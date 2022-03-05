Early March means one thing in the wrestling community — postseason time at both the youth and high school levels.
When it comes to youth wrestling, there are two major tournaments competitors are shooting to qualify for this time of the year — the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships (PJW) and the Keystone State Championships.
Unfortunately for youth wrestlers from our area below the junior high level, they must chose between the two tournaments as some of the event dates fall on the same weekends this year. Reportedly, some parts of the state switched around dates for their PJW qualifiers at the youth level so those wrestlers who wanted to compete in both could.
A large number of youth wrestlers from our area, which would be considered Area V for PJWs, elected to enter the Keystone State Championships this year. And, close to 30 locals qualified for Keystone State Championshipsqualified for states in the event by placing in the Top 6 in their respective age divisions at the Central Region Qualifier held Sunday in Johnstown.
The Central Region is one, of not the largest qualifying regions in the state based on size. It stretches from the New York border in the north to the Maryland in the south stretches west to the West Virginia state line while featuring athletes from 19 different counties.
A total of 26 boys punched their ticket to the Keystone State Tournament to be held march 18-20 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie. Two areas girls also placed in the Top 4 at the girls’ Central event, but according to the event’s website girls don’t have to qualify for the girls’ Keystone State Championships, which are set for March 20.
The area crowned five champions in three different divisions.
Johnsonburg had a pair of qualifiers in the Junior High Division of the event, with Avery Bittler placed third at 147 pounds and Rocco Allegretto second at 112.
The largest group of state qualifiers came in the boys 11-12 year old division where 12 wrestlers moved on to compete in Erie.
DuBois led the way with four qualifiers, a quartet headlined by 80-pound champion Mateo Gallegos. Seth Wilmoth was third at 115, while Lance Davidson (95) and Kendahl Hoare (160) each placed fourth at their respective weight classes.
Johnsonburg also crowned a champ in the 11-12 age division, with Mario Casilio winning the 100-pound title. He will be joined at states by teammate Xavier Stockman (6th, 115).
Brookville had three state qualifiers in Cody Householder (3rd, 70), Bobby Hack (4th, 200) and Isaac Castellan (5th, 70), while St. Marys’ Ryan Penn (5th, 65) and Redbank Valley’s Gabe Clinger (5th, 75) also moved on.
In the boys 9-10 age division, St. Marys led the local contingent with four qualifiers, including a pair of champs in Maximus Jovenitti (70) and JJ Hanslovan (85). Brayden Steinbach added a fourth at 85, while Cade Cunningham was sixth at 60.
DuBois’ Brycen Buzard (75), Brookville’s Owen Weaver (105) and Curwensville’s Cruz Astorino (50) all finished third at their respective weights, while Johnsonburg’s Leo Schreiber was fourth at 105.
Moving down to the boys 8 and under age division, four area wrestlers moved to compete at states in Erie.
Brookville had two of those qualifiers in Walker Lindermuth (4th, 75) and Noah Kniseley (6th, 90). St. Marys’ Rocco Huffman placed fourth at 60 pounds, while DuBois’ Rocco Morelli was sixth at 65.
The area had no qualifiers in the boys 6 and under age division.
On the girls’ side, Redbank Valley’s Iris Reitz went 3-0 with three pins to win the 92-107.8 pound weight class, while DuBois’ Bryanna Wilmot was fourth in the 74.2-81.1 pound weight class.