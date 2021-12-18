The 2011 high school football season proved to be a very successful one as a whole for the teams in the Tri-County Area and ended in historic fashion when Redbank Valley made a magical postseason run to the PIAA Class A championship game.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they came up just short of finishing off what would have been a true dream season when perennial state power Bishop Guilfoyle bested them 21-14 in Hershey for the state title.
In the end, winning PIAA silver was a great accomplishment considering the Bulldogs were just the third District 9 team to reach a state final (in any class) and first since Smethport in 1992. Keystone was the first in 1989. Both of those teams also were PIAA runner-ups.
Redbank Valley (13-2) was one of two area teams to finish with double-digit wins on the season, with the other being Clearfield (11-1). Those Bulldogs (Class A) and Bison (Class 3A) were the only area teams to capture district crowns this year, but there were far from the only playoff squads. The Bulldogs won 13 straight games in between losses that book-ended their season, while the Bison won their first 11 games before falling to Bedford in the District 5/9 subregional final.
Seven of the 10 schools in the Tri-County Area qualified for the postseason this year, with six finisheng with winning records. Redbank and Clearfield were joined in the category by St. Marys (8-3), Ridgway (8-4), Brookville (7-4) and Curwensville (6-5).
DuBois fell just under .500 (5-6) with a loss in its playoff opener, while Brockway (4-6) and Punxsutawney (2-7) also posted multiple wins.
Given the success of Redbank Valley and Clearfield, it should come as no surprise those two teams dominated this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express (TCW/CE) All-Stars.
And following a historic end to the season on the field, another historic first happened in regards to the TCW/CE All-Stars, which date back to 1995, as Co-Players of the Year have been named in Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte and Redbank Valley senior Chris Marshall.
Here is a closer look at the TCW/CE major award winners and All-Star teams:
CO-PLAYERS
OF THE YEAR
Oliver Billotte, Sr., Clearfield — Production-wise, there was no better two-way player in the Tri-County Area in Billotte, who has already signed his letter of intent to play Division I football at Kent State University.
An imposing figure at 6-4, 255 pounds, Billotte wasn’t your prototypical quarterback for this area as he powered the Bison offense and dominating the opposition as an interior defensive lineman in helping to Bison capture yet another district as part of a double-digit win season.
He completed 104 0f 178 passes for 1,733 yards with 20 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. He added another dimension to the Bison ground attack, running for 608 yards on 94 carries while trying for the area leading rushing touchdowns with 16. His 98 points were third most in the area.
On the other side of the ball, he was part of dominant defensive line that not only got after the quarterback but also shut down the opposition’s ground attack. Despite drawing doubles teams, Billotte recorded 65 tackles, including 10 sacks and a team-high 25 tackles for a loss.
Billotte is the latest in a long line of Bison standouts to win the win award and is the first since Isaac Rumery in 2018.
Chris Marshall, Sr., Redbank Valley — Marshall, considered the Bulldogs’ best all-around player by most, had a relatively quiet regular season stats-wise compared to others while playing within Blane Gold’s “total team concept,” while also missing two full games and most of a third because of an injury.
However, he threw himself into consideration for Player of the Year honors with Billotte with his standout play in the postseason, particularly on defense, to spearhead the Bulldogs’ run to the state finals.
In the Bulldogs’ five postseason games, Marshall tallied 46 of his 54 total tackles (for the season) and three of his four interceptions. He also arguably the play of the year with his 98-yard interception for a touchdown that sparked a 23-14 come-from-behind win against Bishop Canevin in the PIAA semifinals. Marshall also had 19 tackles in the state against BG.
Offensively, Marshall had 42 catches for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns (2nd most in area). He had 13 catches for 219 yards and pair of scores in the playoffs.
Marshall is the first Bulldog to earn TCW/CE Player of the Year honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Blane Gold, Redbank Valley — Gold was the runway winner to capture his second straight Coach of the Year award after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive historic season, one that culminated in a run to the PIAA Class A championship game, where the Bulldogs dropped a closely contested contest to perennial state power Bishop Guilfoyle, 21-14. The finals appearance was the first for a District 9 football team (any class) since 1992 and was the first ever for Redbank Valley in any team sport.
A year ago, Gold led thre Bulldogs to just the fourth D-9 title and first since 1996 while making the school’s forst-ever appearance in the state quarterfinals. Gold, the only Redbank Valley coach to ever win Coach o the Year honors, is just the fifth coach overall to garner it in back-to-back years, joining the late Herm Wertz (DuBois), the late Andy Evanko (Curwensville), Larry Wiser (Clarion) and Mark Heindl (Ridgway).
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Christian Coudriet, Sr., St. Marys — Coudriet, the District 9 League Large School Diviison Offensive MVP, closed out his standout career with his biggest season yet in a Dutchman uniform and earned First Team honors from a deep QB group in the area that saw five passers go over 2,000 yards and four them hit at least 2,200 yards. Coudriet completed 217 of 325 (67%) for an area-best 2,942 yards in 11 games while leading St. Marys to an 8-3 record. He threw 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while adding 89 yards and six TDs on the ground. Coudriet also kicked for the Dutch and made 20 of 25 extra points.
Running Back: Mark McGonigal, Sr., Clearfield — McGonigal enjoyed a breakout senior season as he became the Bison’s featured back for a full season. All he did was lead the Tri-County Area in rushing yards with 1,055 while averaging 7.7 yards a run (138 carries) and scoring 13 touchdowns. He was the area’s lone 1,000-yard rusher this year.
Running Back: Thad Butler, Sr., Curwensville — Butler was a dual-threat out of the Golden Tide backfield this season, amassing 1,365 yards from scrimmage and scoring 1 total touchdowns for 84 points (6th in area). He rushed for 985 yards (3rd in area) on just 104 carries (9.5 avg.) with 10 TDs and hauled in 43 catches for 380 yards and three more scores. Butler, who had one kickoff return for a score, made 45 tackles (39 solos) and had one interception on defense.
Running Back: Zeke Bennett, Jr., Punxsutawney — Bennett was one of the bright spots during yet another tough season for the Chucks, who did double their win total from a year ago with a pair of victories. Bennett proved to be a workhorse, churning out 216 carries for 986 yards and scoring 10 times on the ground. He ranked second in the area in rushing yards. Bennett, who had 79 yards receiving, had 20 tackles (17 solos) on defense.
Wide Receiver: Ty Terry, Sr., Curwensville — Terry enjoyed a breakout season in his final year in a Golden Tide uniform as part of the Golden Tide’s historic passing attack. He was the team’s go-to receiver and set school single-season records in receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,115) while finishing with 10 TD catches, which was three shy of a tying a school mark. He ranked first in the area in receiving yards and third in catches and TD grabs. He wasn’t just an offensively weapon though, as he hauled in a team-high four interceptions on defense while recording 20 tackles (19 solos).
Wide Receiver: Karson Kline, Sr., Clearfield — Kline was the Bison’s go-to guy in the passing game, hauling in 56 catches for 1,051 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the area in TD grabs and ranked second in yards.
Wide Receiver: Logan Mosier, Jr., St. Marys — Mosier, coming off an injury-shortened sophomore campaign, had a breakout season as a junior and fell just shy of reaching 1,000 receiving yards. He led St. Marys in catches (58), yards (995) and tied for the lead in TD catches (9). He ranked third in the area in yards. Mosier also made a big impact on defense, where he was third in the team in total tackles (88) to go along with an interception and five passes defensed.
Offensive Line: Connor Bullers, Sr., St. Marys — Bullers, voted the D-9 League Large School Offensive Lineman of the Year, was the leader of a line assigned to protect standout quarterback Christian Coudriet. He also hel[ped clog up the interion on the defensive side, where he recorded 32 tackles, including a pair of sacks.
Offensive Line: Kolby Barrett, Sr., Redbank Valley — Barrett was the glue that helped hold both interior lines together for the Bulldogs in their run to Hershey. On offense, he anchored a unit that allowed the Bulldogs to pass for more than 2,500 yards and run for just over 1,900. He had 54 tackles (23 solos), including 2.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss and forced fumble.
Offensive Line: Josh Steele, Sr., Clearfield —Steele was part of a line that paved the way for both QB Oliver Billotte and RB Mark McGonigal to enjoy big offensive seasons as part of an 11-1 season for the Bison.
Offensive Line: Hunter Smith, Sr., Brookville — Smith was the anchor of both line for the Raiders this season. On the offensive side, he helped pave the way for a unit that threw for nearly 2,100 yards and ran for more than 1,200. Defensively, he led the team with 8 sacks and finished second second in total tackles with 73 (35 solos). He also had an interception (returned for a score), fumble recovery and blocked kick.
Offensive Line: Reese Yahner, Soph., Brockway — Yahner, who comes from a well-known linemen family, becamse the anchor of Rover line this season despite being a sophomore. He also showed great versatility in leading the protection schemes for freshman quarterback Brayden Fox. Yahner started the year at center but also slid out and started some games at right tackle to protect Fox’s blind side when called upon because of injuries.
Athlete: Domenic Allegretto, Sr., Ridgway — Allegretto is the spitting image of a player who falls into the “Athlete” category on the football field, as he literally did everything for the Elkers in all phases of the game 2021. He started out as a running back/wide receiver but moved to quarterback for the last couple games when injuries decimated the position for Ridgway. Offensively, the Elker had 13 carries for 820 yards and 13 TDs, caught 20 passes for 297 yards and 2 TDs and completed 30 of 55 passes for 517 yards with 2 TDs, 4 interceptions. Allegretto also had a punt and kickoff return for scores and recorded 87 tackles (67 solos) on defense with 3 interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 3 fumble recoveries. He led all area players in total touchdowns (18) and points (115) and ranked fifth in rushing yards.
Placekicker: Jake Mullins, Sr., Curwensville — Mullins has arguably the strongest leg in the area and put together a strong season both kicking and punting the football. He booted 29 extra points and was 4 of 6 on field attempts for 41 points (2nd in area) while recording 21 touchbacks on kickoffs. He also averaged 39.0 yards on 24 punts with a long of 65 and landed six punts inside the 20. Mullins’ impact wasn’t limited to just special team though, as he was the Tide’s second-leading receiver with 47 catches for 627 yards and five touchdowns. His 73 total points were 7th best in the area.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Hayden Kovalick, Sr., Clearfield — Kovalick was a monster on both sides of the ball for the ball in the trenches this season for the Bison. Defensively, he wreaked havoc on opponents as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker. He led the Bison in tackles (83) and sacks (11.5) and had 19 tackles for a loss through 11 games (defensive stats weren’t available for final game). He also had an interception (returned for a score) and three fumble recoveries.
Defensive Line: Joe Mansfield, Sr. Redbank Valley — Mansfield was a menace off the edge at defensive end throughout his career, and his senior year was no different in helping the Bulldogs secure District 9’s first state final appearance since 1992. The District 9 Large School Division Defensive MVP, Mansfield led the Bulldogs with 10.5 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss while posting 80 total tackles (38 solos). He recorded 35 sacks in four years at the varsity level.
Defensive Line: Ian Samsel, Jr., Clearfield — Samsel was part of an impressive “three-headed monster “ along the Bison’s defensive line along with Oliver Billotte and Hayden Kovalick that accounted for 33 sacks and 55 tackles for a loss. Samsel tied Kovalick for the team lead in sacks (11.5) and had 50 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss. He also started on the offensive line and was the team’s punter, avering 32.4 yards a boot.
Defensive Line: Dan Park, Sr., Ridgway — Park was a vital two-way lineman for the Elkers as a senior. Defensively, Park recorded 77 tackles (55 solos), including a team-high 7.5 sacks. He also had an interception, one fored fumble and one blocked kick. He also was a key cog on the offensive side that opened holes for Ridgway’s stable of backs led by do-everything player Domenic Allegretto.
Defensive Line: Waylon Wehler, Jr., St. Marys — Another key two-way lineman for the Dutchmen, Wehler recorded 60 tackles and seven sacks on the defensive side.
Linebacker: Hunter Wall, Sr., Ridgway — Simply put, Wall was a tackling machine for Ridgway and got his hat to the ball on nearly every defensive play it seemed. Wall amassed 154 total tackles and an impressive 104 solos in 12 games. He had 10 tackles for a loss (1.5 sacks) to go along with three forced fumbles, one punt block and two blocked kicks. Wall also was played a key role on the offensive line for the Elkers.
Linebacker: Conner Straub, Sr., St. Marys — Straub really came into his own as a senior and was the leader of the Flying Dutch defense from his linebacker position. He posted 110 total tackles, including nine sacks and 15 tackles for a loss, and added two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Linebacker: Zeldon Fisher, Jr., Redbank Valley — A starter for the first time, Fisher led the Bulldogs in total tackles with 104 (39 solso). He had 6.5 tackles for a loss, an interception and a a fumble recovery.
Linebacker: Seth Stewart, Jr., Brockway — A hard worker, Stewart threw his name into the hat as being one of the top linebackers in District 9 late in his career. The senior posted 98 tackles for the Rovers, including a pair of sacks, and also became a key member of the offensive line.
Defensive Back: Brayden Kunselman, Jr., Brookville — Kunselman was a big playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Raiders. He led the Tri-County area in interceptions with seven and made 50 tackles (35 solos) to go along with a fumble recovery. On the other side of the ball, Kunselman was the Raiers top receiver with 48 catches for 824 yards and 9 TDs.
Defensive Back: Carter Chadsey, Jr., St. Marys — Chadsey was an impact maker on both sides of the ball for St. Marys. Defensively, he finished second in the area with six interceptions while making 32 tackles. On the offensive sive, he was the team’s second-leading receiver with 54 catches for 800 yards and nine touchdowns.
Defensive Back: Nate Natoli, Sr., Clearfield — Natoli had a nose for the ball coming out of the secondary, as he made 50 tackles while picking off three passes. He also was a nice compliment to Kline on the offensive side at receiver, hauling in 26 passes for 414 and 5 TDs. He also ran for 52 yards and a score.
Defensive Back: Marquese Gardlock, Sr., Redbank Valley — Gardlock was a strong cover corner who tied for the team lead in interceptions with four and made 15 tackles (10 solos) and had one fumble recovery. He also made his presence felt on offense as a receiver, hauling in 33 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns, including two for the Bulldogs only scores in the state final vs. Bishop Guilfoyle.
Punter: Brycen Dinkfelt, Sr., DuBois —Dinkfelt saved his best for last in a Beaver uniform as he put together a strong season in all three phases of the game. As a punter, he averaged 38.3 yards on 26 kicks with a long of 48 and ran a couple successful fake punts for first downs during the season. He also caught 19 passes for 224 yards as a tight end and led the team with 4.5 sacks from his defensive end position. He posted 32 tackles overall (24 solos).
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Bryson Bain, Sr., Redbank Valley
QB: Brayden Fox, Fr., Brockway
RB: Camron Marciniak, Sr., Ridgway
RB: Carter Hickman, Jr., Brockway
RB: Noah Cherry, Elk County Catholic
WR: Alex Carlson, Jr., Brockway
WR: Blake Pisarcik, Fr., Brockway
WR: Jalen Kosko, Sr., Brockway
OL: Colton Swanson, Sr., St. Marys
OL: Trenton Guiher, Soph., Curwensville
OL: Eric Myers, Soph., Clearfield
OL: Carsen Rupp, Jr., Redbank Valley
OL: Mitchell Drahushak, Sr., DuBois
PK: Luke Sidorick, Sr., Clearfield
DEFENSE
DL: Peyton Maurer, Sr., Brockway
DL: Brandon Ross, Soph., Redbank Valley
DL: Alex Lukaschunis, Jr., St. Marys
DL: AJ NIcastro, Sr., DuBois
LB: Justin Bankovich, Sr., DuBois
LB: Brenden Shreckengost, Sr., Redbank Valley
LB: Eric Salberg, Sr., Ridgway
LB: Christian Kirk, Sr., DuBois
LB: Carson Weaver, Jr., Brookville
DB: Dan McGarry, Jr., Curwensville
DB: Ashton Kahle, Soph., Redbank Valley
DB: Gabe Kengersky, Sr. Punxsutawney
DB: Wil Howard, Sr., Ridgway
P: Tate Minich, Jr., Redbank Valley
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Brockway: Tanner Guaglianone, Jr.
Brookville: Charlie Krug, Soph.; Jackson Zimmerman, Jr.; Tate Lindermuth, Sr.; Baily Miller, Jr.
Clearfield: Shane Coudriet, Sr.
Curwensville: Andrew Freyer, Sr.
DuBois: Erich Benjamin, Sr.; Braden Roy, Sr.
Elk County Catholic: Joe Tettis, Jr.
Punxsutawney: Griffin Barrick, Jr.; Landon Martz, Soph.
Ridgway: Tyler Merritt, Sr.
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet, Jr.