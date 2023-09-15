DUBOIS — The DuBois football team finally hit its home turf at EJ Mansell Stadium for the first season this season and used a big second-half effort to capture a much-needed 25-6 victory against Bradford on the school’s Hall of Fame night.
DuBois, which played on the road the first three weeks, came in riding a two-game losing streak after losing starting quarterback Trey Wingard in the second quarter at Brockway in Week 2.
And, it was another sluggish start for the Beavers in the first half as they trailed an upstart Bradford squad, 6-3, at the break. The Owls came in on the opposite end of spectrum having won two games in a row after ending a 30-game losing streak in a Week 2 triumph at Coudersport (34-12).
Both teams find the going tough offensively in the first half, with the Owls winning the field position battle a little better.
Bradford (2-2), which had zero first downs on its first four possessions, finally put a drive together late in the half and got back-to-back first downs on catches of 19 and 15 yards by AJ Gleason and Jordan Thompson, respectively.
A 10-yard run by quarterback Talan Reese then gave the Owls a first-and-10 at the DuBois 16. Bradford scored from there two plays later as Jake Franz made a leaping catch in the front corner of the end zone with 25.7 seconds on the clock. Reese completed 15 of 23 passes for 121 yards with the one TD, while Franz had three grabs for 27 yards.
The Owls’ extra point failed, but it appeared they would take a 6-0 lead, and all the momentum, into the break.
That proved to be the case, as the Beavers came alive in the closing moments of the half. A 44-yard kickoff return by Danny Dixon, starting at the 1-yard line, jump-started that new-found life.
Quarterback Landon Schrock then hit Nathan Koougher for 31 yards on the right sideline to quickly put the Beavers at the Bradford 24. After an incompletion, Schrock three into the end zone on the final play of the half, and the Owls were called for pass interference.
That flag allowed DuBois to run one untimed down, and the Beavers lined up for a 29-yard field goal. Senior Edward Burkett nailed that kick to cut the Owls’ lead in half, 6-3, at the break and swing the momentum in the Beavers’ favor.
And, they never let go of it — not even after a muffed punt gave the Owls second life to start the third quarter.
DuBois’ defense got a stop after that turnover, and its offense took over from there with three touchdown drives on three second-half possessions. And, the Beavers largely did it on the ground in the second half with the two-headed monster of Garret Nissel and Danny Dixon leading the charge.
Both backs went over 100 yards in the win. Nissel led the way, churning out 23 carries for 119 yards while scoring all three of the Beavers’ touchdowns. Dixon had 11 carries for 104 yards, including a 71-yard romp, while Schrock added 10 carries for 23 yards and had a TD run negated by a penalty.
DuBois outgained the Owls 212-38 in the second half and finished with a 320-126 advantage in total yards in the game — including 239-5 on the ground.
“That touchdown at the end of the half — Bradford did a good job there, and they played so hard tonight,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “So, being able to get those three points right back there before the half was a huge momentum booster.
“The locker room seemed like it was good then, and we came out and did our jobs (in 2nd half). We blocked and ran the ball really hard. We thought on film that should be our game plan (running the ball), and they executed in the second half.”
DuBois (2-2) got the ball to start the game and picked up three first downs before eventually turning it over on downs at the Bradford 39. The Beaver defense then forced a three-and-out and got a huge play by blocking a Bradford punt.
DuBois got the ball at the Owls 23 but couldn’t capitalize as it turned the ball over on downs again late in the first quarter.
The remainder of the half turned into a field position battle between the teams. DuBois got a 53-yard by Nissel but it went for a touchback when it was ruled a beaver slid into the end zone while downing the ball.
Bradford countered with a 41 and 43 yards punts to flip the field a little, which eventually set up the sequence late in the half where both teams scored in the final 26 seconds.
Bradford got another nice punt early in the third after not being able to capitalize on the DuBois turnover as the Owls downed the ball at the 2-yard line.
DuBois got some quick breathing room as Nissel ran for six yards and the Owls were hit with a 15-yard facemask penalty. The Beavers then got a much-needed big play on offense as Dixon broke free off left tackle and raced up the DuBois sideline.
It appeared Dixon was going to hit paydirt but was caught from behind at the Owls 5 on what was a 71-yard rumble. Nissel powered in from the 1 two plays later, with Burkett’s kick making it 10-6 with 7:01 left in the third.
Bradford mustered a first down on its next series but was forced to punt again.
The Beavers got the ball at their own 24 and put together a 16-play, 76-yard scoring march that ate up 7:44 of the game clock around the quarter change.
A 28-yard pass by Schrock to Brysen Delaney on third-and-6 jumps-started the drive. DuBois then kept the ball on the ground for 13 straight plays.
A 5-yard keeper by Schrock extended the drive on third-and-1. Schrock then ripped off a 23-yard tochdown run on a fourth-and-3 play. However, an aiding the runner penalty negated the score and set up fourth-and-1.
Nissel picked up that first down, while Schrock picked up another fresh set of downs with a 6-yard run to give the Beavers first-and-goal at the Bradford 5.
Nathan Kougher was dropped for an 8-yard loss on an end around around, but Nissel broke free for a 13-yard TD scamper on the ensuing play to cap the long scoring drive. Burkett’s kick made it 17-6 with 7:23 to play.
DuBois’ defense quickly forced a punt and added to the lead when the Owls punter had to fall on a bad snap in the end zone for a safety that made it 19-6.
The Beavers then took the ensuing kickoff and marched 56 yards on seven plays to put the game away. Nissel punctuated the drive with his third TD run of the second half — this one from 26 yards out with 2:03 to play to set the final at 25-6. Nissel had five carries for 50 yards on that final drive.
“They (kids) really needed this win for their confidence and just to feel good that they are capable of winning a football game,” said Wingard. “We had a great week of practice, and everyone was upbeat with a lot of spirit.
“I’m really happy for the guys, and now we have a pretty tough Brookville team coming up and have to go over there (Friday night). So, it’s back to work.”
DuBois held its 9th Annual Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at halftime. This year’s class featured Dan Dennison, Nick Hooten, Bob Mikelonis, Henry Shaffer and the latest Legacy Award recipient in Harry Clarke, who was honored posthumously.