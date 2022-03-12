KITTANING — After notching its first win in the state playoffs in 11 years on Tuesday, the DuBois Central Catholic Crusaders knew they’d be in for a challenge on Friday against the WPIAL champion in Bishop Canevin. That turned out to be the case as the Crusaders ran away from the Cardinals towards the end of the first quarter and notched a 68-33 victory, ending DCC’s season at 19-9.
“I was very impressed with our guys and the way they handled (Bishop Canevin’s) pressure,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. That’s something we worked on in practice. And they came out and executed and got a ton of layups to start.”
With the fast-paced Crusader offense, Bishop Canevin gave full court pressure early to the Cardinals, who in turn found ways to break the press. Alec Srock’s first bucket down low tied it up early at 2-2 and Luke Swisher had back-to-back layups on broken presses to cut the Crusaders lead to 8-6 before Bishop Canevin called a timeout to regroup just 2:27 into the game.
After Kai Spears made it 10-6 Bishop Canevin, senior Jalen Kosko drove to the hoop and scored, making it 10-8.
Bishop Canevin would hit the next two field goals with Kevaughn Price and Amari Evans. Kosko then drove to the hoop again and made the layup, cutting the Crusader lead to 14-10. But from that point on, it would be all Bishop Canevin as they made the needed adjustments, cleaned up on the boards and made an offensive onslaught against the Cardinals. The Crusaders then went on a 13-0 run the rest of the quarter as DCC found itself trailing 27-10.
“We knew the run and jump was going to come,” Varacallo said. “We actually simulated it in practice with eight guys, but it’s still pretty intense. Could we have played better? Absolutely. We had opportunities out on the floor. Credit Canevin, they’re a good team. They adjusted and we needed to make that adjustment in order to score the basketball a little bit more. They were tough to stop.”
It was much of the same in the second quarter with Bishop Canevin’s high-powered offense firing on all cylinders as they outscored the Cardinals 21-8 in the quarter.
A Price dunk with just second left before half let Bishop Canevin take a 48-18 halftime lead and more importantly, the mercy rule to start the second half.
The Crusaders’ reserves got plenty of playing time in the second half, as the did the Cardinals before the final buzzer sounded and Bishop Canevin moved into the quarterfinals with a 68-33 win.
Jaden Gales led the Crusaders with 14 points as 10 different Crusaders scored points on the night.
Seniors Srock and Kosko led the Cardinals in their final game with 11 and seven points, respectively. It was also the final game for Peyton Maurer, who hit a bucket late.
“From a leadership standpoint, I couldn’t have asked for better seniors this year,” Varacallo said. “Everyone led through a different way. Alec led through action. Jalen — action on the floor and performing. He led through facilitating on offense and being a vocal leader in practice. And Peyton, he really sacrificed a lot this year. I have so much respect for him and his approach, keeping the team engaged and really being a cornerstone of the team ... Great group of seniors — all three of them — and they really led in different ways this year. I’m very blessed to have coached them.”
DuBois Central Catholic finished its season at 19-9 as Varacallo said they’ve shown vast improvement over the last few years.
“We had four wins two years ago,” Varacallo said. “And we got 13 wins last year and got a taste of the playoffs. Then 19 wins this year. What I love about the way we’ve done it and the way the kids have done it ... they’ve just worked and improved, especially these seniors. Sometimes you work and work and work and don’t see the fruits of your labor. But I was so proud of the way the team worked this year and they saw results. They saw the wins.”
Although the Cardinals will be losing the three graduating seniors, Varacallo feels they have plenty in place to pick up where they left off from this season.
“We’ve had a lot of guys step up,” Varacallo said. “I said this in the locker room, Andrew Green was a big part of us getting to where we got to. I think we were sitting at 8-6 and he started coming off the bench scoring 10 to 15 points a game for that stretch. And that really helped lift our offense and take a little pressure off of our starting group. You saw him start tonight so I was very proud of his progression.
“Brayden Fox, being clutch for us in some of our games. Brendan Paisley has just been all over the floor this year. Luke Swisher is really going to develop and work on his game to get to the next level next year. Just that whole group of juniors, sophomores and freshmen, they work so hard and competed with each other in practice. That’s what I’ve loved this year — the compete level in practice and falling in love with the process of practice and what it takes to be good.
“It was an exciting year. I’m very thankful for this year and I’m thankful for our guys and the coaching staff as well. I’m very blessed to be the coach here and to have this opportunity.”
BISHOP CANEVIN 68,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 33
Score by Quarters
DCC 10 8 2 13 — 33
BC 27 21 7 13 — 68
DuBois Central Catholic—33
Jalen Kosko 3 1-2 7, Alec Srock 5 1-2 11, Brendan Paisley 2 0-0 4, Luke Swisher 2 0-0 4, Andrew Green 1 0-0 2, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Peyton Maurer 1 0-0 2, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Cartar Kosko 0 1-2 1, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Trent Miller 0 0-0 0, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Kyan Peck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-6 33.
Bishop Canevin—68
Amari Evans 4 0-0 8, Kai Spears 4 0-0 10, RJ Sledge 1 0-0 2, Jaden Gales 7 0-0 14, Kevaughn Price 5 0-0 10, Shea Champine 2 0-0 4, Jhamil Fite 0 0-0 0, Trey Champine 2 0-0 6, Adante Berrien 0 0-0 0, Mahki Beard 0 0-0 0, Mark Ingold 0 0-0 0, Ngai Avery 2 0-0 5, Francis Bochicchio 0 0-0 0, Geno Defrank 1 1-1 3, Mike Vaughn 2 0-0 5, John Ridilla 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 1-1 68.
Three-pointers: DCC 0, BC 7 (Spears 2, T. Champine 2, Evans, Avery, Vaughn).