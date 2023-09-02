BROCKWAY — For the second year in a row, the DuBois and Brockway football teams played a nailbiter that went down to the final play.
And, this time around it was the host Rovers who pulled out the late win as tey edged the Beavers, 14-13 in overtime, when a DuBois extra point to tie the game was off the mark.
The matchup was far from the 27-26 back-and-forth contest DuBois won a year ago on its home field when Beavers Garrett Frantz and Garret Nissel tackled Rover Alex Carlson inside the 1-yard line on the final play to preserve the victory.
DuBois led that matchup 12-7 at the half before both offenses really got going in the second half and traded the lead before the Beavers eventually came away with the one-point victory.
Friday proved to be a defensive battle played largely between the 20s with both teams relying heavily on the run game to make any hay. The teams combine for five turnovers — three by DuBois and two by Brockway.
DuBois finished with a 261-196 advantage in total yards — 170-106 on the ground but it was a Brockway pass that was in essence a run that helped propel the Rovers to victory after the contest went to overtime knotted at 7-7.
And, both those touchdowns came in the first quarter for both teams.
Brockway got the ball first in the extra session, which sees each team get a first-and goal possession from the 10.
The Rovers went to a “flip” pass on its first play as quarterback Brayden Fox shoveled the ball to Blake Pisarcik as he came in motion. Pisarcik did the rest as he outran the DuBois defense to the outside, then powered his way into the end zone for the 10-yard score.
Fox was just 10 of 20 for 90 yards with the TD and one interception on the night. Pisarcik scored both Rover touchdowns, finding the end zone on a 2-yrd run late in the first quarter to even the game at 7-7 at that point.
Freshman Caleb Daugerty then booted the extra point to put the Rovers up 14-7.
DuBois, who lost starting quarterback Trey Wingard to a game-ending injury in the second quarter, then got its turn in OT
Backup quarterback Landon Schrock, a senior, ripped off a 7-yard run on first down, but Brockway dropped Danny Dixon for a 1-yard loss on second down.
Schrock got three yards back on third down before Nissel powered his way in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal. Nissel led the Beavers with 87 yards on 19 carries.
It appeared the game was headed to a second overtime, but Isaac Brigger’s extra point was off the mark, sending the Rovers and their large contingent of fans at Varischetti Field into a frenzy as Brockway captured a thrilling 14-13 win to improve to 2-0.
Schrock handled himself while being thrust into action for the injured Wingard. He had 10 carries for 62 yards and completed 4 of 8 passes for 51 yards. He did throw an interception that ended the first half.
DuBois’ defense came up with a big play on the first drive as Schrock pounced on a fumbled snap by Fox at the Brockway 44.
The Beavers went deep on the second play, but Rover Raiden Craft broke up a pass thar Nathan Kougher apepared to catch at first. Brockway then forced DuBois into a fourth-and-5 play at thr 39, and the Beavers went deep again.
This time Wingard hit Kougher in stride for a 39-yard touchdown to give DuBois a quick lead. Brigger added the extra point to put the Beavers up 7-0.
Brockway answered right back, driving 64 yards on 10 plays to tie up the game.
Fox jump-started the drive with passes of 15 and 11 yards to Matthew Brubaker. Jendy Cuello then broke off runs of 12 and 16 yards to put the Rovers inside the DuBois 10 at the 4-yard line. Cuello powered the Rover ground attack with 22 carries for 103 yards.
Cuello then took it to the one before losing a yard on second-and-goal. Pisarcik finished off the drive at that point with a 2-yard TD run. Daugherty’s extra point made 7-7 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
That also proved to be the final point scored in regulation as the defense stood tall from there (points-wise) over the final 39:21 of game action.
Wingard was hurt early in the second quarter when he was sacked to end a Beavers’ drive. Neither team got inside the other’s 30 in the second quarter.
Brockway got a huge defensive play to start the third, as Cuello recovered a Danny Dixon fumble at the Beaver 33. However, the DuBois defense promptly forced a turnover on downs.
DuBois then drove from its own 29 to the Brockway 14, all on the ground, before Brockway stuffed carter Wilson on a fullback dive on fourth-and-2.
The Rovers had another drive end on downs at the DuBois 28 early in the fourth. The Beavers took the ball there and marched down to the Brockway 10. Schrock had two runs of 10 yards on the drive and a 28-yard pass that Carter Vos made a nice leaping catch on.
However, a bad shotgun snap doomed the drive and DuBois was forced to try a 37-yard field goal with 5:48 to play. Edward Burkett got off a nice kick but it fell just short of the crossbar as the game remained tied 7-7.
The teams traded possessions from there to send the game to overtime.
Brockway hosts Coudersport tis coming week, while DuBois (1-1) makes its third road trip of the season to Northern Bedford.