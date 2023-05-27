SHIPPENSBURG — Both the DuBois and St. Marys track and field teams saw their athletes put together some strong performances Friday at the PIAA Class AAA Championships, but those efforts weren’t quite enough to bring home any medals on the opening day of states at Shippensburg University.
The DuBois boys rolled out three season-best performances — two on the track and one in the field — to help finish off what has proven to be a highly successful season for the Beavers.
Sophomore sprinter Nathan Kougher played a role in two of those performances as he competed in three events on the big state at Shippensburg.
Kougher posted a personal-best time of 11.53 in his 100 dash prelim to come away with a 34th place finish, then ran the opening leg of the Beavers’ 4x100 relay that crossed the line in a season-best time of 44.62 to place 25th out of 34 teams.
Kougher also competed in the 200 dash, placing 36th in 23.91.
The Beavers also got a personal-best effort in the field as junior Edward Burkett continued his progression in height in the pole vault. He went over 13-0 Friday to earn a 16th-place finish to propel himself into his senior year.
DuBois’ final state competitor Friday was junior Ja’Reese Stowe, who finished 22nd with a throw of 41-4 1/4.
“While we didn’t win any medals, today was a great way to end the year,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Ed Burkett continued his progression in the pole vault with another PR, and I’m excited to see what he does next year in the pole vault.
“Our sprinters also enjoyed a solid day, with Nathan Kougher running his personal-best time in the 100 and the 4x100 relay ended the year with its best time. All you can ask of the athletes is for them to do their best, and we had guys do that today on the big stage.”
The Beavers don’t have anyone competing today on Day 2 of states.
As for the Lady Beavers, they had a pair of athletes in action Friday with a few more slated to compete today in their respective events.
Junior jumper Lauren Stroka headlined the Lady Beavers’ day, as she captured an 11th-place finish in the triple jump with a strong jump of 36-3 3/4.
However, even that effort landed her more than a foot out of the medals.
Fellow junior Nicole Wells also was in action on the track, where she finished 29th with a time of 1:04.87.
St. Marys’ closed out the opening day with a record-setting run in the boys’ 4x400 relay as the quartet of Nicholas Hayes, Angelo Catalone, James Pistner and Alex Amador posted a time of 3:29.81 to place 25th and break a school record in the event that dated all the way back to 1978.
Dutchman freshman Andrew Field also hit the runway in the triple jump, where finished 25th with a mark of 39-11 3/4.
As for the Lady Dutch, they hand a handful of athletes in action with more scheduled to compete today.
Sophomore Mary Defilippi ran a personal-best 5:14.09 in the 1,600 prelims to collect a 30th-place finish, while junior Maura Caskey was 21st in the 300 hurdles prelims (47.25). Another junior, Rylee Nicklas, was 22nd in the shot put (31-10 1/2). She has two more throwing events today.
The Lady Dutch 4x400 relay squad of Lucia Hayes, Caskey, Rachel Braun and Gabby Pistner posted a 24th-place finish (4:16.43).