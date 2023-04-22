ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team has been taking care of business quickly in the last week or so, and Friday was no different as the Lady Dutch used an explosive offense and the right arm of Kendall Young to dispatch of visiting Clarion, 15-0, in four innings.
The mercy rule victory was the fourth in a row for St. Marys (8-0), and the third that ended in four innings or less during that stretch.
Young — fresh off tossing a perfect game in 14-0 win vs. Bradford Wednesday — tossed a 2-hit shutout against the Lady Cats. She struck out eight and walked just one in four innings of work.
She was backed by an offense that pounded out 12 hits in three-plus innings. Young, battery mate Gianna Surra and second baseman Olivia Eckels all had multiple hits, with Surra and Eckels each finishing with three.
Young blasted a a 2-run homer in the third and also had a double as part of a 3-RBI day, while Surra also drove in three — the last of which came on walk-off single in the fourth to set the final score. Eckels added two RBIs and scored three times.
“I’m proud of them,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “You have to keep a good mental approach whenever you are playing teams where you’r finishing games off in three and four innings. You have keep that strong mental approach from those games going into the games that will take you a full seven innings against a little bit stronger teams.
“Clarion is a young team, and that they look like they have a bright future. And, they came out swinging for sure and had a couple hits.
“We’re hitting they ball well right now, and they’re all seeing it well. They have put in a lot of work for that, and we’re going to continue to do that for the rest of the year. I’m glad we’ve been able to get some of these games (mercy-rule wins) out of the way early and midway through the season, so we can focus on those little stronger teams a later on here. I think that will be a good test for us (to finish regular season).”
Clarion quickly spoiled any thoughts of a second straight perfect game for Young, as Emileigh Mahle led off the game with a single to right. She stole second and third in the inning but was stranded there as Young used a pair of strikeouts while fielding a comebacker to end the inning.
The Lady Cats mustered just two more runners in the game.
Brinley Kiskadden drew a walk with one-out in the second but was left standing at first, while Emily Troese led off the fourth with a single but was promptly erased on a 1-6-4 double play started by Young and turned by Avery Eckels.
Meanwhile, St. Marys wasted little time grabbing the lead, and control of the game, with a 9-run bottom of the first against a pair of Clarion pitchers.
Rosa DePrater led off the inning with a walk and quickly stole second before taking third on a wild pitch. She then scored on a single to left by Olivia Eckels. Young then reached on error and was replaced by courtesy runner Addison Beimel.
Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and scored when Surra smacked a single to left herself. Surra was then thrown out trying to steal second for the first out, but walks by Shannon Kiser, Lindsey Reiter and Molly Hanslovan loaded.
That brought Avery Eckels to the plate, and she delivered a single to plate Kiser. Danielle Rolley then plated a run on a fielder’s choice, with a second run also scoring on a throwing error on the play.
The Lady Dutch were far from done, as DeParter ripped a 2-run single to center in her second at-bat of the inning, while Young rounded out the 9-run outburst with a double that chased home DePrater.
St. Marys tacked on a 10th run in the second when Kiser hammered a leadoff double, stole third and came home on a Reiter sac fly to right.
The Lady Dutch then pushed the lead to 13-0 with three more runs in the third.
DePrater got things started when she reached on an error with one out. She took second on a wild pitch before scoring on a single to left by Olivia Eckels that saw her go all the way around to third on an error.
Young then launched her 2-run homer to left-center to make it a 13-0 game.
St. Marys finished off the 15-run mercy rule win an inning later in the fourth.
Pinch-hitter Jianna Gerg, the flex player (center fielder) jump-started that game-ending rally with a leadoff double to center. She was bunted to third by Rolley and later scored on a wild pitch. After a flyout, Olivia Eckels kept things going with a 2-out single, while Young walked.
That brought Surra to the plate, and she ended the game with a single to center that chased home Eckels with the Lady Dutch’s 15th and final run.
St. Marys is now off until Wednesday when it travels to Punxsutawney.
ST. MARYS 15,
CLARION 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Clarion 000 0 — 0
St. Marys 913 2 — 15
* There were 2 outs when game ended
Clarion—0
Emileigh Mahle cf 2010, Alexa Kitchen 2b 2000, Emily Troese ss 2010, Bri Forrest c 2000, Hadlee Campbell 3b 2000, Alicyn Burford p-1b 1000, Brinley Kiskadden rf 0000, Kelsey Best lf 1000, JJ Wilson 1b 0000, Haylee Cratsley p 1000. Totals: 13-0-2-0.
St. Marys—15
Rosa DePrater rf 3312, Olivia Eckels 2b 4332, Kendall Young p 3123, Gianna Surra c 4033, Shannon Kiser 3b 2210, Lindsey Reiter 1b 1101, Molly Hanslovan ss-dp 1100, Addison Beimel cr-ph 1100, Avery Eckels dp-ss 2111, Danielle Rolley lf 2101, Jianna Gerg cf (flex) 1110. Totals: 24-15-12-13.
Errors: Clarion 4, SMA 0. LOB: Clarion 2, SMA 5. DP: Clarion 0, SMA 1. 2B: Young, Kiser. HR: Young. SF: Reiter. SAC: Rolley. SB: Mahle 2; DePrater, Kiser 2. CS: Surra (by Forrest).
Pitching
Clarion: Alicyn Burford-1/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Haylee Cratsley-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Burford.