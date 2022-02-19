PUNXSUTAWNEY — District 9 released the playoff brackets for basketball early Friday afternoon, and the Tri-County Area will be represented with 18 teams (9 boys, 9 girls) hitting the hardwood in the postseason.
Six of those local squad earned top seeds in their respective classifications, while the Brookville (Class 3A) and DuBois (Class 5A) will move directly into subregional tournaments being the lone D-9 entrant in those classes.
The overall postseason beyond districts is also back to normal, with the PIAA Tournament featuring the usual number of teams unlike a year ago when only district champs advanced because of COVID-19 restrictions.
District 9 is guaranteed 17 state playoff berths this year and could get as many as four more teams in depending on how the subregional tournaments unfold.
The first postseason game will be Monday, when the fourth-seeded DuBois Lady Beavers travel to top-seeded Hollidaysburg in a District 6/8/9 Class 5A semifinal game slated for 7 p.m.
The other subregional semifinal has second-seeded Obama Academy playing host to third-seeded Central Mountain on Monday night.
The semifinal winners will battle for the subregional crown on Friday at Mount Aloysius at 6 p.m. Both finalists advance to the PIAA plyoffs.
On the boys’ side in Class 5A, DuBois is already guaranteed a trip to states as it has a bye into the subregional final, where both teams advance. DuBois awaits the winner of the subregional semifinal game that pits the District 8 and District 10 champions against each other.
Dates and times for those games have yet to be set.
When it comes to the District 9 playoffs, the two largest fields are in Class A, where Elk County Catholic garnered the top seed in both the boys and girls events, which will each see five teams advance to the PIAA playoffs.
The Class A girls bracket features 11 teams and gets underway on Tuesday with a trio of first round games. All games are 7 p.m. starts unless otherwise noted.
Eighth-seeded Northern Potter hosts ninth-seeded Smethport on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to play at No. 1 ECC in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw has No. 4 DuBois Central Catholic hosting fifth-seeded Ridgway on Thursday.
In the bottom half, No. 7 Coudersport welcomes No. 10 Clarion in a first-round game Tuesday, with the winner advancing to play Thursday at second-seeded North Clarion.
Sixth-seeded Union also has a home game Tuesday against 11th-seeded Port Allegnay. The winner of that contest travels to third-seeded Otto-Eldred on Thursday.
The quarterfinals are where things get interesting with five teams making the state playoffs.
The quarterfinal round losers will drop into a four-team consolation bracket to determine the fifth and final state berth. The semifinal winners will play for the title, with the semifinal losers battling for third and fourth place.
The Class A girls semifinals will be played on March 1, while no dates have been set for the other games in the bracket.
The same set up will be used in the Class A boys bracket to determine the five state berths from the nine team field.
The lone first-round game will be played Tuesday, with No. 8 Clarion hosting No. 9 Sheffield. The winner advances to Friday’s quarterfinals and will play at top-seeded Elk County Catholic.
The other quarterfinal in the top half has fourth-seeded Cameron County welcoming fifth-seeded North Clarion.
In the bottom half, Otto-Eldred earned the second seed and hosts seventh-seeded Union on Friday, while third-seeded DuBois Central Catholic entertains sixth-seeded Johnsonburg.
The boys Class A semifinals will be held on March 2, but no other dates for the consolation bracket or finals have been set yet.
In Class 2A, only two girls team have entered with top-seeded Brockway and second-seeded Clarion-Limestone battling for the title on a date to be determined. Both teams are guaranteed a trip to states, which will be the first in program history for Brockway.
The Class 2A boys field features seven teams, with three moving on to states.
Redbank Valley is the top seed and has a bye into the semifinals, which will be held March 1. The Bulldogs get the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup between fourth-seeded Clarion-Limestone and fifth-seeded Keystone.
The other quarterfinals have second-seeded Ridgway hosting seventh-seeded Smethport and third-seeded Karns City welcoming sixth-seeded Couderport on Wednesday.
Up in Class 3A, the Brookville boys are off until it plays in the Class 5/8/9 subregional final against either the District 5 or District 8 champ. Both finalists will move on the state playoffs.
The Class 3A girls bracket features four teams vying for the title and lone berth to the PIAA playoffs.
The semifinals will be Friday at Brookville High School.
Top-seeded Punxsutawney will play fourth-seeded Moniteau in the opener at 6 p.m., while No. 2 Redbank Valley and No. 3 Karns City follow at 7:30 p.m. No date has been set for the championship game.
Finally in Class 4A, there is only a championship game on the girls side. Top-seeded St. Marys will battle Clearfield for the title on March 1 at Clarion University at 6 p.m.
The boys Class 4A bracket features three teams, with top-seeded Clearfield getting a bye into the finals — which will be played March 1 at Clarion University at 7:30 p.m.
The Bison will face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal game between second-seeded Punxsy and third-seeded Bradford, which will be played at St. Marys at 7 p.m.