CLARION — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders run in the PIAA Class A playoffs came to an end on Friday night, as ECC fell to the WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin Crusaders, 47-21, in a semifinals matchup at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Bishop Canevin (24-4) led wire-to-wire in a battle of the Crusaders and will now face District 4 champion St. John Neumann on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Hershey for the state title.
“I think we played a really good team that played really well,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We’re not going to let one game define our season. We had a great year and it was just one of those things tonight where we were not as good as they were.”
Midway through the first quarter, ECC (25-6) cut the BC lead to just 8-5 after a Charlie Breindel corner three. But Bishop Canevin would go on a 9-0 run into the second quarter that put the lead into double-digits, as it stayed there for the remainder of the contest.
“They were a little bit more physical than us,” Straub said. “Some of the early shots that they blocked, we wanted to show the ball and wanted to get them in the air ... We got sped up a little bit by them and forgot some of the things we wanted to do. Credit to the team they’ve assembled. They have a really good team. That’s one of the better teams that we’ve played at least in my tenure.
“They have some players that can certainly play at the next level. We knew that we weren’t going to match their athleticism. So we needed to figure out a way to sort of short-circuit the board a bit and to dodge that athleticism. And we certainly did not have that plan tonight to get that done.”
Bishop Canevin held a 23-9 lead at the half and went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter for a comfortable 40-13 lead heading into the fourth.
With subs coming into the game for the WPIAL champions, ECC continued to battle until the end as Breindel hit a couple more threes late before the final buzzer sounded and Bishop Canevin took a 47-21 win to advance to the state title game.
Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales led the team with 10 points as nine different players notched points for them.
One of four seniors for ECC, Breindel led the team with 13 points as he had been stellar throughout Elk County Catholic’s playoff run. It was also the final game for fellow starter Luke Jansen, who had two points on the night, and reserves James Foradora and Ke Kang.
“We have four seniors,” Straub said. “I heard a coach once say, ‘Losing a game is tough. Losing seniors is tougher.’ That’s certainly the case with this group. We have two people where Ke (Kang) only played two years and James (Foradora) only played two years. They certainly came to practice every night and gave it their all. And our two senior captains, Luke (Jansen) and Charlie (Breindel), could not have given us anything more than they gave us. Both developed into two of the best players in the area. I’d match Charlie against anyone in the area — unbelievable work ethic and unbelievable will.”
While ECC fell in the semis, it was the fifth time in school history the team made it this far — the last of which was 13 years ago in 2009. Straub said it helps show the current underclassmen what needs to be done if they’d like to get to this point once again.
“Our seniors in particular showed the blueprint of what needs to get done if we want to get back here,” Straub said. “That’s the goal. The goal is to get back here. We played a game on March 18 when only four teams in the state were playing ... We accomplished too much to let a couple minutes of a season define you.”
Along with the semifinal berth, ECC captured the District 9 title this season — its 24th in 40 seasons under Straub.
There were plenty of learning experiences throughout the season, but Straub said he’s thankful to have learned throughout and to have had the support this season from the players, coaches, fans and so forth.
“The game’s crazy,” Straub said of basketball. “The game is dynamic and there’s so many intricacies and things during the course of a season that can, good or bad, tip it positive or negative. Fortunately, we had games that tipped it positive. The losses that we had, we didn’t let those losses define us. In the AML finals (loss to Ridgway), with the loss to DuBois Central Catholic, the two losses to Brookville, the loss to DuBois, we learned from those losses. And I think it could’ve tipped the other way. We played some good teams in both the district playoffs and obviously the state playoffs. It doesn’t take much to upset the apple cart when it comes to team dynamics. Fortunately we did a pretty good job.
“The problem sometimes is that people have a very short memory. Back in November when things were getting a little bit crazy (with COVID-19), we didn’t know from game to game or week to week what we were going to be able to do and where we were going to be. It’s easy to forget that when you’re at this point ... These guys, they’re just a close-knit team that loved to practice. The ship’s steered by your captain and our two captains steered it for us this year. I’m proud of them. I think our future is bright and we have some really good players in our program. Again, the toughest loss tonight was in our seniors.”
BISHOP CANEVIN 47,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 21
Score by Quarters
ECC 5 4 4 8 — 21
BC 12 11 17 7 — 47
Elk County Catholic—21
Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Luke Jansen 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 2 0-0 4, Adam Straub 1 0-0 2, Charlie Breindel 5 0-0 13, Colby Nussbaum 0 0-0 0, Wil Wortman 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-0 21.
Bishop Canevin—47
Amari Evans 2 0-0 6, Kai Spears 2 0-0 5, RJ Sledge 2 1-1 5, Jaden Gales 5 0-2 10, Kevaughn Price 4 0-0 8, Shea Champine 2 2-2 6, Trey Champine 1 0-0 2, Adante Berrien 0 0-0 0, Makhi Beard 1 0-1 2, Jhamil Fife 0 0-0 0, Mark Ingold 0 0-0 0, Ngai Avery 0 0-0 0, Francis Bochicchio 0 0-0 0, Michael Vaughn 0 0-0 0, John Ridilla 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 3-6 47.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Breindel 3), BC 4 (Evans 2, Spears, Ridilla).