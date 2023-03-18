BROCKWAY — The Brockway softball program finds itself in a much better place now compared to this time last year.
The Lady Rovers had gone through a coaching change in the offseason, with former head coach Don Allenbaugh returning to lead the program. Brockway was consistently one of the top teams during Allenbaugh’s first tenure from 2004-2014.
However, even Allenbaugh understood he had to temper his expectations some in his return as he took over a program that had suffered through some lean years while he was gone.
While the Lady Rovers experienced their share of struggles in 2022, they also saw improvement as they not only went 6-11 but found themselves in more games than they had in recent years even in those 11 losses.
With a large portion of the roster back — the team lost four players to graduation in Madalynne Heckman, Zoe Moore, Danielle Wood, Hannah Zuccolotto — Allenbaugh feels his squad is poised to take another step forward in restoring it where it once was.
“I felt last year our kids were very happy with six wins,” said Allenbaugh. “That being said, I felt we probably could have won at least two or three of the 11 we lost. Going 6-11 vs. 8-9 is a big difference.
“The big thing last year was I had to temper my expectation. But, now they know what my expectations are, and I think a vast majority of them have raised their expectations for this year after how we ended up playing last year.
“I feel like we’re starting at a better spot than last year just because most of them do understand what I’m expecting of them and understand my system. They have bought into that system, so I don’t have to teach all that this year.
“So, all of that is nice, but from a leadership standpoint those seniors will definitely be missed. Madalynne Heckman was a solid player at third base for us and having Danielle Wood last year was a huge pick up for us. She hadn’t played softball since she was like 10 years old, but she was just a phenomenal athlete. She made things happen in center field and saved us a lot of runs and offensively scored a lot of runs for us and had a bunch of RBIs.”
Wood proved to be the team’s top hitter, finishing tops on the team in average (.415), hits (22) and runs (21) and second in RBIs. Heckman led the way in RBIs (12) and was second in hits (10).
With that duo gone, Allenbaugh will turn to his current crop of seniors — Amanda Decker, Gabby Hertel, Taylor Rhed, Savannah Ross, Stephanie Stage and Paris Stern — to lead the way this year. decker, Hertel, Rhed and Stage are all returning starters, while Ross also saw significant varsity action. Stern is a newcomer to the sport.
Hertel returns in the circle to lead Brockway’s pitching staff, which also includes Rhed and Hertel’s younger sister Meghan Hertel, who is a sophomore.
The elder Hertel and Rhed handled most of the pitching duties with Gabby Hertel positing a 5-6 record and Rhed a 1-6 mark.
“Gabby has gotten better and understands the workload that needs to be done,” said Allenbaugh. “Last year, she came into the season a little banged up, so that’s a huge difference for us because she’s completely healthy now. We had a scrimmage (Thursday) and she threw five solid innings. That was very promising to see.
“It will be a little nerve-racking to see if she can go back-to-back (games). That being said, Taylor Rhed can throw strikes for us. She is not going to blow anybody away, but she’ll be consistent and won’t walk many, I’m also excited because Meghna Hertel, Gabby’s younger sister, has been working hard at pitching.”
Allenbaugh is blessed to have former Curwensville standout Holly (Lansberry) Grecco and former Lady Rover Alex Wright on staff to work with the pitchers,
“Anybody who wants to pitch will get better under their tutelage. Theres no doubt about that,” said Allenbaugh. “And, that’s the name of the game (strong pitching).”
With Gabby Hertel in the circle, Allenabaugh welcomes back three starters in the infield in Rhed (first base), sophomore Kalina Powell (second base) and Decker (shortstop) — all of whom are expected to open the season back at those positions.
One of the team’s new additions is freshman catcher Mecca Smith, who Allenbaugh has high expectations for.
“She’s been playing travel ball for a while and is a really good catcher,” he said. “She will take a lot of pressure off our pitchers because if they throw a ball in the dirt, we don’t necessarily have to think that every one of those is a base. She blocks and throws well.”
Smith taking over behind the plate also allows Allenbaugh to move Stage and junior Lilly Heilbrun, who shared the catching duties last year, out into the field full time.
Stage, who played some outfield last year while also being the team’s designated player, looks to open the season left as part of a new-look outfield. Freshman Rheanna Spinda will be called upon to replace Wood in center, while sophomore Josie Orinko and Stern are vying for time in right field. Spinda is another freshman Allenbaugh believes can make an impact right away.
As for Heibrun, she is in the mix to replace Heckman at third base along with Ross, who also could serve as the team’s DP this year.
Brockway’s overall numbers have increased from 14 to 18 players, giving Allenbaugh some added flexibility and competition for positions.
“Last year where I was looking for players, this year I’m in a better spot where I have couple extra players and am just trying to figure out who the best one is at a spot,” he said. “We some competition at spots too, which only makes players better and helps the team.
“I’m just trying to teach my kids how to win that game you can easily lose and never lose a game a you should always win. I’m hoping for improvement. I don’t know if will show on the record, but what I want to see is improvement on the field ... do we play better ball and not give runs away and not make stupid fundamental errors.
“If we play the way the game is suppose to be played, I’ll be happy no matter what the record is.”
Allenbaugh will also be assisted by Bret Zimmerman and Josh Inzana.
The Lady Rovers are scheduled to open their season Monday at home against Curwensville.
ROSTER
Seniors: Amanda Decker, Gabby Hertel, Taylor Rhed, Savannah Ross, Stephanie Stage, Paris Stern. Juniors: Lillian Heilbrun. Sophomores: Meghan Hertel, Josie Orinko, Kalina Powell, Cheyanne Roush. Freshmen: Mya Fremer, Elise Hertel, Kaitlin Knox, Mallory Smith, Meeca Smith, Rheanna Spinda, Kassi Tucker.