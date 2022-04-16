DUBOIS — Coming off a strong showing at the Latrobe Invite last Friday, the DuBois track and field teams notched their third dual meet wins of the season Thursday by sweeping visiting Oil City.
The Lady Beavers won 15 of 18 events on their way to a 123.5-26.5, while the Beavers won 11 events in a 102-48 victory.
Morgan Roemer once again led the way for the Lady Beavers as a quadruple winner, while Lauren Stroka won three events. A handful of teammates were double winners on the day.
Roemer notched three individual wins on the track in the 400 (1:02.59), 800 (2:34.76) and 1,600 (6:04.60). She also ran anchor leg on the meet-ending 4x400 relay team (4:26.39) that took home the win. She was joined on that squad by Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden and Abby Geist-Salone.
Stroka won both of her jumping events, posting a personal bests 16-9 1.2 in the long jump (16-9 1.2) and triple jumps (32-11 1/2). She also anchored the 4x100 relay squad (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner and Peyton Grimm) that won with a season-best time of 53.37.
Horner added a win in the 200 dash (28.03), while Beers captured the 3,200 (13;12.79). Abbie McCoy won the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.43.
Off the track, Madelyn Crabtree won the high jump, clearing a personal-best 5-0, while teammate Isabella Geist-Salone cleared a personal-best 4-10 to place second in the event.
“Our high jumpers finally had a good weather day for jumping, and they took advantage of it,” said Lady Beavers assistant coach Bill Edwards. “Maddie Crabtree and Izzy Geist-Salone both had personal best performances. Leah Colville was competing with an injury, but managed to clear 4-6. Juliet Hepburn did a nice job with a jump of 4-2. I’m very proud of the effort these girls have made to get better.”
The Lady Beavers also had a pair of victories in the throws, with Rylee Wadding winning the discus (81-11) and Jasmine Carney the shot put (27-1 1/4). Mya Jones was tops in the pole vault, clearing 7-0, besting teammate Sydney Peace on scratches.
DuBois also got second-place finishes from McCoy (100 hurdles), Horner (100), Yarus (1,600 & 3,200), McFadden (400), Abby Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Beers (800), Ariel Carney (shot, discus), Grimm (long jump) and Lauren Hoover (triple jump).
“In what turned out to be a perfect day for track and field, our girls put together a strong performance,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “We had several season and even personal bests. Your biggest improvement is usually between meet one and meet two, but because of the poor weather in Latrobe last Friday, the big improvements came today.
“In a very positive trend, all of our field place winners had season best today. Rylee (Wadding) had a big throw for us in the discus. The Carney sisters (Jasmine and Ariel) have displayed steady improvement all season in their throwing events. Newcomers Rachel Radaker and Alissa Stevens also had solid performances placing in their events as they become more and more comfortable throwing.”
“We had a great day all around today,” added assistant coach Justin Marshall. “The girls joked with me during the meet that it was ‘PR day.’ They weren’t kidding. In the 100, Lauren Stroka (13.32) and Jaylee Battaglia (13.38) finished just behind Gabby Horner (13.29). In the 200, Gabby Horner (28.03) and Peyton Grimm (28.78) led the way. All of those times were PRs for our sprinters. The 4x100 relay also ran easily the best time of the season at 53.37.
In the jumps, we had a ton of bests, as well. Lauren Stroka won the long jump with a career best 16-9 1/2, which she jumped immediately after Peyton Grimm’s PR jump of 16-6. 1/2. Those two are so competitive with each other, but are also like best friends and make each other better every day.”
On the boys’ side, DuBois was led by the senior trio of Erich Benjamin, AC Deemer and Luke Sturrock. Sturrock won four events in the meet, while Benjamin and Deemer were both triple winners.
Sturrock captured the 110 hurdles (16.99), as well as both the long (18-9) and triple (38-10 1/2) triple jumps. He also ran the opening leg on the Beavers’ 4x100 relay squad that crossed the line first with a time of 45.2. He was joined in that squad by Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett and Benjamin.
Deemer enjoyed another strong day in the distance events, capturing the 3,200 (10:56) and placing second in the 800. He also was part of two winning relay teams.
He teamed up with Christian Roemer, Rudy Williams and Joey Foradora to open the meet with a win in the 4x800 (12:33.97), then closed the meet with another victory in the 4x400 relay (3:50.5). Yarus, Benjamin and Foradora also ran on that relay.
As for Benjamin, he collected another win in the 100 dash (11.42) but had to settle for second in the 200 behind Oil City’s Ethan Knox by .06 seconds, 23.23-23.29.
The Beavers’ other three wins all came in the field.
Edward Burkett won the pole vault by clearing a personal-best 10-6, while Andrew Shaffer-Doan won the high jump (5-8). James Becker added a win in the shot put (35-10).
DuBois got other second places on the track from Derraick Burkett (100), Foradora (1,600), Yarus (400), Daniel Chichava (300 hurdles) and Roemer (3,200).
Becker added a runner-up finish in the javelin and Shaffer-Doan a second in the triple jump. Carson Dombroski was second in the discus and long jump, while Drew Gudalis was the runner-up in the high jump.
“It was nice to finally compete in some good weather, and our guys responded today, especially our seniors,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Erich Benjamin, Luke Sturrock and AC Deemer continue to lead the way on the trac, with Sturrock having another strong meet in his jumping events as well.
“Edward Burkett also had a nice performance in the pole vault for us. He’s just a sophomore but is already improving and cleared a personal-best (10-6) to win that event today. We also got wins from James Becker in the shot and Andrew Shaffer-Doan in the high jump.”
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at home vs. Punxsutawney.
BOYS
DuBOIS 102,
OIL CITY 48
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (AC Deemer, Christian Roemer, Rudy Williams, Joey Foradora), 12:33.97.
110 hurdles –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 16.99; 2. Shreve (OC); 3. Collins (OC).
100 dash –1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11.42; 2. Burkett (D); 3. Knox (OC).
1,600 run –1. Jack Mumford (OC), 4:47.99; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Roemer (D).
400 dash –1. Justen Dunkle (OC), 59.56; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Chewning (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Luke Sturrock, Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett, Erich Benjamin), 45.2; 2. Oil City.
300 hurdles –1. Bobby Collins (OC), 50.38; 2. Chichava (D); 3. Hook (D).
800 run –1. Jack Mumford (OC), 2:09.26; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Foradora (D).
200 dash –1. Ethan Knox (OC), 23.23; 2. Benjamin (D); 3. Yarus (D).
3,200 run –1. AC Deemer (D), 10:56; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Hook (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Erich Benjamin, AC Deemer, Joey Foradora), 3:50.5; 2. Oil City.
Shot put –1. James Becker (D), 35-10; 2. Yeager (OC); 3. Barker (D).
Discus –1. Ethen Knox (OC), 109-5; 2. Dombroski (D); 3. Becker (D).
Javelin –1. Charlie Motter (OC), 114-9; 2. Becker (D); 3. Barber (OC).
Triple jump –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 38-10 1/2; 2. Shaffer-Doan (D); 3. Dombroski (D).
Long jump –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 18-9; 2. Dombroski (D); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
High jump –1. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D), 5-8; 2. Gudalis (D); 3. Hall (OC).
Pole vault –1. Edward Burkett (D), 10-6; 2. Reszkowski (OC); 3. Crawford (D).
GIRLS
DuBOIS 123.5
OIL CITY 26.5
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus, Abby Dressler, Sidney Beers), 12:43.5.
100 hurdles –1. Madison Salvo (OC), 17.82; 2. McCoy (D); 3. Finalle (D).
100 dash –1. Meghan Flinchbaugh (OC), 13.12; 2. Horner (D); 3. Stroka (D).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 6:04.6; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Speece (OC).
400 dash –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 1:02.59; 2. McFadden (D); 3. Wells (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 53.37; 2. Oil City A; 3. Oil City B.
300 hurdles –1. Abbie McCoy (D), 52.43; 2. A. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Salvo (OC).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:34.76; 2. Beers (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 28.03; 2. Flinchbaugh (OC); 3. Grimm (D).
3,200 run –1. Sidney Beers (D), 13:12.79; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Vorse (OC).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden, Abby Geist-Salone, Morgan Roemer), 4:26.39; 2. DuBois B; 3. Oil City A.
Shot put –1. Jasmine Carney (D), 27-1.25; 2. A. Carney (D); 3. Stevens (D).
Discus –1. Rylee Wadding (D), 81-11; 2. A. Carney (D); 3. Radaker (D).
Javelin –1. Taylor Meals (OC), 76-0; 2. Skinner (OC); 3. Wadding (D).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 32-11 1/2; 2. Hoover (D); 3. Smith (OC).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-9 1/2; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Horner (D).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-10; 2. I. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Battaglia (D).
Pole vault –1. Mya Jones (D), 7-0; 2. Peace (D); 3. DeFazio (D).