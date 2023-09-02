KARNS CITY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs secured their second victory of the 2023 season Friday night with a 35-6 win over the Karns City Gremlins.
The Bulldogs and the Gremlins nearly had a scoreless first quarter before Bulldogs’ quarterback, Braylen Wagner, found Ashton Kahle for a 67-yard touchdown strike. That was the start of an impressive night for Wagner as he showed off both his arms and legs over the next quarter and a half of action.
Wagner ended with 278 passing yards, 21 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the matchup.
The Gremlins lone score came at the opening of the second quarter as Mason Martin snuck into the endzone.
The 7-6 score was the closest Karns City would get to evening things up. The Bulldogs took their next drive 70 yards over eight plays. Kahle finished the drive off with a four-yard touchdown scamper.
Before the half ended, Wagner found the endzone on an eight-yard run. He picked up right where he left off with a loft down the field to Kahle to up the score to 28-6 when the second half opened.
The final score came with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter as Drew Byers tumbled in for six from nine yards out.
The game was called in the mid-third quarter because of a serious injury to a Karns City player.