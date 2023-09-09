LOYSBURG — Despite being unable to get much going in the early going, DuBois was hanging tough with Northern Bedford.
The Beavers got a touchdown to early in the second stanza on a keeper from Landon Schrock.
Immediately after the score, lightning struck. Not literally, though it rained the last few minutes of the quarter and the entire second half.
Unfortunately for DuBois, lightning struck for the Panthers in the form of a kickoff return for a TD that would prove to be the eventual winning score in a 30-14 loss on Friday night at Panthers Community Stadium.
“That (kickoff return) was a bad exclamation mark for the (first) half — for sure,” DuBois coach T.J. Wingard said.
The loss dropped the Beavers to 1-2 on the year, while the Black Panthers remained unbeaten at 3-0.
“We could have had a big lead, but we were shooting ourselves in the foot,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said. “They (DuBois) score, and we get the opportunity to atone ourselves and we do it right there on one play.”
NBC jumped out to a 9-0 lead after a 10-yard TD strike from Eion Snider to Aaron Bowers and a safety when DuBois’ Danny Dixon was tackled in the end zone
The Beavers would finally get on the board at 10:22 of the second quarter when Schrock powered his way across the goal line on a 6-yard run. The PAT by Garret Nissel was no good to make the score 9-6 in NBC’s favor.
Edward Burkett drove the DuBois kickoff to the DuBois 7 where Aidan Pittman caught it and took off upfield.
In addition to great blocking from all positions for the Black Panthers’ return team, Keyan Guyer’s block opened a massive hole that allowed Pittman to race to the end zone virtually untouched on a 93-yard touchdown return. The PAT by Alex Kochara was good to put NBC up 16-6.
“It was a huge play. I can’t wait to watch the film because Keyan Guyer absolutely laid a kid out and opened the hole wide open,” Black said. “Pittman ran through it and had blockers for days. It was just a big turning point type of play.”
After Burkett booted his second 44-yard punt of the evening, the Panthers took over from their own 15 and drove down the field in 11 plays that milked nearly five-and-a-half minutes off the clock.
Ashton Detterline plunged the 1-yard across the goal line and Kochara tacked on the extra point to give NBC a 23-6 edge which it took into the half.
“I didn’t think that we played with a lot of spunk in the first half.” Wingard said. “I feel like Northern Bedford did a really job of getting off the football on both sides of the line. We just fell short there. I liked our effort in the second half for sure.”
Neither team would reach the end zone in the third stanza because it proved to be a mistake-filled stanza as Schrock was picked off by Aaron Bowers on the opening drive of the second half.
Three plays later and Northern Bedford coughed the ball back up — it’s third lost fumble of the night after two in the opening two quarters — as Zach Gallagher came up with the recovery for the Beavers.
DuBois would put together a nice drive, including converting a fourth-and-4 from the NB 17 when Schrock hit Kaden Clark for a 7-yard gain to the NB 10.
On a fourth-and-goal from the NB 9, Schrock rolled to his left and as he was running out of real estate, he fired a pass to the end zone which Snider hauled in to turn the ball back over to NBC.
“Our defense ... they usually know where to line up and they play hard,” Wingard said. “We need to take advantage of when those turnovers happen. That’s where we need to score, especially, on their (Northern Bedford) side of the field.”
The Panthers were unable to cash in and both teams gave the ball back over via punt or turnover on downs the next few drives before Northern put its final points on the scoreboard.
Snider once again found Bowers — this time on a 16-yard pass to put Northern Bedford up 30-6 with 8:33 left in the contest.
DuBois would march down in 10 plays to set the final as Dixon hit paydirt on a 13-yard spurt and then ran in the two-point conversion at 3:03.
“Our starting defense held them (DuBois) to one score — that’s what we ask of them,” Black said. “We study film. You can go on Hudl and see how many hours your kids are watching film. They watch film for hours — they study the game and they love the game. That’s what pays off on a Friday when you do those things.”