DuBOIS — The Clearfield wrestling came out aggressive from the get-go Friday night against rival DuBois and scored the opening points in all nine contested bouts to roll to a 40-15 victory.
Clearfield won nine of 12 weights, with there being no match at 113, and captured eight of the nine bouts in which it scored first. Bison Mark McGonigal, Carter Chamberlain and Evan Davis all collected falls, while Hayden Kovalick won by forfeit.
Oliver Billotte added a major decision in his first live match of the year as Clearfield scored bonus points in five different matchups to secure its second dual meet win of the week.
DuBois managed just won win on the mat, a hard-fought 3-2 victory by Austin Mitchell against Karson Kline in the closest moments at 160 in one of the night’s best matchups. The Beavers other two wins came via forfeit by Aubree Donahue (106) and Gavin Rucinski (126).
The match started at 145, where Bison senior Luke Freeland bested DuBois freshman Carter Wilson, 4-0. Freeland opened the scoring with a takedown in the first period. He tacked on a reversal midway through the second to go up 4-0, and Wilson never got out as Freeland rode him the final 59 seconds of the second and all of the third period.
Will Domico then made it two wins in a row for Clearfield to open the match as he downed Cadin Delaney, 9-3. The bout was relatively quiet for the first two periods, with Domico notching a first-period takedown before rising out the Beaver in the second.
Domico then broke things open in the third with an escape and takedown to go up 5-0. Domico then tried to work for a major decision, takedown Delaney twice from there and letting him right back up. However, the Beaver fought off one final shot attempt by Domico to keep things at a decision to save a team point.
DuBois then bumped Mitchell up to 160 to take on Kline in another matchup of top wrestlers for the two teams. It proved to be a very workmanlike match, with Kline grabbing the upperhand on a takedown with 43 seconds left in the opening period.
Mitchell then rode Kline the entire second period before the Bison tried to return the favor in the third. However, Mitchell worked free for an escape with 47 seconds left to cut Kline’s lead in half.
Kline took that 2-1 advantage into the final 10 seconds, but it was Mitchell who earned the takedown during a flurry on the edge of the mat with seven or eight seconds remaining to pull out a 3-2 victory. That proved to be DuBois’ lone one on the mat on the night.
Clearfield answered right back with three six-point wins in a row to make the overall match 24-3.
Mark McGonigal pinned Eric Guzman in 52 seconds at 172, while Carter Chamberlain decked Ian Pancake in 43 seconds at 189. Hayden Kovalick then received a forfeit at 215.
Billotte then hit the mat for the first time at heavyweight against Zack Gallagher, who put a fight against the Bison. However, Gallagher struggled to get any offense going as Billotte grabbed control of things with three first-period takedowns to lead 6-2,
Billotte added an escape and takedown in the second for a 9-1 advantage before he let Gallagher up in the opening seconds of the third. Billotte then took down the Beaver a fifth time, securing a major decision in the process as went to win 11-3.
The lineup then turned over with Donahue getting her forfeit at 106. There was no match at 113, as Clearfield elected to bump Evan Davis up to 120 to take on Beaver Gage Sonnie.
Davis jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead only to have Sonnie fight for a reversal to make 5-2 after one period. Sonnie then chose bottom in the second but never got out as Davis slapped on a cradle and pinned the Beaver 33 seconds into the period.
DuBois then got its final win when Rucinski received a forfeit at 120 before the night ended with a pair of quality matchups in the last two bouts — both of which were won by Clearfield.
At 132, it was Bison freshman Brady Collins taking on Beaver junior Brendan Orr, who sports gold and silver medals at districts on his resume. That didn’t seem to phase Collins, who scored a pair of takedowns in the first period to lead 4-1 after two minutes.
Orr got on the board with an escape from the bottom early in the second, but it was all Collins from there. The Bison notched another takedown in the second to lead 6-2 before tacking on an escape and fourth takedown in the third for a 9-3 victory.
Things then ended with a battle of wills between Clearfield’s Nolan Barr and DuBois’ Davey Aughenbaugh at 138.
Barr jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a takedown with 33 seconds left in the first period, only to see Aughenbaugh tie it up on a reversal from from the bottom position in the opening moments of the second. That proved to be the only points scored in the match.
Aughenbaugh rode out Barr in the third to force overtime, where the two battled on their feet for the full minute with no winner decided. The bout then went to the two 30-second double overtime rideout periods. Neither wrestler was able to escape or score any points in either period, sending things to the final 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period.
Barr had choice by way of scoring first in the contest and went top, which proved to be a wise decision as he once again held down Aughenbaugh, this time to win the match.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Clearfield travels to Hollidaysburg, while DuBois (0-2) hosts St. Marys.
CLEARFIELD 45,
DUBOIS 15
145—Luke Freeland (C) dec. Carter Wilson, 4-0. (3-0)
152—Will Domico (C) dec. Cadin Delaney, 9-3. (6-0)
160—Austin Mitchell (D) dec. Karson Kline, 3-2. (6-3)
172—Mark McGonigal (C) pinned Eric Guzman, 0:52. (12-3)
189—Carter Chamberlain (C) pinned Ian Pancake, 0:43. (18-3)
215—Hayden Kovalick (C) won by forfeit. (24-3)
285—Oliver Billotte (C) maj. dec. Zack Gallagher, 11-3. (27-3)
106—Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (27-9)
113—No match. (27-9)
120—Evan Davis (C) pinned Gage Sonnie, 2:33. (34-9)
126—Gavin Rucinski (D) won by forfeit. (34-15)
132—Brady Collins (C) dec. Brendan Orr, 9-3. (37-15)
138—Nolan Barr (C) def. Davey Aughenbaugh, 3-2 (UTR-O). (40-15)