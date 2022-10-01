PUNXSUTAWNEY – After a tough three-game stretch, with the last two of those games being on the road, the Punxsutawney football team returned home on Friday night to host the DuBois Beavers, and in impressive fashion, the Chucks earned a 23-0 shutout victory in front of a sizable crowd on their Homecoming night.
After back-to-back losses against still-undefeated teams – Redbank Valley and Central Clarion – the Chucks made strides last week despite falling at St. Marys. This week, they did the small things right and won the battle in the trenches.
Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol cited the great defensive effort by his team, naming nearly all of his defensive front, including Mason Nesbitt, Landon Martz, Anthony Gould, Griffin Barrick, Matthew Grusky, Nick Wisnesky and Quinton Voelkel as key contributors to the shutout.
And while Punxsy’s defense didn’t make many splash plays – and the Beavers actually won the turnover battle 2-1 – the Chucks were in charge at the line of scrimmage from start to finish to keep control of the game. Anthony Gould had the Chucks’ only turnover – an interception off a batted ball, while the Beavers recovered a pair of Punxsy fumbles but failed to turn them into any points.
Senior Zeke Bennett powered the Punxsy running game, again eclipsing the century mark with 115 yards on 28 carries, and Justin Miller added 62 yards on four carries and a touchdown, while quarterback Seth Moore scored once on a QB sneak from inside the 1-yard line.
Moore also threw for 111 yards and a score on nine completions, with his top targets being Zach Presloid and Noah Weaver, who each had 48 receiving yards, and Miller, who added one reception for 9 yards and a touchdown.
DuBois saw some success in the passing game, with Cam-Ron Hayes completing 11 passes for 76 yards. His top targets were Nathan Kougher (35 yards on five receptions) and Kaden Clark (three catches for 27 yards).
But the Beavers struggled to move the ball on the ground, with Dalton Yale being the only player to break into double digits in rushing yards with 28 on seven carries. In total, DuBois gained just 46 yards on the ground.
The Chucks won the toss and asked for the ball, and they cashed in early to take the lead just more than 4 minutes into the contest. On just the sixth play from scrimmage, Miller opened the scoring by taking a handoff on a counter off the right side and sprinting 56 yards to paydirt. Hetrick tacked on a point-after and it was 7-0 with 8:55 to play in the first.
Neither team would score again in the first quarter, but the Chucks’ next scoring drive did begin 1:16 before the teams switched sides for the second. A short DuBois punt gave Punxsy the ball just shy of midfield, and they quickly pushed deep into DuBois territory thanks to a 24-yard slant play from Moore to Presloid.
Three plays later, Moore stuffed it in on a 1-yard QB keeper, and the score was 13-0 early in the second quarter, where it would stay until the Chucks cashed in one more time on a quick drive that went from one 20-yard line to the other and saw Hetrick blast a 41-yard field goal with 35 seconds left in the half to make it 16-0.
Despite no points being added to the board, the game’s next 16 minutes had plenty of action – including a big fourth-down stop by Punxsy’s Barrick to stop some early DuBois momentum and an interception by Gould deep in DuBois territory to set the stage for the Chucks’ final scoring drive.
They started with the ball at the DuBois 33-yard line after the turnover, and after third- and fourth-down passes by Moore to Weaver pushed the Chucks to the 11, Punxsy cashed in on another fourth-down conversion – this time with Moore hitting Miller on a rollout to his left. Miller broke a few tackles and found the end zone, and Hetrick’s point-after set the final score at 23-0.
Punxsy threatened once more late in the game, but DuBois’ Joseph Stubbs fell on a botched snap to give the Beavers the ball, and after a DuBois punt, Punxsy knelt out the clock.
“It was a great homecoming win and a great atmosphere … I feel very good for these young men,” Nichol said. “We’ve been pushing them, and we’ve been practicing well. We lost a few games in a row there, but they say you play like you practice … and to put it all together tonight made for a great game.”
Punxsy (3-3) will be back on the road next week with a trip to Karns City on the schedule, while the Beavers (4-2) will look to return to their winning ways at St. Marys.