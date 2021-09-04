RIDGWAY – A stout defense can win some games. Complement that with a trio of stellar ball carriers, and you have a Ridgway squad quickly emerging as an early-season contender.
Paced by four total touchdowns from Dom Allegretto, the Elkers rolled past Kane Friday night, defeating the Wolves 42-6 in varsity football action to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Coming off what many considered an upset of St. Marys in last week’s opener, Ridgway’s defense was once again suffocating, allowing a total of just 13 points in the first two weeks.
Allegretto rushed for a pair of scores, added a receiving touchdown and returned a kickoff 80-plus yards to essentially put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter, showcasing a special versatility as one of the Elkers’ top weapons.
Cam Marciniak added two touchdowns, headline by a sensational 65-yard trip to give Ridgway a 28-0 lead in the third quarter, while Eric Salberg did his fair share of heavy lifting as part of the Elkers’ three-headed monster out of the backfield.
Setting the tone early, the Ridgway defense held Kane (1-1) to only 13 yards and one first down in the first half. With Kenny McKenna spearheading the effort up front, Ridgway forced four three-and-outs and a turnover in the opening two quarters, routinely giving the offense quality field position.
The Elkers’ ground-and-pound attack handled the rest.
Starting deep in Kane territory, Allegretto took a pitch around the right side for a 24-yard touchdown to open the scoring late in the first quarter.
Continuing to frustrate the Wolves offense, Ridgway again started a drive on Kane’s half of the field, this time from the Wolves’ 48. A 13-yard burst by Salberg followed by a 16-yard gain from Allegretto pushed the Elkers to the Kane 18. Two plays later, quarterback Cameron Larkin delivered a quick pass to Allegretto, with the dynamic playmaker breaking tackles before diving into the pylon for a 15-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Ridgway lead after the extra point.
Kane’s fourth three-and-out of the half ensued, giving way to a punt, and later, a 23-yard run by Salberg to again have the Elkers threatening. Facing a fourth-and-8 from the 19, Larkin threw a strike to Marciniak in the end zone, extending the advantage to 21-0 at the break.
After receiving the second half kickoff, Marciniak rumbled up the middle on his way to a 65-yard touchdown run, pushing Ridgway’s cushion to 28-0 early in the third.
Finally finding some traction, Kane put together its best drive of the night, capped with a lengthy scoring strike from Harley Morris to Landon Darr to put the Wolves on the board.
Ridgway immediately responded on the ensuing kickoff, as Allegretto patiently allowed blocking to develop in front of him before turning on the jets, sprinting nearly 90 yards to pay dirt. Following Allegretto’s fifth extra point of the night (yes, he is also the kicker), the Elkers established a 35-6 lead in the fourth.
Kane then lost a fumble in its own territory, setting the stage for Allegretto’s fourth touchdown, this time from 3 yards out. Coming on to kick the extra point, Nick Myers drilled the attempt through the uprights for a 42-6 final.
Ridgway hosts Moniteau next Friday.