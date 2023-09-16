BELLEFONTE — Clearfield scored two touchdowns one minute apart to start the second half Friday night against Bellefonte, turning a precarious 5-point halftime lead into a 19-point advantage, and the Bison escaped Rogers Field with a 26-7 victory.
The Bison struggled with mistakes much of the night, committing 11 penalties for 93 yards, including twice breaking the huddle with 12 players after timeouts. And Clearfield had to take timeouts early in both halves due to confusion.
“It was a rough night,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “I have to do a better job making sure we have the right packages out there. A couple times there were miscommunications. It wasn’t anyone’s fault but my own. I should have done a better job figuring out what packages we had in there.”
The game started off on a high note for the Bison, who took the opening kickoff and marched 58 yards in 11 plays. Quarterback Will Domico, who ran four times for 32 yards in the drive, called his own number from 5 yards out to put Clearfield in front 6-0 with 6:28 to play in the first.
With placekicker Warren Diethrick sidelined with an injury. the Bison went for 2 all night and converted just once in the second half.
Bellefonte responded with its own strong drive, moving from its 30 to the Bison 24, but quarterback Liam Halterman was sacked and fumbled the ball, and Ty Aveni recovered to thwart the Raider series.
But the Bison, who seemed to be on their heels during Bellefonte’s opening drive, made the first of many big mistakes on the very next play, being whistled for a 15-yard penalty, which they could not overcome and had to punt back to the Raiders.
Both teams struggled with penalties throughout the rest of the half, but Clearfield finally was able to put another drive together near the end of the second quarter, going 84 yards on eight plays.
Domico hit Carter Freeland for a 55-yard gain to get the Bison to the Raider 31 and six plays later Freeland paid off the drive with a 6-yard TD run on a jet sweep on fourth down. The 2-point conversion was no good, but Clearfield looked like it had the momentum with just 1:45 left in the half.
Looks can be deceiving however, as Bellefonte hit a big play on its next offensive snap when Halterman found Robby Slagain steaking down the sidelines for a 71-yard TD pass just 14 seconds after Clearfield had taken the 12-0 lead.
The Raiders then intercepted Domico and had the ball near midfield with a minute before the break, but the Bison defense was able to come up with big sacks from Brady Collins and Colton Ryan to keep Clearfield in front.
That set the state for a wild opening 1:11 of the second half that effectively was the difference in the game.
Halterman had trouble with the shotgun snap on the first play from scrimmage and lost the handle. After a scramble for the ball, Freeland scooped it up and raced 19 yards for the score. Domico connected with Isaac Putt for the 2-point conversion to make it 20-7 just 11 seconds into the third.
Clearfield followed with an onside kick that a Bellefonte player couldn’t come up with and the Bison pounced on the free ball at the 44.
After a penalty pushed Clearfield back, Domico hit Freeland for a 15-yard gain before he faked a handoff to Carter Chamberlain then burst right through the middle for a 45-yard touchdown at 10:49 of the third to make it 26-7. Domico ran nine times for 91 yards and two scores, while Chamberlain carried 13 times for 90 yards in the game.
“(Bellefonte) had a lot of momentum after that first half,” Caragein said. “I did a poor job putting us in position. I have a lot to work on to improve and help them play batter.
“But that was a huge turning point. The kids had fight and came out strong after a rough first half for them. But they regrouped and came back out and put two quick scores on the board.”
After a Raider three-and-out, Clearfield’s offense looked to punch another one in, but their drive stalled at the Bellefonte 7 when Domico’s fourth down pass to Putt came up two yards short of a first down.
The teams traded punts after that and Bellefonte found itself at midfield following the changes of possession. But the ferocious Bison pass rush once again made a play when Jonathan Rowles and Freeland converged on Halterman and forced another fumble, which Chamberlain recovered.
“They did a great job pass rushing,” Caragein said. “They were relentless. They didn’t give up. They didn’t get down on themselves when they weren’t getting sacks. They just kept fighting and made some key pressures.”
This time, Clearfield was unable to take advantage of the pristine field position as another penalty stalled the series. But Chamberlain’s punt backed the Raiders up to the 10 and after Bellefonte punted it back, the Bison ran out the clock to move to 3-1 this season.
“The big thing was I told the kids is bend, don’t break,” Caragein said. “Bellefonte has some good weapons and they made us bend a little bit. But we stood firm and we didn’t break.”
Clearfield hosts Huntingdon in Week 5.