NEW BETHLEHEM — Trying to patiently waiting on a brilliant football season to wrap up, Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling coach Mike Kundick knows December will be all about getting into shape for the grind of January and February.
It’s OK, the Bulldogs of the gridiron could win a state title with nine wrestlers on their roster.
“I’m not worried about Hickory this weekend, Sharon, the Christmas Tournament, Johnsonburg or even Brookville because we’re not going to be ready,” said Kundick, entering his 16th season as head coach. “All sports conditioning is different, but wrestling is predominantly a condition sport.”
The Bulldogs enter the season looking for a program milestone, sitting at 596 wins going into their 71st season. Amazingly, Kundick sits at 203 career wins which is four shy of his late father and program wins leader Ben Kundick at 207. Four wins reaches both totals.
“600 in wrestling is a big number and there aren’t very many teams that have that, so that’s pretty consistent,” Kundick said.
Last year, the Bulldogs didn’t wrestle a match until Jan. 15 and finished 8-1, their lone dual loss coming to DuBois. A limited dual schedule and weighing the risks of losing wrestlers to COVID perhaps led the Bulldogs to not go to the dual postseason after individuals were over.
Six wrestlers are back from last year’s postseason roster, including three regional qualifiers in sophomore Daniel Evans (9-3), junior Cole Bish (11-5) and senior Ridge Cook (14-3).
All three were third at districts at 106, 113 and 120 pounds. But needing a top-three finish to get to the new “Super Regional” in Indiana the following weekend after Sharon, the Bulldogs came up empty. Bish lost his third-place bout as did Cook.
Cook has 64 career wins, which is more than the rest of the Bulldogs’ roster combined and that’s including Bish’s 39. It’s a very inexperienced roster.
“Obviously, we’re very, very young and inexperienced in some places, which is OK,” Kundick said. “We’re pretty young and I think we’re going to be all right. Are we going to win them all? Probably not, but we’ll just go and hopefully some of the young kids will progress and win some matches and that’s really what it’s all about.”
Evans likely starts at 113 pounds, but could be down to 106 by the postseason. Before that, it’s freshmen Aiden McNaulty or Landree Wilson, one of four girls on the roster, vying for the spot. First-year senior Justin Crissman could also be at 113.
Bish will be at 113.
“Technically, he was a state qualifier,” Kundick said. “Any other year, he’s qualifying for states, but because of COVID that wasn’t the case. I wish he would’ve had that experience because that’s so important before their senior year.”
Levi Shick or Kenzie Thiel will be at 126 while Cook looks to start the year at 132.
“He had a good year and it could’ve been a great year, but the whole team suffered last year because we weren’t practicing until January,” Kundick said. “He did a great job and he’s another one who basically qualified for states.”
Freshman Trentan Patton, seniors Jacob Kundick (4-9) and Maggie Kinnard, and Kaden Rupp could all see time at 132 or 138.
Six wrestlers — seniors Baylee Anthony (0-7) and Drew Downs, juniors Wyatt Bussard and Duncan Blake, and sophomores Ashton Kahle and Gavin Kerchinski (2-5) look to fill spots at 138, 145 and 152. Kerchinski wrestled in the postseason lineup at 138 last year.
Junior Aiden Lehnortt and freshman Johnathan Slack look to be somewhere in the 160, 172 and 189 slots while freshman Keyauna Schimp also looking at the 172 spot.
Seniors Ethan Young, Dustin Yarger and Cole McHenry along with sophomore Joe Sage look for time at 189.
Junior Carsen Rupp is likely the starter at 215 with junior Gabe Carroll at heavyweight as things sort out, but junior Garrett Shaffer and sophomore Nolan Gardner give the Bulldogs depth up top as well.
The biggest thing is that the Bulldogs are filling a 13-man roster, which goes a long way in dual meet scoring. Early on, 189 and 172 might be tough to field as wrestlers get down to their slotted weights.
“This is the most we’ve had on the roster at this point in a long time,” Kundick said. “Maybe some of these kids aren’t going to make it because wrestling isn’t easy. The football team has had great success and it’s just started things slow because we’ll need some of those guys to work with ones who are in the room to make it more competitive.
“I told the team that we’re going to look at most of December as scrimmages. Just go out and start figuring out what you’re doing wrong and we’ll try to iron things out and in January get after it,” Kundick said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Justin Crissman, Kenzie Thiel, Ridge Cook, Jacob Kundick, Maggie Kinnard, Baylee Anthony, Drew Downs, Cole McHenry, Ethan Young, Dustin Yarger. Juniors: Cole Bish, Wyatt Bussard, Duncan Blake, Aiden Lehnnort, Carsen Rupp, Jacob Latuhihin, Gabe Carroll, Garrett Shaffer, Kaden Rupp. Sophomores: Ashton Kahle, Daniel Evans, Levi Shick, Gavin Kerchinski, Joe Sage, Nolan Gardner, Christian Clinger. Freshmen: Aiden McNaulty, Landree Wilson, Jeff Neiswonger, Trentan Patton, Johnathan Slack, Keyuana Schimp.