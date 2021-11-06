BROCKWAY — After falling behind St. Marys 7-0 after one quarter and trailing 13-7 early in the second, the Clearfield football team exploded for 28 unanswered points to take a comfortable 35-13 advantage into the half.
The Bison added another touchdown early in the third quarter to make it 35 in a row and went on to earn a 49-27 victory at Frank Varischetti Field in the District 9 class 3A Championship.
Clearfield had to withstand an early offensive onslaught from the Dutch, who had drives of 62, 81 and 78 yards on their first three possessions.
But after giving up 221 yards of offense early, the Bison defense clamped down, surrendering just 110 the rest of the game.
“We made some adjustments defensively,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “Our kids responded. And we kind of settled down offensively.”
The Dutch took a 7-0 lead on a Justin Dornisch 5-yard run that capped their 81-yard drive.
Clearfield answered with a 54-yard drive of its own with Oliver Billotte traveling the final 14 yards to tie things up at 7 apiece just seven seconds into the second quarter.
It was the beginning of a monster night for Billotte, who ran for 59 yards and three scores, while throwing for 204 and three more.
But before Billotte and the Bison took over the game, St. Marys got a 17-yard TD pass from Christian Coudriet, who found Carter Chadsey for the score with 9:40 left in the half.
The Dutch missed the PAT, which was just the beginning of a tough stretch to end the half.
Clearfield drove the ball 72 yards on its next series with Mark McGonigal getting the payoff with a 6-yard score. Luke Sidorick booted the second of his seven extra points to give the Bison a 14-13 lead, which it never relinquished.
McGonigal also had a 35-yard run in the drive and finished the game with 129 yards on 17 carries, which put him over 1,000 yards for the season.
After a Dutch punt, Clearfield took over at the 32 and needed just six plays to reach the end zone again. This time it was Billotte firing a 43-yard TD pass to Karson Kline, who split two Dutch defenders to make the catch in the end zone.
Kline also had a big night as he had six catches for 115 yards and three scores and is just 22 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards for the season.
“Karson made some huge plays and OB threw some great balls,” Janocko said. “They’re a great tandem. They were double-teaming (Kline) and he was still making great catches.
“And Nate (Natoli) had a couple clutch catches. Everyone contributed. I thought Mark ran the ball hard and our offensive line did a great job. Just an all-around great team win. It’s very satisfying to be where we’re at.”
Another three-and-out from the Dutch was followed by a 67-yard Bison drive that was capped by Billotte’s 20-yard TD pass to Kline with 1:10 left in the second quarter.
Disaster struck the Dutch moments later when they lost a fumble at their 2-yard line after an intentional grounding call pushed them from their 34 to their 8.
Billotte cashed in the turnover a play later with a 2-yard touchdown to give Clearfield a 35-13 lead at the break.
“That fumble there at the end of the half put them on their heels a little bit,” Janocko said. “And we just took control in the second half.”
Clearfield got the ball first in the third quarter and went on an 8-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with Billotte’s third TD toss to Kline, this one covering 22 yards.
St. Marys was able to put a stop to the Bison scoring streak when Coudriet found Terry Lewis for a 13-yard TD pass with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. Logan Mosier had a 47-yard reception in the drive and finished the game with eight catches for 163 yards and a 69-yard touchdown that finalized the scoring with 5:18 left to play.
Billotte’s last touchdown, a 1-yard QB sneak, came just 32 seconds prior to the Mosier score.
Clearfield ran 48 times for 283 yards in the game and piled up 487 yards of total offense. The Bison had 23 first downs to the Dutch’s 16.
Jose Alban ran eight times for 51 yards and Carter Chamberlain gained 44 yards on nine carries. He also had a 16-yard reception. Natoli caught five balls for 71 yards.
“We’ve been stronger than most teams on the O-line and D-line, but their O-line and D-line just took over,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said. “We tried to adjust and do some different things, but we didn’t have any magic up our sleeves to stop them.
“And that was the most Christian has had to scramble to make plays. Our scramble drill with our receivers came into play. Their pressure influenced us and threw us on our heels a little bit.”
St. Marys had 331 total yards with nearly all of it coming through the air. Coudriet was 19-of-30 for 307 yards and three touchdowns. He was also picked off once by Kline, which halted the game’s opening drive.
Clearfield improved to 11-0 with the win.
The Bison travel to Bedford next week on either Friday or Saturday.
The Dutch end their season with a record of 8-3.
“We’re still conference champs, which is something to be proud of,” Dworek said. “We’ll talk again Monday and we’ll talk about the positives and the great leadership the seniors gave us this year.”