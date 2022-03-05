Eight Tri-County Area football players were recently selected to play in the Titan Threadz East-West All-Star game.
There were five players from Redbank Valley, two from Clearfield and one representative from Curwensville that will be on the West squad.
The Bulldogs are represented by quarterback Bryson Bain, wide receiver Chris Marshall, defensive tackle Koby Barrett, defensive end Joe Mansfield and defensive back Marquese Gardlock.
Clearfield’s two representatives include Oliver Billotte at defensive end and Karson Cline at WR.
Curwensville’s lone representative is kicker Jake Mullins.
For the Bulldogs, Marshall — the Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express co-player of the year — missed two regular season games and most of a third but was a key factor in the Bulldogs’ Class A run to the championship game, in which they eventually fell to Bishop Guilfoyle.
He did plenty of damage on the defensive end, but as a wideout chosen for the East-West game, Marshall had 42 catches for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns (2nd most in area). He had 13 catches for 219 yards and pair of scores in the playoffs.
Mansfield was a menace off the edge at defensive end throughout his career, and his senior year was no different for the Bulldogs. The District 9 Large School Division Defensive MVP, Mansfield led the Bulldogs with 10.5 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss while posting 80 total tackles (38 solos).
Gardlock was a strong cover corner who tied for Redbank Valley team lead in interceptions with four and made 15 tackles (10 solos) and had one fumble recovery.
Barrett had 54 tackles — 23 of which were solos. Of those 54 tackles, 14.5 of them were for a loss and he also had 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Bain led Redbank Valley under center through its historic run. A standout basketball and baseball player, he was talked into playing football for the first time as a senior. He then won the starting the QB job with fellow senior and returning starter Gunner Mangiantini working his way back from a knee injury and completed 167 of 279 passes for 2,253 yards with 30 TDs and nine interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns.
Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold will also be one of the assistants to West head coach Brandon Bailey — who is Richland’s head coach.
Clearfield’s Billotte — who was the other TCW/CE co-player of the year — led the Bison offense at QB but as a defensive end selection, he had 67 tackles on the year with 25 of those coming for a loss. Billotte also had 10 sacks, two passes defended and was a key piece in the Bison posting five shutouts on the season — while holding six opponents without an offensive touchdown.
Kline was Billotte’s go-to receiver on the year, racking up 1,049 yards on 55 receptions and 14 touchdowns, with three of those scores coming in the District 9 title game win over St. Marys.
The Golden Tide’s Mullins — who also started at wideout and corner — was one of the area’s best kickers. Mullins made 29 of his 35 extra point attempts and was 4-of-6 on field goals that included a long of 36 yards. Mullins made it tough for opponents to start off, with 21 of his 48 kickoffs going for touchbacks.
The only other District 9 player selected was Karns City’s Luke Garing at linebacker.
The game will be held on Sunday, May 29 at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg.