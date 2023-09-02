BROCKPORT — Brockway hosted the latest round of Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League action on Thursday and went a perfect 4-0 on the day.
The Lady Rovers posted a 234 to best Punxsutawney (248), Brookville (253), DuBois (256) and Curwensville (261).
Brockway’s Bailey Franci and Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago each carded rounds of 54 to tie for medalist honors on the day.
Franci was backed by teammates Aaliyah Witherite, Sarah Huegler and Julia Werner, who all shot rounds of 60 to close out the scoring for the Lady Rovers.
As for Punxsy, it got a 63 from Molly Davis, a 65 by Ella White and a 66 from Cam Hall.
Brookville’s Bethany Hack and Grace Molnar each posted rounds of 61, while Kerstyn Davie had a 65 and Natalie Himes a 66.
Alma Blakeslee shot a 58 to lead DuBois. Teammate Olivia Imbrogno finished with a 63, with teammates Grace Crawford and Ashtyn Buzard shooting a 66 and 69, respectively.
Curwensville one golfer break 60 in Natallie Wischuck, who shot a 58. Maya Richards (66), Sylvia Witherite (67) and Remy Walters (70) closed out the Lady Tide’s scoring.
The league plays again Tuesday at DuBois.
BROCKWAY—234
Aaliyah Witherite 60, Sarah Huegler 60, Julia Werner 60, Bailey Franci 54. Others: Alyssa Yanek 66, Alexis Laubacher 71.
PUNXSY—248
Katherine Crago 54, Molly Davis 63, Ella White 65, Cam Hall 66. Others: Olivia Burkett 71.
BROOKVILLE—253
Bethany Hack 61, Kerstyn Davie 65, Graec Molnar 61, Natalie Himes 66. Others: Addison Stiver 67, Rialley Kalgren 72.
DUBOIS—256
Olivia Imbrognno 63, Ashtyn Buzard 69, Alma Blakeslee 58, Grace Crawford 66. Others: Jennifer Carlson 71, Chase Sacks 72.
CURWENSVILLE—261
Maya Richards 66, Natalie Wischuck 58, Remy Walters 70, Slyiva Withe