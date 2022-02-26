ST. MARYS — The top seeded Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team took down No. 8 seed Clarion on Friday night to advance to the District 9 Class A semifinals with a 51-36 win.
The win also guarantees the Crusaders a birth in the PIAA Class A state tournament as five teams will make it out of D-9. It was also sweet revenge for ECC from last year’s D-9 tournament that saw the then No. 4 Bobcats upset the No. 1 Crusaders, 55-49.
Friday night’s game saw senior Charlie Breindel lead the way, as the Crursader had a game-high 22 points.
“Charlie was very aggressive to the hoop,” Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub said. “Charlie wanted the ball and Charlie certainly came to play tonight.”
Clarion (14-11) jumped out to a 3-0 lead hanks to a Ryan Alston three, but it would be the only lead the Bobcats would have on the night. Adam Straub got things going for ECC with a bucket underneath and then Jordan Wasko hit a three for a 5-2 lead.
Wasko hit another three from the corner to go up 8-3 as Elk County Catholic (20-5) would eventually hold a 15-10 lead after the first quarter.
Breindel’s scoring barrage began in the second quarter with a three to start things off and a putback to get it to 18-10. He would later make a bucket underneath with an assist from Wasko to make it 22-12 as the Crusaders had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
“We did a really good job on (Christian) Simko,” coach Straub said, as the team held him to just seven points. “He came in averaging 18 (points per game). I was happy with that effort. We got caught up in a couple of ball screens so we need to clean that up. I thought we competed on the boards. Their guards are really good. They’re athletic and they can shoot the ball. I think it was a really good win — a different result than 350 days ago when Clarion came here and beat us in the semifinals. So I’m happy with the win and happy with the effort.”
With a 24-12 halftime lead, the third quarter saw Elk County Catholic start on a 6-0 run as Luke Jansen made two free throws, Straub scored underneath and Breindel had a putback bucket. Simko would then answer for the Bobcats, as a Devon Laurer bucket and a Derek Smail and-1 cut the ECC lead to 30-19. But in a span of three possessions, both teams would trade threes with Breindel hitting one, Alston responding and then Breindel hitting yet another before Clarion called a timeout trailing 36-22 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.
The Crusaders would hold a 38-24 lead at the end of the third quarter as the Bobcats continued to battle. Elk County Catholic would get the lead up to 17 on two separate occasions but the defending D-9 champs wouldn’t go away quietly. Two buckets by Laurer would later cut the lead to 44-32. However, Breindel continued to attack the basket, drawing a foul and getting the bucket to fall with 2:22 left.
Breindel’s free throw then made it 47-32. After Laurer scored again, Breindel answered underneath as subs for both teams came into the game for the final minute. A steal and a layup by Wasko would eventually set the final at 51-36.
Wasko had 10 points, Straub had eight and Jansen added seven.
Laurer led the Bobcats with 10 points.
The ECC win was a rebound from Saturday, which saw the Crusaders lose to Ridgway, 44-23, in the Allegheny Mountain League championship.
With a state tournament birth already clinched, the Crusaders will now play No. 5 seed North Clarion, which beat No. 4 Cameron County 61-54. Both teams will play in the semifinal matchup on Wednesday at a location and time to be determined.
“North Clarion is a type of team where you have to stay in front of them and you have to contest the three,” coach Straub said. “We need to do both of those things if we’re going to be successful. We’re going to see another zone so we’re going to have to go against the 2-3 and we’ll have to be sharp.
“We worked really hard on our ball movement and we need to continue to work on that. We’ve had a tendency where the ball is sticking around the perimeter. That’s been one thing we’ve worked really hard on the last three weeks or so. And we’re going to have to shoot it well on Wednesday and then go get (the ball) on the boards.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
CLARION 36
Score by Quarters
Clarion 10 2 12 12 — 36
ECC 15 9 14 13 — 51
Clarion—36
Devon Laurer 4 1-2 10, Ryan Alston 2 0-0 6, Christian Simko 2 3-4 7, Gabe Simko 3 0-0 6, Davison Smail 1 0-0 2, Derek Smail 1 1-3 3, Kameron Merrell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Quinn 0 0-0 0, Owen Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Colby Wright 0 2-2 2, Cojan McKinley 0 0-0 0, Davantae Girvan 0 0-0 0, Bryce Porinkley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-11 36.
Elk County Catholic—51
Jordan Wasko 4 0-0 10, Luke Jansen 2 3-4 7, Michael Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Adam Straub 4 0-0 8, Charlie Briendel 9 1-1 22, Colby Nussbaum 1 0-0 2, Wil Wortman 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-5 51.
Three-pointers: Clarion 3 (Alston 2, Laurer), ECC 5 (Breindel 3, Wasko 2).