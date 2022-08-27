ST. MARYS — Another Coudriet made quite a first impression as the starting quarterback for the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen football program.

Taking over the signal caller duties following the graduation of older brother Christian, Charlie Coudriet accounted for six total touchdowns in St. Marys’ lopsided 47-14 season-opening victory over Moniteau Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium.

