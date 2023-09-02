BROCKWAY — The DuBois girls tennis team swept host Brockway, 7-0, on Thursday and lost just a combine two games in winning all four singles matchups.
Lady Beavers Cassie Lanzoni, Laken Lashinsky and Kara Miller each won their matches, 6-0, 6-0. Brockway’s lone wins in singles action came from Abby Michalski, who lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to Lauren Kennedy.
DuBois’ Liz coleman and Jade Suhan added an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles against Kassie Tucker and Hallie Welsh.
The day’s closest match came at second doubles, where Lady Beavers Alyssa Catalano and Avery Sheloski edged the duo of Maria Buttery and Michalski, 8-6.
At third doubles, Aslin Murray and Cameron Sarick closed out the DuBois sweep with an 8-1 victory against Jordan Sanchez and Katlynn Knox.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. DuBois hosts Punxsutawney, while Brockway welcomes Bradford.
DUBOIS 7, BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Cassie Lanzoni def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0-0
2. Laken Lashinsky def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0
3. Kara Miller def. Maria Buttery, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Lauren Kennedy def. Abby Michalski, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
1. Liz Coleman/Jade Suhan def. Tucker/Welsh, 8-2.
2. Alyssa Catalano/Avery Sheloski def. Buttery/Michalski, 8-6.
3. Aslin Murray/Cameron Sarick def. Jordan Sanchez/Katlynn Knox, 8-1.
In other girls tennis action Thursday:
Punxsutawney 5,
Johnsonburg 2
JOHNSONBURG — Punxsutawney swept all four singles matches Thursday against host Johnsonburg en route to a 5-2 victory against the Ramettes.
Punxsy didn’t lose a game in sweeping all four singles matchups to secure the win, with Emily McMahan, Olivia Toven, Rachael Porada and Addie London all notching 8-0 victories. One 8-game proset was used in all matches on the day.
Punxsy also won at No. 1 doubles, where the duo of Leanne Zampini and Mya Galentine edged Aliza Jackson and Katelyn Love, 8-6.
Johnsonburg won the last two doubles contests.
At No. 2, Maria Catalano and Kelly Matha teamed up to beat Olivia Smith and Lilly Gigliotti, 8-5, while Ramettes Angelina Kearney and Jenna Johnson upended Avery Brownlee and Makila Rich, 8-1, at third doubles.
Both teams play again Tuesday. Punxsy travels to DuBois, while Johnsonburg makes the trip to Elk County Catholic.
PUNXSY 5, JOHNSONBURG 2
Singles
1. Emily McMahan (P) def. Maria Catalano, 8-0.
2. Olivia Toven (P) def. Aliza Jackson, 8-0.
3. Rachael Porada (P) def. Katelyn Lovem 8-0.
4. Addie London (P) def. Bridgette Breindel, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Leanne Zampini/Mya Galentine (P) def. Jackson/Love, 8-6.
2. Catalano/Kelly Matha (JB) def. Olivia Smith/Lilly Gigliotti, 8-5.
3. Angelina Kearney/Jenna Johnson (JB) def. Avery Brownlee/Makila Rich, 8-1.