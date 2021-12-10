BROOKVILLE — Brookville squandered a 21-point third quarter lead before Jordan Cook came through with a basket, a big defensive rebound, and two free throws to help the Lady Raiders survive 54-52 over a gutsy Clearfield squad in the Brookville Tip Off Tournament.
“Jordan played big all night as she was playing in foul trouble for most of it,” said Brookville head coach Mark Powell. “She even had to set out a little due to the fouls. The way she played at the end I’m just really proud of her.”
Neither team would get much going through the first eight minutes as Brookville (1-0) led just 11-9 after the first quarter. The two teams combined for just three field goals while combining for 24 free throw attempts for the quarter.
After a basket by Cayleigh Walker to open the second quarter to tie the game at 11-11, Brookville would proceed on an 11-0 run to take a 22-11 lead midway through the quarter. A free throw by Emma Hipps cut the lead to 10 before a three-pointer by Alayna Haight started a half ending 10-4 run to build a 32-16 halftime lead for the Lady Raiders.
Brookville opened the second half on a 6-1 run to push the lead to 21 at 38-17 with 5:30 to play in the third. Clearfield then responded with a 14-1 run of their own to close the gap to eight at 39-31 at the end of the third. Hipps and Walker combined for all 15 Clearfield points with eight and seven respectively.
Clearfield cut the deficit to six twice in the early going of the fourth before another three from Haight pushed the lead back to nine at 46-37 with 5:12 to play.
Hannah Glunt answered with a three at the 4:29 mark to begin a 13-4 Lady Bison run which tied the game at 50-50 with 44.9 seconds remaining in the contest.
Cook made a driving layup with 19.2 seconds left for a 52-50 Brookville lead. She then grabbed a defensive rebound and was fouled with 6.2 seconds left. She made both free throws for a 54-50 lead.
Walker then put in a layup off a missed three-point attempt at the buzzer to set the final score.
“You have to give Clearfield a lot of credit as we were up around 20 at one point,” said Powell. “They were able to fight back and tie it with less than a minute to play and they had the ball. We got the jump ball that went our way, so our kids made some plays late in the game and it was a great way to finish.”
Cook finished with a team-high 18 points while Haight added 13. Elizabeth Wonderlind and Eden Wonderling each added eight points.
Eden Wonderling and Elisa Molnar each grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
Hipps scored a game-high 26 points for Clearfield including a 14-of-22 effort from the free throw line. Walker added 14 points.
“These kids basically all played together last season, but tonight was the first time they’ve played in front of a crowd,” said Powell. “It was a great experience for them and hopefully it will help them grow.”