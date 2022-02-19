BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team closed out its regular season Thursday night by splitting a home tri-meet against Curwensville and Redbank Valley.
The Golden Tide upended Brockway, 33-30, while the Rovers bested Redbank, 49-21.
Curwensville won five of the first six bouts to jump out to a 21-6 lead before the teams traded wins. The Tide came out of that exchange with a 33-18 advantage and was guaranted the win with there being no match at 113.
Brockway got a pin at 120, where Weston Pisarchick pinned Jake Carfley in 4:36, while teammate Colton Ross closed out the match with a forfeit win at 126. However, those 12 points weren’t enough as the Golden Tide went home with the three-point team win to close out its season with a 16-5 record.
Brockway’s Mark Palmer opened the night with a forfeit win at 132 before the Tide ripped off five straight wins to go up 21-6.
Nik Fegert jump-started that run with a 7-2 win against Parker Pisarchick at 138, while Zach Shaffer bested Dylan Bash, 5-1, at 145. Logan Aughenbaugh then pinned Rover Blake Pisarcik in 1:57 at 152.
The Tide’s Jarrett Anderson added a forfeit win at 160 before Chase Irwin edged Jack Smith, 8-6, at 172 to cap the Tide’s decisive run.
From there, Brockway got pins from Seth Stewart (2:54 vs. Alex Shaffer at 189) and Gavin Thompson (38 seconds vs Grady Hoyt at 285. Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher pinned Garrett Faust in 3:59 at 215, while teammate Damien Brady received a forfeit at 106.
Against the Bulldogs, Redbank’s Aidan McNulty got things started with a forfeit win at 106 before Weston Pisarchick pinned Bulldog Daniel Evans in 2:38.
Ross followed with a tight 5-3 win against Cole Bish at 120, while Palmer blanked Ridge Cook, 11-0, at 126. Parker Pisarchick made it four wins in a row for the Rovers when he pinned Jacob Kundick in 1:49.
The Bulldogs got back on the board with Wyatt Bussard’s forfeit win at 138, but Brockway countered with a forfeit win by Bash and a first-period fall by Pisarcik vs. Drew Downs in 1:07.
Redbank’s Drew Byers then won by forfeit at 160, then the Stewart brothers notched wins for Brockway. Reese pinned Johnathan Slack in 4:29 at 172, while Seth won by forfeit at 189.
The Bulldogs got their final win at 215 when Carsen Rupp beat Garrett Faust, 6-2, while Thompson pinned Gabe Carroll in 4:23 at heavyweight.
With the loss, Brockway finished its season with a 13-4 mark.
Both teams will compete at the District 9 Class AA Championships next Saturday (Feb. 26) at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Curwensville 33,
Brockway 30
132—Mark Palmer, B, won by forfeit. (0-6).
138—Nik Fegert, C, dec. Parker Pisarchick, B, 7-2. (3-6).
145—Zach Shaffer, C, dec. Dylan Bash, B, 5-1. (6-6).
152—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Blake Pisarcik, B, 1:57. (12-6).
160—Jarrett Anderson, C, won by forfeit. (18-6).
172—Chase Irwin, C, dec. Jack Smith, B, 8-6. (21-6).
189—Seth Stewart, B, pinned Alex Shaffer, C, 2:54. (21-12).
215—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Garrett Faust, B, 3:59. (27-12).
285—Gavin Thompson, B, pinned Grady Hoyt, C, :38. (27-18).
106—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (33-18).
113—No match. (33-18).
120—Weston Pisarchick, B, pinned Jake Carfley, C, 4:36. (33-24).
126—Colton Ross, B, won by forfeit. (33-30).
BROCKWAY 49,
REDBANK VALLEY 21
106 –Aidan McAnulty (RV) won by forfeit. (0-6)
113 –Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Daniel Evans, 2:38. (6-6)
120 –Colton Ross (BW) dec. Cole Bish, 5-3. (9-6)
126 –Mark Palmer (BW) maj. dec. Ridge Cook, 11-0. (13-6)
132 –Parker Pisarchick (BW) pinned Jacob Kundick, 1:49. (19-6)
138 –Wyatt Bussard (RV) won by forfeit. (19-12)
145 –Dylan Bash (BW) won by forfeit. (25-12)
152 –Blake Pisarcik (BW) pinned Drew Downs, 1:07. (31-12)
160 –Drew Byers (RV) won by forfeit. (31-18)
172 –Reese Stewart (BW) pinned Johnathan Slack, 4:29. (37-18)
189 –Seth Stewart (BW) won by forfeit. (43-18)
215 –Carsen Rupp (RV) dec. Garrett Faust, 6-2. (43-21)
285 –Gavin Thompson (BW) pinned Gabe Carroll, 4:23 (49-21)