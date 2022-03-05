CLARION — The words history and milestones have been thrown around a lot this season when talking about the Brockway senior duo of Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood, and for good reason.
Both Lady Rovers have gone over the 1,000-point mark this season, with Buttery breaking the school’s career rebound mark (while hitting a 1,000 in that category) and Wood the school’s career assist record.
Both would have gladly given up all those achievements for the biggest piece of history they helped make Friday night — bringing the Lady Rover basketball program its first-ever District 9 championship with a 46-37 victory against Clarion-Limestone in the Class 2A title game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
And in true Brockway fashion, it didn’t come easy despite jumping out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and later holding a 16-point lead (36-22) after three quarters.
That’s because Clarion-Limestone, fueled by 11 fourth-quarter turnovers by the Lady Rovers, staged a furious comeback in the first four minutes of the final quarter and used a 9-0 run to get within five at 36-31 with 3:58 to play.
That’s when Buttery broke the hearts of the C-L players and faithful and hit a huge 3-pointer with 3:16 remaining to make it a nine-point lead again and all but seal the win.
The Lady Lions got no closer than six points from there as Wood (5 of 6) and Buttery (2 of 2) combined to go 7 of 8 at the free throw line in the final 1:35 to finish off Brockway’s historic victory.
The Lady Rover senior duo scored 35 of Brockway’s 46 points in bring home the school’s first district crown. Wood led all players with 18 points, while adding eight assists and seven rebounds. Buttery posted yet another double-double with 17 points and 19 rebounds.
Fellow senior Ciara Morelli and junior Madelyn Schmader each scored four points, while junior Raegan Gelnette chipped in three to round out the Lady Rover scoring. Schmader also was huge on the glass with 16 rebounds.
The Lady Rovers’ first title comes on the heels of reaching their first-ever D-9 final a year ago — a game they lost to Keystone 42-31.
“This is the greatest basketball feeling I’ve ever had,” said long-time Lady Rovers coach Dick Esposito. “I just told the kids ... 35 years I’ve been at this and this is just the greatest, greatest basketball feeling I’ve had. I battled cancer, but let me tell you. To make that comeback to get to where we are today is just phenomenal. I thank God and all our supporters.
“We started with them (seniors) in third quarter and have worked our way up and stayed with them the entire time. Everbody knows Danielle and Selena, but Morelli gave us the defense we needed today. She really helped on both those girls (Kendall Dunn, Frances Milliron), and we got some good offense from her too and she handled the ball pretty well too. The three seniors there form the nucleus that we needed.”
Brockway, which guaranteed to make the state playoffs for the first time ever win or lose, came out firing on all cylinders in search of that elusive D-9 title.
Buttery scored in the opening minute of the game as the Lady Rovers led wire-to-wire. Wood added a pair of hoops before Buttery went 1 of 2 at the line to make it 7-0 just past the midway point of the first quarter.
Clarion-Limestone finally found the scoreboard shortly thereafter on a hoop by Kendall Dunn, but the Lady Lions managed just two more points in the period (basket by Lexi Coull) as Brockway closed the frame on a 9-2 spurt to grab a big 16-4 lead after eight minutes.
Buttery and Schmader got that closing stretch started with buckets, while Wood scored the final five on a 3-pointer and step back jumper in the lane in the closing seconds. Wood netted nine of her 18 points in period.
Clarion-Limestone countered with the first four points of the second quarter on hoops by Frances Milliron and Dunn. Eight points is as close as the Lady Lions got in the quarter even though they won the period, 13-9. Dunn had six of her team-high 15 points in the quarter, while Milliron had four her 14.
The Lady Lions only made a small dent in their deficit though, as Brockway did enough in the period to take an eight-point lead (25-17) to the half.
Milliron scored the first basket of the third quarter to make it a six-point game (25-19), but Brockway responded with an 8-0 to run to push the lead back out to 14 at 33-19 with 3:29 left in the period. Buttery had two baskets in the spurt, while Morelli and Schmader each had one.
A basket by Buttery with just over a minute left in the quarter put the Lady Rovers back up 14 points (36-22) entering the final quarter. Buttery fueled Brockway in the third with seven points.
Brockway seemed to be in complete control of the game, but the script flipped to start the fourth as C-L looked like a different team and the Lady Rovers struggled to take care of the ball and didn’t score in the first four minutes of the quarter.
That allowed C-L to make a run and get back into the game.
Jenna Dunn got tihngs started with a basket 33 seconds in, but then neither team score for nearly two minutes. Milliron ended that drought, then Kendall Dunn finished off an old-fashion 3-point play just before the 5-minute mark to make it a 36-29 game.
Another basket by Kendall Dunn pulled the Lady Lions within five (36-31) with 3:58 to play, but Buttery’s 3-pointer 42 seconds later seemed to take the wind out of the Lady Lions’ sails.
“I was getting ready to yell pull it out, but she (Buttery) was squared up perfectly and had no one around her for a wide open three,” said Esposito of that big 3-pointer. “She works on that so much, and that was a key shot. That got us going again.”
Kendall Dunn cut the lead to six with her third hoop of the fourth, but Brockway a pair of free throws by Buttery with 1:35 to play made it 41-33. Wood did the rest from there, going 5 of 6 at the stripe in the final 1:10 to help push the Lady Rover lead back to 11 at 46-35.
A basket by Milliron in the final seconds cut the final score to single digits at 46-37.
“We wanted to get out early so we could play our game a little bit,” said Esposito. “We tried when Milliron or Dunn had the ball to double team as much as we could. The other girls made a few shots here or there.
“But, before that fourth quarter, I told the girls we’re going to get the best from them, and if we can withstand that and keep it at least a five-point game, we will be all right. And, they came within five, but we went back up by double figures.”
Clarion-Limestone, which last played in a D-9 final in 2014 (Class 2A), was seeking its first district title since winning the 2A crown in 1988 with a 54-40 victory against Northern Potter.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Brockway will write another chapter in its historic season as it gets to hosts it first-ever state playoff game, which will be against the third-place team from District 10. Cochranton and Cambridge Springs play in the D-10 Class 2A consolation game today at 1 p.m. at Meadville High School.
“Now we get to go states for the first time now after our first district championship ever,” said Esposito. “As I told the kids, everything is icing on the cake. It really is. We were going to get another game, but we wanted the game that we’re going to host Tuesday night.”
Clarion-Limestone plays the third-place team from District 7.
BROCKWAY 46,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 37
Score by Quarters
C-L 4 13 5 15 — 37
Brockway 16 9 11 10 — 46
Clarion-Limestone—37
Kendall Dunn 7 1-2 15, Alyssa Wiant 0 0-0 0, Frances Milliron 5 0-4 10, Lexi Coull 2 0-0 4, Alex Leadbetter 1 1-2 3, Jenna Dunn 1 0-0 2, Sam Simpson 0 3-4 3. Totals: 16 5-12 37.
Brockway—46
Raegan Gelnette 1 1-2 3, Madelyn Schmader 2 0-0 4, Ciara Morelli 2 0-1 4, Danielle Wood 6 5-7 18, Selena Buttery 6 4-6 17, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-16 46.
Three-pointers: C-L 0, Brockway 2 (Wood, Buttery).