Hoover called a timeout to regroup his Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Crusaders held a 37-30 lead going into the fourth quarter as Klawuhn hit a corner three just as time expired in the third. DuBois Central Catholic got the deficit to within six points early but Klawuhn knocked down yet another triple — this one in transition — as ECC went up by nine.
A midranger by Alexander gave ECC its first double-digit lead of the contest at 42-31 before Elensky’s next three points — one of two from the charity stripe and a bucket underneath — cut the lead to eight with about two minutes remaining. But with the Lady Crusaders in the bonus, Straub and Klawuhn were able to knock down their free throw attempts to give the Lady Crusaders a 46-34 victory.
“It was a good road win,” Pistner said. “It’s a hard place to win and (DCC) is a good basketball team.”
“We know where we’re at and what we’re capable of,” Hoover said. “I told the girls that it’s just about consistency at this point because some nights we look like that (in the first quarter) and then some nights we don’t resemble that at all. With Faith being such a big part of what do. I told her that whenever she comes back, this is going to help the rest of the team and I felt like Emma stepped up tonight. I think Emma and Hope (Jacob) in particular are just getting better in those minutes.”
Elk County Catholic will get one of its toughest tests of the season to date next week, as it’s next contest is against the 10-0 Punxsutawney Lady Chucks at Punxsy on Wednesday.
“Going forward, we just need to get better on every possession,” Pistner said. “We can certainly come out of the gates a little bit stronger — we can learn from that. And we play a tough Punxsy team on Wednesday next so we’re looking forward to them.”
DuBois Central Catholic will look to regroup on Monday at Marion Center as the Lady Cardinals will play four games in a six-day stretch.
“We still have a tough stretch where we play Marion Center, Clearfield, Kane and Redbank Valley next week,” Hoover said, with the Redbank Valley game next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Penn State DuBois. “We can go toe-to-toe with anybody on any given night and we think that we’re still growing into what we can become. It’s just about peaking late. I knew we threw them to the wolves with a tough schedule. I know that the win-loss record might not indicate where we’re at but we’re right there we can contend with anyone in the district — we’re very battle-tested.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 46,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 34
Score by Quarters
ECC 9 16 12 9 — 46
DCC 17 8 5 4 — 34
Elk County Catholic—46
Sami Straub 3 3-4 10, Tori Newton 4 2-3 10, Syd Alexander 2 0-0 4, Emily Mouer 1 1-1 3, Lucy Klawuhn 6 2-2 18, Kiri Emmert 0 1-3 1, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-13 46.
DuBois Central Catholic—34
Kayley Risser 1 1-2 3, Emma Elensky 6 1-2 13, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Lexi Berta 3 3-4 12, Marina Hanes 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 2, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 34.
Three-pointers: ECC 5 (Klawuhn 4, Straub), DCC 3 (Berta 3).