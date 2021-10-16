ST. MARYS – Noah Cherry ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns while Ben Reynolds added 155 yards and two scores as Elk County Catholic raced past Sheffield, 68-0, in varsity football action Friday night.
ECC outgained Sheffield 440-17 in total offensive yards, including 372 on the ground.
The Crusaders (3-4) dominated from start to finish, establishing a 27-0 lead by the end of the first quarter before extending their margin to 40-0 by halftime.
Cherry opened the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown run before Ben Paul connected with Joe Tettis for a 7-yard touchdown and a 13-0 advantage.
Reynolds then rushed for consecutive touchdowns of 28 and 48 yards, respectively, giving the Crusaders a commanding lead by the end of the first frame.
A 2-yard scoring run by Rudy Bish added to ECC’s margin early in the second quarter prior to Cherry’s second touchdown of the night – this time from 11 yards – giving the Crusaders a 40-point cushion at the break.
Cherry’s huge game continued in the third, highlighted by touchdowns runs of 13 and 72 yards.
Leading 54-0 heading to the fourth, ECC recovered a pair of Sheffield (0-7) fumbles in the end zone following bad snaps. Lane Dellaquila jumped on the first fumble for a score with a recovery by Jake Parrish resulting in the 68-0 final.
Nick Cherry kicked eight successful extra point attempts for ECC in the win.
The Crusaders are scheduled to take on Keystone next Friday.