DuBOIS –The good times kept rolling on Friday night for the DuBois Beavers, as they outperformed the visiting Punxsutawney Chucks in all facets of the game to honor their seniors in their final home game with a 35-0 victory –their fifth straight to improve to 5-3 on the season.
Defensively, the Beavers shined by limiting the Chucks to just two first downs and 50 total yards of offense all evening while also forcing three turnovers. Offensively, DuBois piled it on by scoring on five of its first six drives to put the game out of reach and put the mercy rule running clock into effect midway through the third quarter.
The home team ran the ball 47 times and threw just 15 but the balance was more than enough to keep the Chucks guessing, and the Beavers finished with 230 rushing yards and 179 yards through the air.
Austin Henery was the workhorse for the evening carrying 16 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, with quarterback Cam-Ron Hays and senior Brycen Dinkfelt each adding a rushing touchdown. Hays had 32 yards on seven carries and Dinkfelt 2 on two. Braxton Adams added 42 yards on eight carries, and Dalton Yale had 40 on seven.
Hays threw for 10 completions on 13 attempts for 178 yards and two scores, with his two shortest passes ending up his longest on pitch-pass jet sweeps. Senior Derraick Burkett turned the first into a 47-yard touchdown reception on his way to 63 yards on three catches, and fellow senior Austin Mitchell took his pitch pass for 72 yards to the house.
The Beavers also won the turnover battle by recovering three Punxsy fumbles, while the Chucks had one fumble recovery and an interception. DuBois’ Mick Dowling was the defensive star of the game with two recoveries, and Yale swarmed around the ball all night and added one recovery. Noah Weaver forced a fumble for the Chucks, recovered by Landon Martz, and Landon Peterson added an interception.
DuBois’ defense limited Punxsy running back Zeke Bennett, fresh off a game where he ran for more than 250 yards in a win over Bradford, to just 5 yards on 11 carries. Weaver was Punxsy’s top ground gainer with 24 yards on six carries, and Seth Moore completed three of his four passes for the Chucks but they only gained a total of 11 yards — none longer than 5.
Punxsy’s first two possessions were three-and-out stops by the defense, while DuBois managed to put together a pair of lengthy and methodical scoring drives — including a fourth-down conversion on each one — to take an early 14-0 lead.
The first lasted seven plays and was capped by the pitch pass from Hays to Burkett for 47 yards, and the second consisted of 13 plays and ended on a 4th-and-goal QB keeper by Hays from the 1-yard line.
The next three straight possessions resulted in turnovers for the two teams. The first was a fumble recovery by Dowling on a botched Punxsy snap, and after the Chucks answered with Peterson intercepting a rollout pass by Mitchell, DuBois got it right back with Bennett fumbling at the line of scrimmage and Yale pouncing on it.
DuBois turned the second turnover into a touchdown late in the second quarter despite coming up short of the first-down marker on its first three plays. After a timeout, the Beavers handed the ball to Henery, and he got a good push from his line to drag a herd of Chucks over the goal line for six.
Charlie Harmon tacked on his third of five straight PATs, and after a short Punxsy drive ran out of time, the Beavers took a 21-0 lead to the half.
The Beavers wasted no time putting things away in the third quarter as they scored on their first two drives, though the two were very different. The first lasted 12 plays and was punctuated by a 1-yard wildcat run up the middle by Dinkfelt, while the second — following a quick three-and-out — lasted just two plays before Hays pitched one to Mitchell and watched him scramble to the right sideline and 72 yards for a quick score.
With that, the Beavers led 35-0 and the running clock rule was in effect. Punxsy’s biggest play of the game came on the ensuing kickoff when Bennett returned one 76 yards down the right sideline to set up first-and-goal at the DuBois 8. But on the very first play, the Beavers kept their shutout intact when Bennett dropped the ball into the backfield and Dowling scooped it up.
“(The team) played great tonight,” DuBois coach TJ Wingard said after the game. “The roll we’ve been on the past five weeks is a credit to these guys and these seniors ... (the seniors) deserve everything. They’ve worked their butts off and have been through a lot in their careers. This is a great way to play their last home game here, and I’m happy for them.”
DuBois (5-3) travels to Central Clarion next Friday to take on the 3-4 Bobcats, who bested Bradford on Friday. Punxsy (1-6) will look to regroup with a home game against the Moniteau Warriors, who are also 1-6.