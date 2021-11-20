We’ve hit that time of the fall sports year — both the high school and college levels — when champions have either been crowned or in the process of being determined in most sports and a multitude of All-Star/All-Conference teams begin to be released.
A handful of former high school standouts from the Tri-County Area now competing in the college ranks recently garnered All-Star honors in their respective sports.
On the gridiron, a pair of offensive linemen — DuBois graduate Ryan Pasternak (guard) and Ridgway product Justin Kasmierski (tackle) — who became teammates at Edinboro University both were named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division All-Conference Second Team.
The duo anchored an offensive line that helped the Scots average 254.5 yards per game and 4.2 yards per play as part of a 4-6 season
The Second Team honor was the second for Pasternak, while Kasmierski was an all-conference selection for the first time. Both were graduate student players for the Scots.
In the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC), a member of the Division III level, St. Marys graduate James Davis — a freshman at Waynesburg University, was an All-PAC honorable mention on defense as a defensive back.
DuBois grad Bryce Sallack, a senior tight end, was the recipient of the PAC Sportsmanship Award for Westminster College.
The league/conference accolades weren’t reserved just for football players, though, as a pair of former DuBois volleyball teammates/graduates — Cate Gregory and Sydney Kaschalk — earned national honors in the USCAA.
The duo, who now play for Penn State DuBois, helped lead their team to a third-place finish in the USCAA National Championship Tournament.
Their play on the court and work in the classroom earned Gregory and Kaschalk, along with PSU-DuBois teammate Skylar Ceprish (West Branch grad) both USCAA First Team All-American and USCAA Academic All-American honors.
Gregory led the country in assists all year and finished with 823 (9.04 per set). Kaschalk and Ceprish ended the year second and sixth, respectively, in the country in total kills. Kaschalk posted 291 kills, while Ceprish had 232.
Kaschalk also was named to the USCAA All-Tournament Team.
Another former DuBois standout to earn double honors from the USCAA was Marissa King, a senior defender on the Penn State Beaver women’s soccer team.
King was named a USCAA Honorable Mention All-American while also garnered USCAA All-Academic honors as well.