HERSHEY — A day after going four-for-four in advancing its wrestlers at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, Brockway experienced the emotional roller-coaster that is the state tournament in the morning session Friday.
The Rovers experienced the incredible highs of senior Mark Palmer and junior Seth Stewart winning their quarterfinal bouts at 145 and 189, respectively, to guarantee themselves their first state medals by reaching the semifinals.
And, both did so with improbable victories against a pair of wrestlers ranked third in the state, who on paper they shouldn’t have beat. That’s why things are decided on the mat, though, and both Rovers capitalized on their opportunity to wrestle on the big stage Friday night.
Meanwhile, as those two sailed into the semis, the Rovers also had to deal with the lows of seeing the season end for both sophomore Weston Pisarchick and younger brother Parker Pisarchick (freshman), in the consolation second round.
The highest of highs came back Friday night when Palmer pulled out a thrilling 4-3 victory in the semifinals to become Brockway’s first state finalist since 2006, the year Andy Rendos won the second of back-to-back gold medals.
Stewart fell short of joining Palmer in the finals and suffered a pair of losses Friday night to fall into the fifth-place match.
Palmer, the Northwest Region champ who entered states ranked No. 9 by papowerwrestling.com, met South Williamsport senior Robert Gardner in Friday’s 126-pound quarterfinals. Gardner, came in ranked No. 3 despite being the third-place wrestler from the Northeast Region.
Gardner is in his third trip to Hershey, having placed sixth a year ago, while Palmer is a two-time qualifier who competed at states as a freshman.
Palmer grabbed control of the bout late in the first period when he took Gardner down to his back for a four-point move. The Mountie countered with a quick reversal, only to see Palmer escape for a 5-2 lead after two minutes.
Gardner chose neutral in the second, and the pair battled on their feet for most of the period. However, Gardner got in deep on the Rover in the final 10 seconds and finished off the move for a takedown to cut his deficit to one at 5-4.
Gardner then let Palmer up to start the third, a decision that looked wise as he took down the Rover with 1:20 to go to pull even at 6-6. Palmer quickly escaped to go back up a point before sealing the medal-clinching victory with another four-point move in the final seven seconds to set the final at 11-6.
With a medal tucked away, Palmer came back Friday night and continued his strong wrestling against Warrior Run junior Kaden Milheim, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state.
Palmer seized the advantage from the get-go in the semis, taking down Milheim just nine seconds into the match. He took that 2-0 advantage into the second and doubled his lead with a reversal from the bottom position before riding Milheim the final 1:35 of the period.
Milheim chose bottom in the third and rode Palmer the entire the period, making things interesting in the final 30 seconds when he turned the Rover for three nearfall points.
He nearly turned Palmer a second time, but the Rover fought hard to stay off his back and hold on for the 4-3 victory to earn a trip to today’s finals.
Palmer’s first state medal will either be a gold or silver, either of which will put him in select company in program history.
Stewart, ranked sixth in the state at 189, came from behind to win his quarterfinal in thrilling fashion by pinning third-ranked Jacob Scheib, a junior from Tri-Valley, while losing in the third period.
Scheib, a three-time qualifier, grabbed the early momentum with a pair of first-period takedowns to lead 4-1. Stewart cut that to 4-2 with an escape early in the second only to be taken down by Scheib, who took a 6-2 advantage to third.
Scheib chose neutral in the third, but it was Stewart who got in deep and took down the Bulldog before locking in a near-side cradle to get the fall in 4:48 and give the Rovers a second semifinalist on the day.
Stewart’s magical run in the winners’ bracket ended there, though, as he lost 4-0 in the semifinals to Montoursville senior Isaac Cory (40-6), the Northeast Regional champ who is ranked fourth in the state. Cory is a four-time qualifier who placed seventh two years ago.
The loss dropped Stewart into the consolation semifinals, where he had to make the quick turnaround after the setback to face Jersey Shore junior Hadyn Packer (39-7).
The duo wrestled a scoreless first period, but Packer notched a quick reversal in the second before pinning the Rover in 2:03.
Stewart will look to end his weekend on a high note today when he battles Saegertown senior Landon Caldwell (44-7) in the fifth-place bout. Stewart edged Caldwell, 2-1, in the regional semifinal last weekend.
Friday morning wasn’t as exciting for the Pisarchick siblings, who both lost their second round consolation bouts to see their first trips to Hershey come to an end.
Weston Pisarchick (33-5) dropped a 4-0 decision to Susquenita junior Mason McLendon, while Parker Pisarchick (30-13) was pinned in 4:24 by Faith Christian Academy freshman Max Stein, who held a 4-0 lead at the time.