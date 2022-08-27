ST. MARYS — Another Coudriet made quite a first impression as the starting quarterback for the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen football program.
Taking over the signal caller duties following the graduation of older brother Christian, Charlie Coudriet accounted for six total touchdowns in St. Marys’ lopsided 47-14 season-opening victory over Moniteau Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium.
Coudriet rushed for four scores while connecting on touchdown passes of 58 and 33 yards, respectively.
Moniteau turned the ball over five times in the first half, fueling an already explosive attack for the Flying Dutchmen, who capitalized to establish a 33-0 lead at the break.
Before taking flight on offense, Coudriet actually set the tone defensively, intercepting a David Dessicino pass on the game’s first opening possession, giving St. Marys the ball at the Moniteau 33.
Wasting little time showcasing the playbook, the Flying Dutch dialed up a flea flicker for its first offensive play of 2022, with Coudriet hitting Jackson Vollmer in the back of the end zone for an early lead.
Two more Moniteau turnovers ensued, with a fumble recovery by Alex Lukaschunis returning possession to St. Marys at the Warrior 43.
After a nice completion to Logan Mosier for 13 yards, Coudriet provided another highlight by corralling a high snap while keeping his composure, managing to roll right and pick up a new set of downs. Facing fourth-and-goal on the same drive, Coudriet plunged across the goal line for a 13-0 margin late in the first quarter.
Forcing Moniteau to punt, a bobbled snap allowed the Flying Dutch to again pounce on an opportunity, this time running the punter out of bounds deep in Warrior territory. Two snaps later, Coudriet found paydirt, pushing St. Marys’ lead to 20-0.
The sides exchanged interceptions, with Matthew Davis picking off a pass for the Dutch, prior to Moniteau having to punt from the back of its own end zone. Again with solid field position, Coudriet looked for an open receiver before tucking the ball and finding space, this time scampering in from 7 yards out to make it 26-0 St. Marys.
An interception by Eli Rippey accounted for the fifth turnover of the half forced by the Dutch, ultimately setting up Coudriet’s fourth rushing score. Wanting to pass first, the senior was forced to again utilize his legs, breaking free for a 31-yard touchdown and a 33-0 St. Marys’ cushion at halftime.
Well in command, Coudriet added the exclamation point on his night with a 58-yard scoring strike to Mosier early in the third quarter, extending the margin to 40-0.
A sack-fumble eventually made it 47-0 Dutchmen, with Andrew Field coming up with the loose ball in the end zone for St. Marys.
With the mercy rule implementing a running clock, Moniteau did break through for a pair of scores late, including a strong touchdown run by Kole Scott to produce the 47-14 final.
St. Marys (1-0) hosts Ridgway next Friday.