JOHNSONBURG — After seeing the Elk County Tournament postponed for back-to-back days, county foes Elk County Catholic and Johnsonburg squared off in a regular season matchup Friday, with the visiting Lady Crusaders coming away with an 8-1 victory at Knothole Park.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning — ECC on a Lydia Anderson RBI double and Johnsonburg when Julia Jones raced home on a wild pitch after opening the frame with a walk.
It was all ECC from there though as the Lady Crusaders scored three times in the fourth and two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to beat Jones and the Ramettes.
Sydney Alexander plated to be what proved to be the game-winning run with a double in the fourth that chased home Emily Mourer, who had singled with one out.
Alexander enjoyed the big day at the plate for ECC, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Teammate Ellie Baron went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Anderson had two hits including the RBI double.
Mourer went the distance in the circle to get the win, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking five.
Jayden Gardner had a double for the Ramettes, who also got singles from Natalie Dunworth and Shelby Sorg.
Elk County improved to 9-3 with the win and hosts Warren on Monday, while Johnsonburg (6-6) travels to Port Allegany on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 8,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Score by Innings
ECC 100 322 0 — 8
J’burg 100 000 0 — 1
ECC—8
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3110, Gabby Weisner cf 4000, Lydia Anderson 1b 4121m Emily Mourer p 3120, Sydney Alexander 3b 3124, Caitlyn Vollmer c 4010, Tessa Fledderman dp 3121, Josie Lawrie ph 1000, Ellie Baron rf 3022, Mackenzie Bille ph 1000, Reagan Bauer lf 3000, Sarah Hasselman cr 0200, Alexa Chamberlin cr 0100. Totals: 32-8-12-8.
Johnsonburg—1
Julia Jones p 1100, Natalie Dunworth ss 3010, Shelby Sorg cf 2010, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3000, Zoey Grunthaner c 1000, Marlee Cherry lf 3000, Gionna Dellaquila dp 3000, Jayden Gardner 2b 3010, Maria Casilio 3b 3000. Totals: 22-1-3-0.
Errors: ECC 0, J’burg 1. LOB: ECC 7, J’burg 5. 2B: Anderson, Alexander; Gardner. 3B: Mourer, Alexander. SF: Alexander. SB: Jones 2.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO.
J’burg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Jones.