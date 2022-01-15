BROCKWAY — Brockway boys basketball head coach Rick Clark has been preaching to his team all season about playing a full 32-minutes of basketball. And on Friday night hosting the Curwensville Golden Tide, the Rovers did just that with a 69-42 win.
“Just all around, it was a great team win,” Clark said. “Hopefully we can build on this and keep it going ... I thought our team defense all night long was really good. And we made a lot of shots tonight, which helps pick up that energy on the defensive end. I thought we played really well offensively. We moved the ball well. We hit the extra pass and the open guy and they knocked down shots. We put four guys in double figures and two more were right there on the door.”
The Brockway trio of Jared Marchiori, Alex Carlson and Noah Adams each had 13 points on the night, with Carlson and Adams hitting three triples each. Dylen Coder came off the bench and scored 11 with three threes of his own. Aiden Grieneisen also had nine points and Marcus Bennett chipped in with eight.
Clark said it was the team’s goal to shut down Curwensville’s Ty Terry as the Rovers held him to just seven points on the night.
“As good as shooter as Ty (Terry) is, our game plan was to come in and limit his touches as much as possible,” Clark said. “I thought Noah (Adams) did a great job all night long and when he went out, Marcus Bennett picked up the slack and took his turn and did a good job. He was never really able to get going.”
Brockway led the entire way as Carlson got a layup just seconds into the game to go up 2-0. Brockway took an early 8-2 lead before the Golden Tide, and specifically Parker Wood, chipped away at the lead.
The Rovers held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter with Wood accounting for eight of Curwensville’s nine points. Wood would go on to score a game-high 20.
“The thing we gave up a little bit was some touches in the paint,” Clark said. “But we did enough and I thought we did a really good job rebounding misses tonight and not giving them second opportunities.”
A Wood put back cut the Rovers lead to 19-15 midway through the second quarter, but that’s as close as the visitors would get to the lead for the rest of the way, with Brockway stretching things back out to a 30-23 halftime lead.
But the third quarter is what did the Golden Tide in as the Rovers outscored them 22-9 with the team firing on all cylinders.
“We were able to finish our layups and hit free throws more consistently — not great, but more consistently,” Clark said. “We hit some timely threes and some things we haven’t been doing to close out. We’ve had some leads coming into the fourth quarter against a lot of teams and had not hit those big shots and closed things out.”
With Brockway holding a 52-32 lead after three, the Rovers finished things off in the fourth quarter on a 15-5 run to get the lead to 67-37, thanks in part to a couple threes from Carlson and Adams and a Bennett and-1 conversion.
Brockway got the subs in the game in the final few minutes, as Landon Schmader’s runner gave the Rovers its final bucket on the night as it set the score at a 69-42 final.
“Dylen Coder hit some nice threes and played some good defense down the stretch,” Clark said. “Alex (Carlson) and Noah (Adams) hit some threes. Marcus (Bennett) did a good job running the offense and distributing. And Jared (Marchiori) was just good all-around — good on the defensive end, good on the offensive end, hit some shots and ran the floor. Aiden (Grieneisen) in the post, he hit some shots there that hopefully that’ll give him a little more confidence because there are times where he hits them and times where he struggles a bit. And he hit them tonight, so hopefully he can build on that.
Brockway moves to 3-9 on the season and is back in action Tuesday as they travel to Johnsonburg. Clark said he hopes Friday night’s win will propel the team into its remaining games.
“We’ve got two tough games (next week),” Clark said. “There’s no easy games on the schedule. But we’re on the road next week at Johnsonburg and at Brookville (on Friday). Hopefully this gives them a little bit of confidence to come in and work the next couple of days and be ready to toss it up again.”
BROCKWAY 69,
CURWENSVILLE 42
Score by Quarters
C’ville 9 14 9 10 — 42
B’way 14 16 22 17 — 69
Curwensville—42
Ty Terry 3 1-2 7, Tyler Lee 0 0-0 0, Danny McGarry 1 1-2 3, Davis Fleming 1 1-2 4, Parker Wood 9 2-4 20, Andrew Wassil 2 0-0 5, Chandler English 1 1-2 3, Ayden Sutika 0 0-0 0, Tory London 0 0-0 0, Ty Colton 0 0-0 0, Carson Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-12 42.
Brockway—69
Jared Marchiori 5 3-8 13, Alex Carlson 5 0-0 13, Marcus Bennett 3 2-3 8, Noah Adams 5 0-0 13, Aiden Grieneisen 3 3-4 9, Dylen Coder 4 0-0 11, Landon Schmader 1 0-0 2, Reese Yahner 0 0-0 0, Micah Williamson 0 0-0 0, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-15 69.
Three-pointers: C’ville 2 (Fleming, Wassil), B’way 9 (Carlson 3, Adams 3, Coder 3).