BROCKWAY — Opening games often prove to have their rough moments, and that was certainly the case in both girls games Friday night at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament.
In the end, it was DuBois and Brockway who hit enough shots and made the necessary plays on defense to pull out victories to set up a showdown in today’s championship game.
The Lady Beavers bested Moniteau, 40-34, to make a winner of new head coach Rodney Thompson in his varsity coaching debut, while Brockway upended Clarion, 53-39, in the night cap.
DuBois got off to a slow start in the varsity coaching debut of Rodney Thompson before it got rolling midway through the first quarter. That’s when the Lady Beavers put together a 14-0 run that spanned the final four-plus minutes of the opening quarter and start of the second.
That run, fueled by eight points by senior Brooke Chewning, saw DuBois turn a 10-5 deficit into a 19-10 advantage. Those eight points proved to be all Chewning scored in the game but were vital to the victory.
DuBois kept the pressure on from there on both ends of the floor — forcing nine Moniteau turnovers in the quarter — as it extended the lead to as many as 13 points (25-12) before taking a 27-14 advantage into the half.
Senior Isabella Geist-Salone netted all six of her points in the first two quarters to help DuBois build its halftime lead, while fellow senior Allie Snyder had four of her six before the break.
The second half proved to be a different story for the Lady Beavers, who struggled offensively in the second half. DuBois had 15 of its 24 turnovers in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter when Moniteau tried to mount a comeback.
DuBois took a 13-point lead (36-23) into the final eight minutes, but the Lady Warriors held the Lady Beavers scoreless for more than seven minutes in the frame. Meanwhile, Moniteau put together a 9-0 spurt to get within four points at 36-32 with a minute to play.
DuBois finally found the scoreboard with 50 seconds remaining when junior Abbie McCoy went 1 of 2 at the foul line. Moniteau countered with a basket by Cheyenne Curl to make it 37-34.
However, DuBois answered right back with when Lady Beaver junior Alexas Pfeufer scored on a strong drive to the basket and was fouled with 27 seconds left to make it 39-34. Pfeufer missed the ensuing free throw, but teammate Madison Rusnica came up with a huge offensive rebound.
She quickly got the ball to McCoy, who was fouled inside. She went to the line in what officials thought was a one-and-one situation and hit her first shot. It was then the scorers table realized Moniteau had just six fouls and not seven.
Since it was a correctable mistake, referees took the point off the scoreboard, keeping it a 39-34 game, and gave DuBois the ball under its own basket for an inbounds play. Snyder was fouled and made 1 of 2 at the stripe with 17 seconds on the clock to set the final at 40-34.
The Lady Beavers mustered just 13 points in the second half, with senior Abby Geist-Salone playing a key role in helping DuBois maintain its lead despite those offensive struggles. She scored seven of her team-high nine points in the third quarter. Geist-Salone scored just 10 points all last year.
Catherine Fleeger led Moniteau with 10 points, while Davina Pry and Victoria Pry each had eight.
Game No. 2 opened as a back-and-forth battle between Brockway and Clarion wit the teams trading scores most of the first quarter. Lady Rover senior Danielle Wood (9 points) and Clarion’s Jordan Best (7 points) did most of the damage in the frame as Brockway led 13-12 after eight minutes.
Brockway’s Ciara Morelli and Lauren Rendos each scored around around a hoop by Best to open the second quarter before Wood ripped off 10 points in a span of 2:24 to help give the Lady Rovers an 11-point lead 27-16 with 3:32 left in the half.
Clarion countered with five straight points, including a 3-pointer by Taylor Alston, to cut the lead to six at 27-21. However, Brockway kept the Lady Cats scoreless for the final 1:50 of the half, while scoring the final four points to go into the locker room with a 10-point lead (31-21).
Morelli hit a jumper with 1:24 on the clock to cap a strong first half for her that saw her net all six of her points before the break. It looked like Brockway would go to the half up 29-21, but Lady Rover Selena Buttery was fouled with two seconds left. She hit both foul shots, which were the only points in a tough opening 16 minutes for the senior.
The second half proved to be much better for Buttery, who scored 16 after the break — including four 3-pointers — to finish the night with 18 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds.
Buttery had eight of Brockway’s 10 points in the third quarter as the Lady Rovers led 41-30. She then had eight of her team’s 12 points in the fourth to help Brockway finish off the Lady Cats by 14 points. Brockway’s biggest lead was 19 (49-30) after a trey by Buttery with 5:51 to play.
Wood, who had 19 at the break, scored just four in the second half as she finished with a game-high 23. Lauren Rendos chipped in six points, as she, Wood, Buttery and Morelli accounted for all 53 Lady Rover points in the win.
Best led Clarion with 16 points.
DuBois and Brockway will battle for the title today at 2 p.m. Clarion and Moniteau will play in the consolation game at 12:30 p.m.
DuBOIS 40,
MONITEAU 34
Score by Quarters
DuBois 15 12 9 4 — 40
Moniteau 10 4 9 11 — 34
DuBois—40
Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Madison Rusnica 2 0-2 4, Allie Snyder 1 3-4 5, Abbie McCoy 1 1-2 3, Sarah Henninger 1 0-0 3, Abby Geist-Salone 3 2-2 9, Isabella Geist-Salone 3 0-1 6, Brooke Chewning 4 0-0 8, Kamryn Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeuffer 1 0-1 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-1 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-13 40.
Moniteau—34
Sophia Fleeger 0 2-6 2, Catherine Kelly 3 3-4 10, Allie Pry 1 2-34 4, Cheyenne Curl 1 0-0 2, Davina Pry 2 4-7 8, Victoria Pry 4 0-2 8. Totals: 11 11-23 34.
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Henninger, A. Geist-Salone), Moniteau 1 (Kelly).
BROCKWAY 53,
CLARION 39
Score by Quarter
Clarion 12 9 9 9 — 39
Brockway 13 18 10 12 — 53
Clarion—39
Payton Simko 2 3-4 8, Jordan Best 4 6-6 16, Noel Anthony 0 1-2 1, Rebekka Kether 3 2-2 8, Taylor Alston 1 0-2 3, Gia Babington 1 0-1 3, Sophie Babington, Pao Lopez 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Aaron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 12-15 39.
Brockway—53
Lauren Rendos 3 0-0 6, Madelyn Schmader 0 0-0 0, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 6, Danielle Wood 9 3-3 23, Selena Buttery 6 2-2 18, Raegen Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Alexis Moore 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-5 53.
Three-pointers: 6 (Wood 2, Buttery 4).