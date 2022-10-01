ST. MARYS – It was a tough night for previously unbeaten Elk County Catholic.
The Crusaders’ rushing attack struggled to gain any traction against a stingy Coudersport defense, with the visiting Falcons scoring Friday’s lone touchdown to secure a 6-0 varsity football victory at Dutch Country Stadium.
With the loss, ECC drops to 5-1 on the season while Coudersport improves to 4-2.
Despite starting on the Falcons’ half of the field six times, the Crusaders could not find the end zone, having three possessions result in a turnover on downs near the Coudersport 10 yard line.
The only points of the game came early in the second quarter, as Xander Brown capped Coudersport’s best drive of the night with a 9-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion try failed, resulting in a 6-0 margin.
A spectacular catch by ECC’s Frankie Smith for 22 yards highlighted the Crusaders’ ensuing possession only to have the drive eventually stall around midfield.
After exchanging punts, ECC took over at the Coudersport 27 before an interception by the Falcons’ Dylan Howard abruptly ended the threat.
Forcing another punt, ECC was poised to strike right before the half, as a 14-yard scramble by Ben Reynolds on fourth down moved the Crusaders inside the Coudersport 20. A pass interference call against the Falcons later negated an interception, with the Coudersport defense responding to force a turnover on downs to carry the 6-0 lead into the break.
Two more punts kicked off the third quarter, prior to ECC building some slight momentum on the legs of Noah Cherry, advancing the ball to the Coudersport 6 yard line. A huge tackle for loss by Kyle Dunn pushed ECC backward before another untimely penalty suddenly spotted the ball at the 19. Again standing tall, Coudersport forced a turnover on downs, salvaging the slim advantage.
The Crusaders made one final push in the fourth, as runs by Smith and Cherry preceded an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Coudersport, spotting the ball at the Falcons’ 42. A nice reverse run to Smith ripped off 28 yards to the 14, keeping ECC’s hopes alive with time winding down. Facing fourth-and-3, Coudersport delivered the exclamation point, stuffing a run up the middle to seal the victory.
Cherry finished with 67 rushing yards to pace ECC followed by 54 yards from Smith.
Brown racked up 86 yards and a score for Coudersport.
The Crusaders will look to bounce back next Friday at Bucktail.