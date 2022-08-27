CURWENSVILLE — In the early season of high school sports, coaches have to navigate the waters of player nerves and subsequent mistakes to maintain success and eventual growth. At Coach Andy Evanko Stadium Friday night, the Curwensville Golden Tide fought through those jitters for a 34-18 win over Meyersdale.

“We gave the ball away three or four times and was very fortunate to still be able to stay in the game,” said Tide Coach Jimmy Thompson. “It came down to staying focused on the game. We have a number of guys out there who haven’t played a lot of Friday nights and their nerves took over for a bit.”

