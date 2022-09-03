ST. MARYS — There are only 19 players on the St. Marys Lady Dutch soccer team this season, but those on the team include an experienced crew filled with six juniors and three seniors.
Head coach Samantha Zimmerman said preseason practices went well for the team that made it to the District 9 Class 2A semifinals last season.
“The girls pushed themselves through the pre-season to be well conditioned,” Zimmerman said. “We are working on the fundamentals of soccer and taking it a step further every time we step on the field. This year, in addition to the annual conditioning and team camp, the girls also participated in Coach P’s Blue/Red game alongside the boys varsity team.
“Doing things like the Blue/Red game and a soccer kickoff picnic has really brought our program together, especially tying in junior high and the families.”
Zimmerman expects everyone to contribute with the lower numbers on the squad.
“I feel like all of the girls are stepping up,” Zimmerman said. “Our upperclassmen are great leaders on this team.”
The three seniors for the Lady Dutch this year are goalkeeper Olivia Eckels, Izzy Catalone and newcomer Rosa DePrater. Captains on the squad include Catalone, Eckels and junior Sophia Radkowski.
“We also have an extremely talented junior class as well as a strong mix of underclassmen,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said they hope to have “lots of movement, communication and skilled ball handling/passing” in games this season.
“We are introducing new formations this season, so I am expecting the players to keep challenging themselves and to dig deeper into their game knowledge,” Zimmerman said. “We have some challenging teams on our schedule this season, so I want the team to keep their composure and respond with good decision-making.”
As far as strengths and weaknesses for the roster, Zimmerman said she appreciates the girls being able to work hard. They’re also in the process of learning all positions rather than just having one or two.
“The girls are able to take feedback and apply it,” Zimmerman said. “They are passionate about the sport and their goals align with those of our coaching staff. As far as weaknesses, to be a more fluid team, we are challenging the players to learn all positions and be able to interchange. This will take some time, but I believe it will pay off in the later part of the season.”
If the first week of the season is any indication, it seems like all of the changes have paid off. The Lady Dutch opened its 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win over Brookville on Monday and then beat Punxsutawney on Thursday, 3-1.
“This team has worked to set team and individual goals,” Zimmerman said. “Our coaching staff looks forward to providing opportunities to strive to reach them. We have a great group of girls on and off the field — fun, hardworking and enthusiastic.”
Zimmerman is assisted by Doug McAnany, Vicki Johnson and Jazlin Keniston.
St. Marys is back in action on Tuesday as they travel to take on DuBois. Zimmerman also said the team is looking forward to upcoming events, such as the Bucktail Tournament on Sept. 16-17 and its Senior Night and Pink Night games in October.
Seniors: Izzy Catalone, Rosa DePrater, Olivia Eckels. Juniors: Rachelle Fritz, Avy Keiper, Lola Larkin, Jenna Mazzaferro, Sophia Radkowski, Gianna Surra. Sophomores: Sophia Benjamin, Roan Lion, Lili McKay, Chloe Schaberl. Freshmen: Avery Eckels, Desirae Mertz, MaryAnna Sines, Elodie Snyder, Sophia Surra, Riquel Tripodi.