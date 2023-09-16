PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Central Clarion Wildcats rode a big second-half wave at Punxsutawney on Friday night to turn a seven-point game at halftime into a blowout win for the visitors.
The still-unbeaten squad scored on all three of its offensive drives after halftime and added a defensive touchdown on a pick-six en route to a 41-13 victory. Dual threat quarterback Jase Ferguson continued to power the attack for the Wildcats, completing 15 of 22 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 109 yards on 13 carries.
Four different Central Clarion receivers — Dawson Smail, Tommy Smith, Mason Burford and Hayden Hindman — caught touchdown passes, with Smail hauling in a total of five catches for 120 yards, and Braylon Beckwith added a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, the Wildcats benefited from some big plays, but none bigger than Smail’s interception and 77-yard return for a touchdown to seal the deal for the visitors late in the fourth quarter. Beckwith also had a pair of sacks, and Ferguson recovered a fumble.
Punxsy senior back Landon Martz powered his way to 165 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries behind some stout blocking on the left side of his line, and Zach Presloid had one receiving touchdown with QB Maddox Hetrick throwing for 84 yards on eight completions. Matthew Grusky and Nick Wisnesky also teamed for a sack for the Chucks defense.
After a pregame ceremony to honor first responders, Punxsy threw the first punch on a run-heavy 11-play drive that ate up more than half of the quarter and was capped off by Hetrick hitting Presloid for an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0.
From there, though, it was almost all Central Clarion, as the winning team went on to score on five of its seven possessions, with the other two resulting in turnovers on downs — including one that ended on the final play of the first half.
The first Wildcats touchdown came on an eight-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by a 31-yard screen-and-go from Ferguson to Quinn and punctuated by a 26-yard pass just out of the reach of two Punxsy defenders and into the hands of Smith to tie it 6-6.
Then, after a quick turnover on downs by the Wildcats defense, Ferguson found Smail and Kohen Kemmer for big plays to move the chains, then ran for 29 on a sneaky play to set up first-and-goal at the 3 before Beckwith punched it in from there. Thomas Ukert added the PAT to make it 13-6 — the final points of the half.
Punxsy did look poised to score again two drives after the Central Clarion go-ahead touchdown, but after scampering for 43 yards down the left sideline, Martz lost the handle on the rock and Ferguson managed to pounce on it, giving his team the momentum going into the big break.
Central Clarion wasted no time adding to the lead in the second half, going 90 yards in just seven plays on its opening drive. Thirty-one of those yards came on a bounce-out run by Ferguson, and the final 39 came on an over-the-top pass from Ferguson to a wide-open Burford.
Punxsy cut the lead back to seven on the ensuing drive which consisted only of run plays by Martz. Three times he ran for 10-plus on the drive, and the final two, though just 3 yards each, capped the drive with 4:27 to play in the third. Griffin White kicked a PAT and it was 20-13.
The Wildcats finished strong, though, scoring on the ensuing drive thanks to a 20-yard run by Quinn and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson to Hindman.
Then, after a quick three-and-out, Central Clarion struck gold again on a 77-yard connection over the top from Ferguson to Smail, and with just 8:06 left in the game, the visitors had extended their lead to 34-13.
That was likely more than enough cushion, but after the Chucks moved the chains three times on their drive that followed the score, Quinn erased any doubt about who the winner would be by picking off a tipped Hetrick pass and returning it 78 yards to paydirt. Ukert’s point-after set the final at 41-13.
Despite the final result on the scoreboard, Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol liked a lot of what he saw on Friday night.
“I think we played a really good game; we shoved them all over the place, but we ran out of steam,” he said. “We ran into some depth problems, but kids are playing hard, and we saw a lot of good things. Our offensive line — Grusky, (Breydon) Trithart, (Adam) Muth, Kaden Heigley — those guys all did a great job. Now, we’re going to have to step up and fill these holes.”
The Chucks (2-2) are back in action at home again next Friday, hosting St. Marys, while Central Clarion (4-0) will play host to Bradford.