ST. MARYS — Despite all the restrictions, including only playing inside the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble, the St. Marys girls soccer enjoyed a strong season — one that saw them go 15-4.
Three of those four losses came to District 9 Class 3A champ Bradford in the regular season inside the “bubble,” while the fourth (4-0 tp Karns City) ended the Lady Dutch’s season in the D-9 Class 2A semifinals.
Head coach Sam Zimmerman lost several starters/key players to graduation from that squad in the likes of Jade Reynolds, Kyla Johnson, Therese Guido, Carlee Ginther, Katie Garverick and Gina Salvaggio. However, she welcomes back a strong core of upperclassmen (5 seniors, 2 juniors) to go along with a big group of underclassmen (7 sophomores, 7 freshmen).
“We were thankful to have a ‘bubble’ to play in last season, but our team is very excited to return to more normalcy,” said Zimmerman. “We are looking forward to the return of senior night, the pink game and Bucktail Tournament. The preseason gave us an opportunity to condition, so we can spend more time during the season fine-tuning our skills.”
Even though the Lady Dutch opened its season Friday against Ridgway in the Bucktail Tournament, Zimmerman said the starting lineup could continue to evolve.
“Our starters are constantly being re-evaluated based on every practice, especially since we have a young team,” she said. “However, our seniors along — including the captains (Abby Erich, Anna Lundin, and Viv Catalone) — have showed great leadership qualities.”
That trio of captains are joined the duo of Emily Mahoney and Emma Sidelinger, while Izzy Catalone and Olivia Eckels are the lone juniors. Eckels stepped into the goalkeeper position a year ago as a sophomore following the graduation of standourt keeper Britney Shaw. It looks like she will be backed up in net by a pair of freshmen in Lili McKay and Raechel Braun.
The large sophomore contingent is led the likes of Gianna Surra, Jenna Mazzaferro and Savannah McAlle, who saw significant varsity time last season along with a few others.
“Although our team is young, we have a lot of potential,” said Zimmerman. “The underclassmen make up 14 of our 21 players, but they are coachable players willing to put in the work.
“The players wrote individual and team goals, and individual growth will be reflected on throughout the season. The team, itself, is striving to be both Bucktail and D-9 champs this season. The coaches have a goal for the team of improving field awareness, game knowledge and conditioning.”
Time will tell how this year’s edition of the Lady Dutch will come together, but if recent history in any indication, Zimmerman will have the team firing on all cylinders when it matters the most. Prior to going 15-4 last year, the Lady Dutch were 16-2 in 2019.
After finishing up the Bucktail Tournament today, St. Marys will return to action Thursday at Kane.
ROSTER
Seniors: Viv Catalone, Abby Erich, Anna Lundin, Emily Mahoney, Emma Sidelinger. Juniors: Izzy Catalone, Olivia Eckels. Sophomores: Rachelle Fritz, Avy Keiper, Lola Larkin, Jenna Mazzaferro, Savannah McAlee, Sophia Radkowski, Gianna Surra. Freshmen: Sophia Benjamin, Raechel Braun, Lucy Hayes, Roan Lion, Lili McKay, Gabby Pistner, Chloe Schaberl.