BRASHEAR — The DuBois boys basketball team slipped past host Brashear Friday evening in the District 8-9-10 Class 5A Subregional title game.
The Beavers ran out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter, thanks to Joey Foradora, who drilled two 3-pointers and hit two free throws to score eight points.
Brashear outscored DuBois 13-8 in the second, but the Beavers held a 23-19 advantage at the half.
The Bulls closed to 31-28 by the end of the third quarter, but DuBois held them off for the 1-point win.
Chooch Husted led DuBois with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Foradora netted 12.
Titus Gillett paced Brashear with 9 points.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs against the WPIAL fourth-place finisher at a site and time to be determined.
DUBOIS 39,
BRASHEAR 38
Score by Quarters
DuBois 15 8 8 8 — 39
Brashear 6 13 9 10 — 38
DuBois—39
Ryan Kovalchuk 1 0-0 2, Joey Foradora 3 4-5 12, Chooch Husted 7 5-8 19, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 1-2 4, Al Pasternak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 10-15 39.
Brashear—38
Garrett White 2 0-0 6, Titus Gillett 4 1-1 9, Jahmier Kidd 3 0-1 8, Rasheed Saunders 2 2-2 7, Kameron Cheatom 3 1-3 8, Jacob Davis 0 0-4 0. Totals: 14 4-11 38.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Foradora 2, Shaffer-Doan); Brashear 6 (White 2, Kidd 2, Saunders, Cheatom.