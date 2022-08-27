CURWENSVILLE — In the early season of high school sports, coaches have to navigate the waters of player nerves and subsequent mistakes to maintain success and eventual growth. At Coach Andy Evanko Stadium Friday night, the Curwensville Golden Tide fought through those jitters for a 34-18 win over Meyersdale.
“We gave the ball away three or four times and was very fortunate to still be able to stay in the game,” said Tide Coach Jimmy Thompson. “It came down to staying focused on the game. We have a number of guys out there who haven’t played a lot of Friday nights and their nerves took over for a bit.”
Those turnovers — three fumbles and an interception — by Curwensville led to a Red Raider 12-7 halftime lead.
The Golden Tide grabbed the early lead in the game with a score on their opening drive. Senior quarterback Dan McGarry capped the scoring drive with a 16-yard run at the 6:42 mark in the first quarter. The extra-point was converted by Nick Fegert for a 7-0 lead.
On their ensuing drive, Meyersdale mistakes had two scoring efforts called back, but the momentum was slowly shifting as the second quarter opened with the 7-0 count.
An interception and two fumble recoveries by the Red Raiders accounted for the halftime shift. At the 10:45 mark of the second quarter, Meyersdale quarterback Daulton Sellers scrambled 25 yards for the initial score. Curwensville’s Chase Irwin blocked the try-for-point to set the score at 7-6 in the Tide’s favor.
Curwensville fumbled the following kickoff and the Red Raiders were back in business. Sellers runs continued to be effective and he capped that drive off with a four-yard touchdown. Senior Josh Bloom blocked the extra-point attempt and the 12-7 score lasted into the halftime.
Curwensville’s jitters continued as Meyersdale caused a fumble on the second half kickoff. It was time for the Tide defense to stiffen as the next three scores belonged to the home team. After Ethan Siegel blocked a punt, McGarry tossed a 14-yard pass to Andrew Pentz. With Fegert adding the point, Curwensville grabbed a 14-12 lead that it never relinquished.
The Tide scored because of a second consecutive special team play as McGarry blocked the punt and recovered the ball on the Meyersdale two-yard line. McGarry scored his second running touchdown on a two-yard plunge. Fegert was again true for a 21-12 lead.
“We put a lot of time into special teams,” said Thompson. “Last year we won three games because of special team play.”
The Curwensville success continued with a McGarry score at the 1:08 point of the third quarter and the kick pushed the score to 28-12.
The Red Raiders added a final score in the fourth quarter, but again failed to add the point-after.
The final blow by the Golden Tide came on Chris Fegert’s 65-yard kick-off return to end the scoring at 34-18.
Curwensville (1-0) will travel to Juniata Valley next week.