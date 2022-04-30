ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Dutchmen netters defeated DuBois Central Catholic, 5-2, on Friday.
“This was a really good, competitive match that came right down to the final two doubles matches,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “We almost snuck out with a win, but St. Marys played well down the stretch to win the first and second doubles matches.”
Both teams split singles matchups with DCC taking wins in No. 1 and No. 4. Neel Gupta took down Dawson Krug, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 at No. 1 and Alec Srock beat Carter Dush, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6, in three sets.
“Alec played a good match today,” Rice said. “He got out to a lead, but was forced into another third set. He kept his head up, stayed positive and got the win.”
Dutchmen Liam Brem beat Colin Micknis, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2. Meanwhile, Luke Anderson defeated Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, in the No. 3 matchup.
In doubles, the Dutchmen swept to give themselves a 5-2 overall win.
Krug and Brem beat Gupta and Srock, 8-6, at No. 1. Anderson and Casey Young defeated Luke Fragle and Minh Nguyen, 9-8 (7-3), at No. 2 while Blake Hoffman and Brandon Henry comfortable defeated Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe, 8-0, in the third match.
DuBois Central Catholic hosts Bradford on Monday while St. Marys hosts Elk County Catholic on Thursday.
ST. MARYS 5,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Dawson Krug, 7-6 (6-0), 6-2.
2. Liam Brem (SM) def. Colin Micknis, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0.
4. Alec Srock (DCC) def. Carter Dush, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Krug/Brem (SM) def. Gupta/Srock, 8-6.
2. Anderson/Casey Young (SM) def. Luke Fragle/Minh Nguyen, 9-8 (7-3).
3. Blake Hoffman/Brandon Henry (SM) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-0.
In other tennis action,
ALTOONA 8,
DuBOIS 1
ALTOONA — The DuBois Beavers tennis team dropped its second match of the season in an 8-1 loss to Altoona on Friday.
“It was another tough match against Altoona,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said.
Both teams played five singles matches and four doubles contests, with DuBois’ lone win coming at the hands of No. 5 singles Brohm Hemke defeating Dan Batrus, 7-5, 6-1.
“Shoutout to Brohm for his singles debut and for claiming our only win in this meet,” Reed said.
While on the losing end, DuBois put up a fight in most of the singles matches, as No. 1 Cody Jaconski fell to Luke Mitchell, 6-3, 6-0.
“Cody put up an excellent fight against the ‘super-freshman’ Luke, displaying some of his best rallies and points all season,” Reed said.
Zach Johnson fell at No. 2 to Josh Adams, 6-0, 6-2 and Houston Hemke lost, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 3 to Kadyn Carey. John Miller fell at No. 4 to Brady Sassano, 6-0, 6-4.
In doubles, Altoona took all four matches as Mitchell and Adams beat Jaconski and Johnson, 8-1, Carey and Sassano beat Miller and Aum Patel, 8-2, and Nick Hogan and AJ Kilmartin beat Brohm Hemke and Ben Gribik, 8-1.
The final doubles match went to Altoona’s Batrus and Isaac Walker, defeating Jay Parekh and Aaron Webster, 8-2.
DuBois (7-2) will look to get back on track Tuesday as they host Punxsutawney.
ALTOONA 8,
DuBOIS 1
Singles
1. Luke Mitchell (A) def. Cody Jaconski, 6-3, 6-0.
2. Josh Adams (A) def. Zach Johnson, 6-0, 6-2.
3. Kadyn Carey (A) def. Houston Hemke, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Brady Sassano (A) def. John Miller, 6-0, 6-4.
5. Brohm Hemke (D) def. Dan Batrus, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Mitchell/Adams (A) def. Jaconski/Johnson, 8-1.
2. Carey/Sassano (A) def. Miller/Aum Patel, 8-2.
3. Nick Hogan/AJ Kilmartin (A) def. Brohm Hemke/Ben Gribik, 8-1.
4. Batrus/Isaac Walker (A) def. Jay Parekh/Aaron Webster, 8-2.
DuBOIS 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team swept its crosstown rival, DuBois Central Catholic, 7-0, on Thursday afternoon.
“Our rematch with DCC went smoothly,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “Playing in the city park sometimes proves to be distracting — both visually and auditorily to players — but it did not seem to affect the players.”
Cody Jaconski defeated Neel Gupta, 6-0, 6-1, in the No. 1 singles matchup, with Zach Johnson winning the No. 2 match, 6-0, 6-0, over Colin Micknis.
Houston Hemke then defeated Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 6-2, 6-1, in No. 3 singles.
“Houston Hemke overcame a tough, yet very friendly opponent,” Reed said.
The No. 4 matchup had John Miller taking down Alec Srock in a hard-fought, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), matchup.
“John Miller clutched out a tiebreak win to take the second set and the match,” Reed said.
In doubles, it was much of the same as Jaconski and Johnson defeated Gupta and Srock, 8-0.
The brothers Houston and Brohm Hemke won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles over Micknis and Aaron Bohley, while Aum Patel and Jay Parekh defeated Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe, 8-3, to complete the DuBois sweep.
DuBOIS 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Neel Gupta, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Colin Micknis, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 6-2, 6-1.
4. John Miller (D) def. Alec Srock, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles
1. Jaconski/Johnson (D) def. Gupta/Srock, 8-0.
2. Houston Hemke/Brohm Hemke (D) def. Micknis/Aaron Bohley, 8-0.
3. Aum Patel/Jay Parekh (D) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-3.