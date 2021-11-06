DuBOIS — University Prep used a strong finish in the final eight minutes to rally past DuBois, 14-13, in a District 8/9 Class 4A subregional playoff game Friday night at Mansell Stadium.
DuBois looked poised to win its first playoff game in 25 years as the Beavers found themselves with second-and-goal at the Prep 3-yard line holding a 13-6 lead in the fourth quarter.
That’s when disaster struck for the Beavers. A bad snap on that second-and-goal play led to a 15-yard loss. DuBois got nine of those yards back on a run by quarterback Cam-Ron Hays to set up a fourth-and-10.
DuBois decided to try a 28-yard field to go up two scores, but Prep blocked Charlie Harman’s kick. A Panther tried to pick up the loose ball past the line of scrimmage and was tackled the 12-yard line.
The blocked ended a 15-play drive for the Beavers that spanned the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter but produced no points.
Prep (3-5) promptly drove 82 yards on eight plays in just over three minutes.
Quarterback Keon Smalls jump-started the drive with a 12-yard run before Paul Helvy ripped off a 46-yard run following a Panther false start. Penalties haunted Prep all night long.
Helvy’s jaunt put Prep at the DuBois 29, then two plays later Tarrell Allen-Tooks broke free for 21 yards to give his team first-and-goal. Allen-Tooks scored from seven yards out two plays later to make it 13-12.
The Panthers elected to go for two, and Helvy found his way into the end aone on a toss play to the righto to put University Prep up 14-13 with 3:20 to play. Helvy led all players with 11 yards rushing on just 12 carries.
DuBois promptly went to the air on its ensuing possession down a point and got a defensive holding call against Prep on the first play to move the ball to the Beavers’ 41.
Hays then tried a pump fake and go on the next play, but he over threw his receiver and Panther Rashan Murray intercepted the pass. That spelled the end for the Beavers, who a victory slip out of their grasp in the final eight minutes of the game.
Prep picked up a pair of first downs and were able to run out the final 2:55 on the clock to hand DuBois its 16th straight playoff loss. The last playoff victory for the Beavers was a 24-0 triumph against Hollidaysburg in 1996.
“We just made too many mistakes in a close game,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “Both teams played hard, and a couple plays were made by both teams. That whole game came to like three or four different plays.
“There’s a lot to look back on and a lot of positives from this season, and we’re losing a great senior class. There also is some stuff we obviously need to work on (moving forward).”
The first half was a largely a battle of the “bend but don’t break” defensive philosophy as both teams put together long drives that resulted in no points.
After Prep’s defense forced a quick three-and-out to start the game, the Panthers methodically drove from midfield to the DuBois 17 on 11 plays. However, the City League squad came up empty when the Beavers forced an incompletion on fourth-and-9 at their own 17.
DuBois then put together a long march of its own, driving from its own 17 to the Prep 9-yard line on 10 plays. However, a holding penalty on a first-and-goal play resulted in a big 21-yard loss.
That’s didn’t phase the Beavers, as Hays hit Kaden Clark on a quick pass before Clark did the rest and wove his way through the Prep defense for a 30-yard touch down.
His effort went for naught though, as officials ruled he caught the receiver screen past the line of scrimmage and flagged DuBois for an illegal man down field. A Beaver was then flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing the call after the play.
Those two flags created a first-and-goal from the 50 for DuBois.
Hays scrambled for 19 yards on third down, but his fourth down pass into the end zone fell incomplete as the game remained scoreless.
Prep quickly flipped the field on the Beavers with three first downs and found itself in the red zone following a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Beavers.
The DuBois defense then made a huge play though, as Derraick Burkett picked off a Smalls pass over his shoulder in the back of the end zone to end the threat.
The Beavers then went right back to work on offense.
Dalton Yale started the drive with an 11-yard run, while Brycen Dinkfelt had a big 19-yard grab on third-and-9 to extend the drive. Hays then broke free for 10 yards before hitting Burkett for 13 more yards.
Hays called his own number again on a draw play from the 11 and found the end zone to open the scoring with 3:01 left in the first half. Harman’s extra point was wide left as the Beavers led 6-0.
The half was far from over though, as quickly drove from its own 38 down to the DuBois 2. The Beavers stuffed Jazaun Harris for no gain there in the closing seconds of the half.
With no timeout, Prep tried to lineup quickly to run another play, but there weren’t set at the snap. The false start penalty ended the half and send DuBois to the locker room with a 6-0 advantage.
That lead was promptly erased at the start of the third quarter.
Prep went with some trickeration to open the second half, as Allen-Hooks went deep on a halfback pass and hit Daniel Cain in stride. It looked like Cain would score on the deep ball but tripped himself up at the DuBois 13.
After a holding penalty pushed the Panthers back, Cain made up for that fall as he caught a 24-yard TD pass from Smalls on a slant route. The two-point try failed, leaving the game tied just 1:03 into the second half.
DuBois answered right back after getting the ball near midfield on the ensuing kickoff.
Erich Benjamin picked up a first down with a pair of five yards but the Beavers quickly found themselves at third-and-8 at the Prep 39.
Hays went to the air and hit senior Austin Mitchell for a 39-yard touchdown. Harman booted the extra to give DuBois a 13-6 lead with 8:50 left in the third.
The Panthers tried to answer back and put together another long drive — this one 11 plays — but DuBois forced a turnover on downs at its 28.
That set the stage for the wild finish that started with the Beavers coming up empty on their long 15-play drive that featured 14 runs and was ultimately down in by the bad snap at the Prep 3.
With the loss, DuBois finished its season with a 5-6 record and ended the year on a three-game skid after winning five in a row at one point.
University Prep will now play the District 6 champ next week for a berth the state playoffs. Juniata and Bellefonte play for the D-6 title today at Mansion Park in Altoona.